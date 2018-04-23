96 Second News: Kate Middleton Welcomes Royal Baby #3; Justin Verlander Responds To Heckling Fan

**Royal Baby Number 3 is here!



Kate Middleton delivered a baby boy this morning, and Kensington Palace tweeted:



“Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge has safely delivered of a son at 11:01 local time. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.



The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news.”

The new arrival will bump Prince Harry to sixth place in the line of succession.​

**Beyoncé returned to the Coachella stage over the weekend, and this time instead of Destiny’s Child, she was joined by her younger sister Solange Knowles. At one point during the show the siblings the siblings took a tumble onstage and their reaction was pretty funny…

The pair danced along to the song “Get Me Bodied” and at the end of their dance number, Bey attempted to pick up Solange, but instead, they toppled over and both fell on the ground. The pair stayed down for a few seconds and laughed it off together before carrying on with the show. Beyoncé, got up and told the concertgoers: “Give it up for my sister!”

While the performance was not livestreamed on YouTube this time around, fans shared videos on Twitter of the funny moment on stage.​

**Before hitting the Coachella stage for the second weekend in a row, Eminem celebrated 10 years of sobriety by showing off his coin on Instagram.

“Celebrated my 10 years yesterday,” he captioned the photo on Saturday, April 21. The coin, which is given to Alcoholics Anonymous members when they’ve hit a milestone in their journey, featured a Roman numeral X on it along with the words “service,” “unity,” and “recovery.”

Em, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, nearly died from an accidental overdose in 2007, and he opened up about his history with addiction in an interview with Men’s Journal in 2015.

Many friends, fans and celebs took to social media to congratulate Eminem including Ellen who wrote:

**Actor Verne Troyer, better known to many people as his most famous role in 'Austin Powers' as Mini Me, passed away at the age of 49 on Saturday.

“It is with great sadness and incredibly heavy hearts to write that Verne passed away today,” his rep said in a statement to Us. “Verne was an extremely caring individual. He wanted to make everyone smile, be happy, and laugh. Anybody in need, he would help to any extent possible. Verne hoped he made a positive change with the platform he had and worked towards spreading that message everyday.”

Mike Myers paid tribute to his Austin Powers costar in a heartfelt statement after learning of the actor’s death.

“Verne was the consummate professional and a beacon of positivity for those of us who had the honor of working with him,” the Saturday Night Live alum said in a statement to Us Weekly. “It is a sad day, but I hope he is in a better place. He will be greatly missed.”

**Former first lady Barbara Bush was remembered by friends and family at her funeral on Saturday, April 21. The 1,500 invited guests gathered for the service at the St. Martin’s Episcopal Church to pay tribute to the wife of former president George H. W. Bush, who died at the age of 92 on Tuesday, April 17, following a series of recent hospitalizations.

Following the service, Barbara was set to be buried at the Bush Library at Texas A&M University in College Station.

Thousands of people paid their respects to the former first lady at a viewing that was open to the public on Friday, April 20, and former President George H.W. Bush greeted every person thtat came through.

Current First Lady Melania Trump was there, Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama sat next to Melania Trump, and Former president Bill Clinton and former first lady Hillary Clinton sat next to the Obamas.

Former President George W. Bush and his father made their way to the front of the church, and George H. W. honored his wife’s legacy by wearing a special pair of socks with books on them as a symbol of her commitment to literacy over the past 30 years.

**"A Quiet Place" reclaimed the top spot at the box office this weekend, with $22 million. "Rampage" fell to second place with $21 million. AMY SCHUMER's "I Feel Pretty"debuted in third place, with $16.2 million, and "Super Troopers 2" opened in fourth, with $14.7 million.

Here's this week's Top 5:

1. "A Quiet Place", $22 million. Up to $132.4 million in its 3rd week.

2. "Rampage", $21 million. Up to $66.6 million in its 2nd week.

3. NEW: "I Feel Pretty", $16.2 million.

4. NEW: "Super Troopers 2", $14.7 million.

5. "Truth or Dare", $7.9 million. Up to $30.4 million in its 2nd week.

**Worldwide famed DJ Avicii was found dead in Muscat, Oman, the country’s capital, on Friday, April 20. He was 28.

Avicii’s rep confirmed with a statement saying, “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii. He was found dead in Muscat, Oman, this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given.”

Celebrities and loved ones have been taking to social media to honor the “Wake Me Up” star. Calvin Harris, Zedd and other members of the EDM community expressed their grief via Twitter, and his ex-girlfriend Emily Goldbergremembered him with a series of Instagram photos.

Autopsies performed on Avicii after his death have reportedly led officials to conclude there was “no criminal suspicion” related to his sudden passing. “Two autopsies were carried out, one yesterday and one today and we absolutely confirmed that there is no criminal suspicion in the death,” a law enforcement source told AFP.

**Can't get enough of "Roseanne" and the Conner family? ABC is set to air four back-to-back episodes from the hit series' revival on Tuesday, April 24.

The marathon kicks off at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT | 8 p.m. PT. ABC will air the episodes "Twenty Years to Life," "Dress to Impress," "Eggs Over, Not Easy" and "Darlene v. David."



Episodes from the tenth season are also available via streaming and on-demand services.

**After a fan caught the attention of Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, his response to her taunting was quite epic.

Jacob Qualls, who happens to be a huge Astros fan, posted the interaction on Twitter. He says a White Sox fan nearby was taunting Verlander and the Astros saying "they suck."



What was Verlander's response? The pitcher responded with a sign that read "no, you suck."



Qualls said there were several Astros fans in that section, so many people were cheering when Verlander held up the sign.



The Astros Twitter account got in on the fun. "This is amazing (laughing emojis)," the Astros tweeted.

This is amazing ------ https://t.co/cZynniUvhq — Houston Astros (@astros) April 22, 2018

The Astros won both games against the White Sox this series.

**The Houston Zoo is mourning the loss of 34-year-old Western lowland gorilla named Zuri.



Zoo officials said that the elderly gorilla was under treatment for severe gastrointestinal disease for the past few months.



After assessing the worsening of his disease despite treatment, the gorilla team and the veterinarians made the decision to humanely euthanize the nearly 400-pound ape.



Zuri was the head of the family troop of gorillas. He was described as an easy-going silverback with a heart condition.



According to experts, Zuri underwent treatment in partnership with MD Anderson cardiologists. Cardiac disease is a known problem for great apes, like gorillas.

**Harley Davidson is offering college students the internship of a lifetime.



The motorcycle company out of Fresno, California, is offering to pay eight lucky students to travel all over the country on a motorcycle this summer and document their experiences on social media.



The students will be taught to ride, paid for their 12-weeks of work, and at the end, they get to keep their bikes.



The Find Your Freedom internships are aimed at communications and marketing students, to help promote the brand's social media image.



The students must be 18 years old, and applications are due by May 11.

**Today is National Picnic Day, and a new survey asked 1,000 Americans to name their favorite picnic foods. Here are the top 10:

1. Sandwiches.

2. Fried chicken.

3. Watermelon.

4. Potato salad.

5. Chips and dip.

6. Deviled eggs.

7. Pasta salad.

8. Fruit salad.

9. Pie.

10. Baked beans.

The survey also found only 6% of us don't like picnics, including 1% who said they HATE them.