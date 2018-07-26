96 Second News: The Kardashians Are Hiring; How To Get A Josh Reddick Bobblehead Today

**The Kardashian family is hiring!

Kardashian Jenner Communications posted a job listing via Linkedln on Wednesday for an Email Marketing Manager, Beauty position in Calabasas.

Qualified candidates must have two to three years in the beauty industry and will create and manage email campaigns promoting their signature brands including Kylie Cosmetics and KKW Beauty. The role also includes “weekly meetings to discuss ongoing strategy” and managing marketing calendars.

The Kardashian clan is looking to bring on a new team member nearly three months after Kris Jenner partnered with Bumble Bizz to hire a personal assistant to “work directly with her on daily scheduling and organizational tasks and, without a doubt, benefit from a one-in-a-lifetime mentorship.”

**The Astros are set to release their bobble head of the month for July, and this month's will feature outfielder Josh Reddick.



If one wants to receive a Reddick bobblehead, which features a World Series championship belt and a bald eagle, it may be tough.

Fans started lining up YESTERDAY MORNING at the Astros' team store to grab wristbands, and fans must stay in line until 9a to get the doll.



Leaving the line or removing your wristband will result in no bobblehead. Only one bobblehead can be purchased per person.

**As any true Swiftie knows, Taylor Swift loves her cats, Olivia Benson and Dr. Meredith Grey. They even have their own merchandise in her web store.

You can buy cat earrings, cat pouches, cat pens, cat patches, cat pins, cat stickers, and cat T-shirts. But that's just simply not enough, am I right? Well, don't worry . . . there's more to come.

Taylor actually has the phrase "Meredith & Olivia Swift" trademarked for use on tons of products, like pillows, cushions, handbags, jewelry, clothing, and, most importantly, MUSICAL RECORDINGS.

**Congratulations are in order for April the Giraffe. The internet sensation is pregnant again!

Animal Adventure Park owner Jordan Patch announced on Wednesday that his most famous mammal is expecting calf No. 5 in the spring of 2019.

“The results are in and we are having a baby!” Patch said on The Today Show. While giraffe pregnancies last about 15 months, Patch joked, “April likes to go 16, 17, 18, 19.” He was, of course, referencing her previous live-streamed pregnancy that seemed like it would never end. Finally, on April 15, 2017 — as more than 2 million viewers watched on — she gave birth to Tajiri, who weighed 129 pounds and stood one-foot tall.

No one will know the gender of the baby until April gives birth — but the birth will naturally be live-streamed.

**The Houston Texans will open training camp this morning with quarterback Deshaun Watson and defensive end JJ Watt" cleared and ready to go," according to general manager Brian Gaine.



Both players are coming off serious injuries that forced an early end to their seasons and time on injured reserve. Watt broke his leg in the Texans' Week 5 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs; Watson tore the ACL in his right leg in an early November practice and had surgery shortly after. Throughout the Texans' spring workouts, Watson and Watt both said they were optimistic they would be ready for the regular season.

**It's almost time to get back to school kiddos!

Texas' Sales Tax Holiday runs from Aug. 10 through Aug. 12 at midnight.



The annual event exempts retailers from collecting sales tax on apparel, footwear, school supplies and backpacks priced under $100, a savings of about $8 for every $100 spent on eligible purchases.



Most standard items of clothing are tax-exempt, including dresses and blouses to jeans and button-down shirts.



Shoppers are, however, required to pay sales tax on most jewelry and accessories, and on footwear and apparel designed for specialized uses, like athletic cleats, rollerblades, baseball gloves and welder aprons.



Almost all standard school supplies are tax-exempt, including paper, folders, journals, pens, pencils and calculators.

**We're in the middle of wedding season, and if you're not really a "wedding person," hopefully you've been able to dodge the bullet. And you'll probably also appreciate another look at this list of the 'Most-Banned Wedding Songs.'

The people at FiveThirtyEight.com asked more than two dozen DJs, who'd worked hundreds of weddings, what songs couples most often banned. It's not scientific . . . but it's pretty accurate.

Here's the list, along with the estimated percent of weddings they're banned at:

1. "The Chicken Dance" . . . 23.1%

2. "The Cha-Cha Slide", DJ Casper . . . 22.5%

3. "Macarena", Los Del Rio . . . 17.6%

4. "The Cupid Shuffle", Cupid . . . 16.5%

5. "YMCA", Village People . . . 15.4%

6. "Electric Boogie (Electric Slide)", Marcia Griffiths . . . 12.6%

7. "Hokey Pokey" . . . 10.4%

8. "Wobble", V.I.C. . . . 7.1%

9. (Tie) "Happy" by Pharrell . . . 5.5%

(Tie) "Shout" by the Isley Brothers . . . 5.5%

**In your early 20s, did you ever PRETEND to like wine, so you'd seem classy and sophisticated, like a REAL grown-up?

A new study found the average person doesn't really start to enjoy the taste of wine until they're 29. But that stat's starting to trend younger and younger.

The average person over 55 says they didn't like wine until they were 34. While the average millennial claims their love of wine started at 23.

The survey also found the average person can only name four types of wine off the top of their head. The most common answers were chardonnay, merlot, and rosé.

But when we do drink it, we like to LOOK like we know what we're doing. 56% said they usually smell their wine before taking their first sip. And 48% give it a swirl.

**Fans of Game of Thrones have been patiently waiting for the show to return for its final season, and now, there’s a time frame.

Casey Bloys — the president of HBO — revealed at the Television Critics Association’s Summer Press Tour this week that the final six episodes of the show that make up season 9 will premiere in the “first half” of 2019. The network had also previously announced in January that the final season of the fantasy series would be shorter than previous seasons.