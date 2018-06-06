96 Second News: Kate Spade Passed Away; IHOP Is Changing Their Name

**Kate Spade, a fashion designer known for her sleek handbags, was found hanged in her Park Avenue apartment Tuesday in an apparent suicide, law enforcement officials said.



The 55-year-old left a note at the scene and was found by housekeeping at about 10:20 a.m. It's not clear how long she had been dead. The medical examiner will perform an autopsy.



The officials said she was found with a red scarf around her neck attached to a doorknob. The officials were not authorized to speak publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.



The company she founded, Kate Spade New York, now has over 140 retail shops and outlet stores across the U.S. and more than 175 shops internationally.

If you are thinking about suicide, are worried about a friend or loved one, or would like emotional support, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

**After 60 years as IHOP, the International House of Pancakes is about to get a new name.



In a tweet, the chain said it was changing its name to IHOb effective June 11.

What's not clear yet, though, is what the "B" stands for. Guesses from followers included "breakfast", "brunch," "bacon," "burritos" and "biscuits," but the restaurant told fans they'd have to wait until June 11 to know for sure.



While "International House of Breakfast" might seem like the most logical new name, the chain did warn one fan with that guess not to jump to conclusions.

Though the restaurant may be dropping the "P" from its name, it promised that the pancakes on its menu aren't going anywhere and reassured skeptical followers that the name change was legitimately happening.

For 60 pancakin’ years, we’ve been IHOP. Now, we’re flippin’ our name to IHOb. Find out what it could b on 6.11.18. #IHOb pic.twitter.com/evSxKV3QmT — IHOP (@IHOP) June 4, 2018

**One Houston resident is now an instant multi-millionaire, and if you’re just now hearing this…it’s probably not you.



A Houston resident has a winning ticket for the $30.25 million jackpot prize from May 16.



The winning ticket was sold at MJ's All Season Food Store located at 15935 Lee Road. The store will receive $308,766 for selling the ticket.



The Quick Pick ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn (20-24-27-37-39-41). The Houstonian, who chose to remain anonymous, took the cash value option for a payout of more than $20 million..

**The next edition of the Miss America Pageant will scrap swimsuits and will be more inclusive to women of all sizes, the contest announced Tuesday.

Gretchen Carlson, the chairwoman of the Miss America board of directors, announced on "Good Morning America" that the event will no longer feature a swimsuit portion. Miss America will be a competition, not a pageant, Carlson said on the show Tuesday. "We will no longer judge our candidates on their outward physical appearance. That's huge," she said.

Carlson also said the new Miss America competition will be more inclusive to women of "all shapes and sizes."

The official Miss America Twitter account tweeted a short video of a white bikini going up in a puff of smoke with the hashtag #byebyebikini.

The organization is also getting rid of the evening gown portion. Instead, hopeful queens will be asked to wear what makes them feel confident, expresses their personal style, and shows how they hope to advance the role of Miss America.



The next Miss America competition is September 9 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

We're changing out of our swimsuits and into a whole new era #byebyebikini #MissAmerica2019 pic.twitter.com/pgyHotpoYz — Miss America Org (@MissAmericaOrg) June 5, 2018

**The National Spelling Bee is over, so it's the perfect time to remember JUST how bad we all are at spelling compared to those kids.

Google just released the most commonly misspelled word in every state this year, based on how many people Googled "how to spell" followed by that word.

And the most common misspelled word is . . . "beautiful." It's number one in 11 states.

The second most common? "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious." It's number one in six states.

The other words that are the most misspelled in at least two states are: résumé . . . sincerely . . . canceled . . . and schedule.

**Pete Davidson's already taking his relationship with Ariana Grande to the next level ... with some permanent ink.

The "Saturday Night Live" comedian got a tattoo on the side of his head -- right behind his ear -- of Ariana's legendary black bunny ears mask from her "Dangerous Woman" album cover ... it's kind of her unofficial logo.

Pete also got Grande's initials inked on his thumb.

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande are making it tattoo-official! #TMZ pic.twitter.com/0HDnaCk3ui — TMZ (@TMZ) June 6, 2018

**Now Brides Can Carry Pizza Bouquets Down the Aisle Instead of Flowers

This is just about the only way anyone should fight to catch the bouquet at a wedding…

The pizza chain Villa Italian Kitchen just created wedding bouquets where the flowers are made out of PIZZA. The entire thing is edible. Isn't that more practical than flowers?

If you're getting married this summer, you can apply at their website, VillaItalianKitchen.com/PizzaBouquet, and they're going to pick some random couples to get the pizza bouquets and matching pizza boutonnieres.

Speaking of PIZZA...

**Walmart Is Giving Everyone Free Pizza Today Just For Stopping By

Last year, Walmart tweaked the recipe for their brand of frozen pizza . . . and everyone HATED it. So now, they're switching back to the old recipe.

And to celebrate, they're giving out slices today . . . for free. All you have to do is go to a Walmart and they'll give you a slice of pizza.

It's not at every single Walmart, so you may want to call first . . . and it's one slice per person, so make sure to bring a lot of changes of clothes in your car.

**Donald Glover has already had a big year. He played Lando Calrissian in "Solo: A Star Wars Story", and his rap alter-ego CHILDISH GAMBINO made headlines with his "This Is America" video.

And now, he might be your new WILLY WONKA. The makers of the new "Wonka" movie have him on the shortlist, along with RYAN GOSLING and EZRA MILLER.

Ezra Miller plays the Flash in the DC movie universe. He's also in the "Fantastic Beasts" movies.

**There's a new brand of denim jeans for women that claim to be the perfect fit. The jeans are already popular in Asia and are making their way to the U.S.



The Chuu - 5kg jeans are reportedly supposed to make you look 11 pounds lighter, without breaking the bank. The jeans will run you about $25 to $50.



Here's how they work their magic: The team behind the jeans aimed to create silhouettes that will fit the body shape of their customers perfectly.



So no matter your size - the moment you zip up the jeans, they are supposed to hug to the natural curves of your body, while emphasizing the parts that should be given slightly more attention.