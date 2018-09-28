96 Second News: JWOWW Is Getting Divorced; Astro Charlie Morton's Wife Has 4th Baby

Jersey Shore’s Jenni “JWoww” Farley filed for divorce from her husband of 3 years, Roger Mathews, Us Weekly can confirm. The pair met during Jersey Shore and were married in October 2015. They have two children, Meilani Alexandra, 3, and Greyson Valor, 2.

Farley cited “irreconcilable differences” on the papers filed on Wednesday, September 12, in Ocean County, New Jersey, App.com reports.

Mathews, 43, confirmed the news in an Instagram video on Thursday night: “My wife filed for divorce, it’s true. I’m just gonna keep it simple. I don’t blame her. There’s no cheating or any dumb s–t, any juicy details,” he said. “She just grew tired of the repetitive pattern that we fell into … again, I’m not gonna get into detail but it was a repetitive pattern and not a good one.”

He continued: “I’m not done fighting, I’m gonna win my wife back. I’m gonna win her affection back, I’m gonna win her love back. I have no intention of being a single dad. We’re in counseling so there is hope. It ain’t over till the fat lady sings.”

**Gwyneth Paltrow is getting ready to walk down the aisle and marry her fiancé, Brad Falchuk.

The Goop founder, 46, and the American Horror Story co-creator, 47, will tie the knot at her Hamptons, New York, home on Saturday, September 29, Us Weekly confirms.

Back in July, a source exclusively told Us that Paltrow is planning a “small and personal” soiree, and is inviting under 20 guests to watch as she and Falchuk exchange vows. Even so, the It’s All Good author’s special day will include “some traditional touches.”

Paltrow’s children with her ex-husband, Chris Martin, Apple, 14, and Moses, 12, “will have a part in the ceremony,” added the insider.

The bride-to-be has left the occasion in the hands of her wedding planner, and she is not concerned about the minor details. “[Gwyneth> knows that [her planner> gets her,” revealed the source. “She just wants to show up and know it will be perfect.”

**If you saw the Houston Astros' champagne-soaked celebration of their AL West title, you may have noticed starting pitcher Charlie Morton was missing in the festivities.



In fact, there is a picture of Morton's face appearing via FaceTime from a phone held by George Springer. There is a good reason Morton wasn't with his teammates.



On Thursday, Morton and his wife Cindy welcomed a baby girl, the couple's fourth child.

Morton is expected to rejoin his teammates for the final series of the regular season in Baltimore. Morton is tabbed as the starter in the final game of the season Sunday.

**According to a new survey, the average man spends a total of seven hours a year hiding in the bathroom.

The main reasons are: For some quiet time . . . to get away from their partner nagging them . . . to get a break from their kids . . . to avoid their chores . . . and to use their phone.

The survey also found that about 10% of bathroom trips at home are interrupted by someone barging in.

Unfortunately, the survey didn't ask women how often THEY hide out in the bathroom.

**If you missed "Jeopardy" yesterday, one of the contestants got ENGAGED in the middle of the show.

His name is Michael Pascuzzi, and he did it during that time in the show when ALEX TREBEK goes over to interview the contestants.

Alex was in on it. He said that he had nothing on his card to ask Michael . . . so Michael said, quote, "I just wanted to say one quick thing, and ask Maria Shafer [if> she would make me a winner today and marry me. Will you marry me?"

She said YES . . . then corrected herself by answering in the form of a question . . . quote, "What is, 'Yes'?"

Michael didn't win . . . he came in second to the returning champion.

She even responded in the form of a question. They truly are a match made in heaven! ---- pic.twitter.com/se12NVG4m8 — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) September 27, 2018

**According to a new survey, three-quarters of Americans don't eat the traditional three meals a day anymore.

Today, the average person eats two meals and three snacks every day. The meal we're most likely to replace with some snacks is lunch.

So what are we eating for our "snack meals"? The five most common foods are: Cheese . . . crackers . . . fruit . . . chips . . . and nuts.

**A man was arrested at CHER's house in Malibu yesterday, on DRUG charges. But Cher didn't have anything to do with it.

Police say 23-year-old Donovan Ruiz supplied narcotics to a man who died of an overdose last month. So what was this guy doing in Cher's house? There are reports that he's her assistant's son and he lives there.

Cher wasn't at home during the arrest. She's on tour in Australia.

**There's a little controversy over the upcoming movie "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald". As you probably know, these movies are prequels to the "Harry Potter" franchise.

And this new one includes an appearance by Lord Voldemort's snake, Nagini. Except she's not a snake yet. She's a WOMAN. And she's played by an Asian actress. Some people think that's racist.

MACAULAY CULKIN doesn't agree. But maybe that's just because he wants a job. He hit up J.K. ROWLING on Twitter, saying, quote, "I'm with you! Nagini can be whatever she wants to be! She's a strong woman/snake.

"Also, can you write me into the next movie? I'm Macaulay Culkin (From Home Alone: The Movie) and I was also a Pagemaster (experienced with magic)."

**New in Theaters:

1. "Night School" (PG-13)

Kevin Hart plays a high school dropout who loses his job, and then can't find decent work anywhere unless he first goes back for his GED. Tiffany Haddish is his night school instructor, and "SNL's" Taran Killam is the jive-talking school principal.

The rest of the cast includes Fat Joe, Rob Riggle, Mary Lynn Rajskub from "24", Romany Malco from "A Million Little Things", and it’s directed by Malcolm D. Lee, the guy who did "Girls Trip".

2. "Smallfoot" (PG)

An animated movie starring Channing Tatum as a yeti who has a brief encounter with a human, but no one believes him. So he decides to leave the safety of his mountain to prove that they exist. James Corden is the "smallfoot." The rest of the cast includes Zendaya, Common, LeBron James, Gina Rodriguez, Danny DeVito, and Yara Shahidi from "Black-ish".

3. "Hell Fest" (R)

When a masked serial killer attacks a horror-themed amusement park, most of the idiots in the audience think it's all part of the show. It stars Bex Taylor-Klaus from "Scream", Reign Edwards from "Snowfall", and Amy Forsyth from "Rise".

**TV series finales for long running shows will always be either universally loved or universally hated and it looks like "Game of Thrones" will continue that trend.

SOPHIE TURNER has read the script, and she says, quote, "As an actor it was really satisfying . . . Who knows if it will be satisfying for the fans. I think a lot of fans will be disappointed and a lot of fans will be over the moon, I think.

"I think it will be really interesting to see people's reactions, but for me reading the script it was just like heartbreaking to read at the very final page of the script it just says, 'End of Game of Thrones'. That was really emotional."