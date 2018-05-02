96 Second News: Kanye West's Explosive TMZ Interview; JJ Watt Visits NASA

The guys of 'N SYNC played a game of "Never Have I Ever" on "Ellen" yesterday, and Ellen asked the guys if they'd ever hooked up with a SPICE GIRL.

Four of the guys immediately said no, but Justin Timberlake did enough hemming and hawing to make it obvious that he HAD. He wasn't asked to elaborate, and he didn't offer any details on his own.

But in a 2004 interview on British TV, Emma Bunton pretty much admitted it was her. In other words, Justin hooked up with Baby Spice.

They all revealed that they’ve hooked up with someone on a tour bus, forgotten to lyrics of their songs during a concert, and never hooked up with someone while an ‘NSync song played in the background. Most have joined the mile high club though.

Things got spicy in this round of "Never Have I Ever" with @NSYNC. No word on whether it was Posh Spice or Baby Spice.



— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 1, 2018

**Kanye West revealed he had liposuction to avoid being made fun of for his weight.

“I had plastic surgery because I was trying to look good for ya’ll,” the Grammy winner, 40, told TMZ in an explosive new interview in the outlet’s newsroom on Tuesday, May 1.

West added that his brother-in-law Rob Kardashian’s battle with body image was the driving force behind the procedure. Rob made headlines in May 2014for skipping out on sister Kim Kardashian and West’s wedding in Paris because he was feeling insecure with his appearance.

“I got liposuction cause I didn’t want ya’ll to call me fat like you called Rob at the wedding and fly home before me and Kim got married,” the Yeezy designer said. “I didn’t want ya’ll to call me fat so I got liposuction.”

West also revealed that doctors gave him opioids following the procedure saying, “I was drugged out, I was on opioids. Two days after I got off of opioids and I was addicted to opioids.”

The interview comes nearly one week after the “Famous” rapper tweeted his desire to meet with TMZ. Since rejoining the social sharing platform last month, West has gone on several rants.

**JJ Watt made a surprise appearance at NASA to wish the director a happy birthday.



The staff arranged the surprise visit for astronaut Ellen Ochoa. And it wasn't just her birthday. She was celebrating her retirement as well.



Watt took pictures with everyone, as well as trying his hand at some high flying moves.

Thanks for visiting with us today and helping us surprise @Astro_Ellen for her birthday and retirement, @HoustonTexans, @JJWatt, and @KealiaOhai!

**If you're heading to the Rockets playoff game tonight, LYFT is giving you a deal on a ride.

Just type in the promo code "ROCKETGAME2" for 50% off one ride. It's only up to $5 off. Tipoff against the Utah Jazz is at 7p.

WE NEED YOU HERE EARLY FOR GAME 2 TOMORROW, HOUSTON!



Happy Hour at ALL concessions stands, ends at tip-off at 7:00PM! --



-- $5 BEERS

-- $2 SODAS

-- $2 POPCORN

— Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) May 2, 2018

**HBO has renewed “Westworld” for a third season, the network announced on Tuesday.

“It’s been an extraordinary pleasure to work with the exceptionally talented Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, as well as their gifted cast and crew,” said HBO programming boss Casey Bloys. “From the inspired storytelling to the incredible visuals, we are so excited to see where the next chapter will take us.”

The series, which kicked off its second season just last month, stars Evan Rachel Wood, Jeffrey Wright, Thandie Newton, Ed Harris and James Marsden. It envisions a future where artificial consciousness has birthed a new form of life on Earth.

The season 2 premiere episode, titled “Journey Into the Night” debuted on April 22 to an unremarkable 2.1 million linear viewers, down slightly from the first season finale. However, the show has historically performed well in delayed viewing, with season 1 averaging 13.2 million viewers. The show also scored 22 nominations at last year’s Emmy Awards, including five wins in below-the-line technical categories.

**Tony Award nominations were announced on Tuesday morning. Mean Girls and SpongeBob Squarepants: The Musical were tied for the most nominations with 12 each. Other nominated shows based on big-name franchises are Frozen and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two.



Bruce Springsteen will receive a Special Tony Award for his ongoing show Springsteen on Broadway. John Leguizamo will receive a Special Tony Award for his body of work, including Latin History for Morons.



A Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre will be awarded to Chita Rivera and Andrew Lloyd Webber.



Broadway's biggest night, hosted by Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles, will be Sunday, June 10, at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

**Paul McCartney, Metallica, Childish Gambino, Arctic Monkeys and Travis Scott will headline the Austin City Limits Music Festival this year.

The festival announced the 2018 lineup on Tuesday and acts like Khalid, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello will take over Zilker Park in Austin on Oct. 5-7 and 12-14.

Tickets also went on sale on Tuesday. Weekend tickets are $255 plus fees.

The ticket price includes access to more than 125 performances on eight stages, perks like secured lockers with charging capabilities and the chance to eat and shop vendors set up throughout the park .

**The "Saved by the Bell"-themed pop-up diner has finally opened up shop in West Hollywood, California. The eatery, appropriately named "Saved by the Max," is located in the West Hollywood Gateway Shopping center on Santa Monica Boulevard in the Los Angeles area.



We don't know what Zack, Lisa, Slater, Jessie, Kelly and Screech would think about the new digs, but we do know that it has plenty to offer the '90s kid inside many of you.



The pop-up diner is decorated with jukeboxes, arcade games and even those iconic red lockers, taking you back in time to the early '90s when the show aired. You can order character-inspired plates and drinks, and you may even run into Ed Alonzo, who played the owner of "The Max" on the TV show.

There's also a second room designed as Mr. Belding's office, which is available for private event rentals. Tickets to "Saved by the Max" are on sale online, but most dates are sold out while others have a waitlist.



Here's the menu for Saved By The Max in LA!

**Facebook just announced a brand new feature that will basically turn it into a DATING SITE.

You'll be able to opt-in to the service and turn your current profile into a dating profile . . . and then they'll find you potentially good matches with other single people who you aren't already friends with.

Since they already know so much about you, it could be a lot harder to fake things on their dating site than it is on the other dating sites out there.

Facebook says the new feature is launching soon . . . but in the meantime, it's BAD NEWS for the other dating sites out there. Match.com and its parent company both had massive drops in their stock prices after the announcement yesterday.

**According to a new study out of England, taking a photo every day and posting it on social media improves your wellbeing.

The researchers focused on selfies, but they say that it works for any photo.

Why? They found when you stop what you're doing to take a photo and then share it with the world, it keeps you motivated, sharp, and engaged with your friends. So you feel less lonely, and more in tune with the rest of the world.

**Budweiser just announced their newest beer . . . the Freedom Reserve Red Lager. And it's based on a beer recipe by none other than George Washington.

Washington wrote the recipe in his military journal in 1757, with the title, quote, "To Make Small Beer."

It's not super complicated, but it does include real molasses, which isn't a common beer ingredient these days . . . and it has very specific instructions for how long to brew it, heat it, and cool it.

It's hitting stores right now, and it'll be on sale through the end of September.

**Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon will do live commentary of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding for HBO on May 19th. And they'll do it as their "broadcast legend" characters Cord Hosenbeck and Tish Cattigan.

Cord and Tish also "hosted" this year's Rose Parade on Amazon. Tim Meadows and other special guests will join them.

