96 Second News: Kate Upton Covers Health Magazine; Jay Z Picking Next Superbowl Halftime Performer?

**JAY-Z has entered into a partnership with the NFL that will make him their, quote, "live music entertainment strategist." He'll also be closely connected to the league's activism efforts.

As music strategist, he and his Roc Nation company will co-produce the Super Bowl Halftime Show. That means he'll probably have a hand in choosing the talent. (Beyonce again please??)

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Jay is NOT interested in headlining anytime soon. But he added, quote, "I think we'll all know if that time comes. He'll know in particular."

**BRITNEY SPEARS is just like us! Well, kind of.

E! News got ahold of some financial documents from Britney's ongoing conservatorship case, and they reveal that she shopped at Target a LOT last year. "More than 80 TIMES" to be exact.

She also frequented Home Depot, Hobby Lobby, Walmart, 7-Eleven, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Pier 1 Imports.

In all, Britney spent more than $66,000 on 'household supplies' at those stores in 2018. Which is MORE than the everyday American might drop . . . but remember, Britney is RICH, and reportedly now has assets worth $59,079,755.76.

**Supermodel Kate Upton is spreading her best beauty advice on Instagram: just be yourself.

Without Photoshop, Upton looks stunning on the cover of Health magazine. She shared the untouched photos to her Instagram Monday.

The wide of Houston Astro Justin Verlander, says health is more than just about trying to fit into a smaller dress size.

Her advice is to focus on your own journey and strength to see quicker results.

The Kate Upton issue of Health magazine comes out in September.

**A new survey looked at the most stressful "life moments." And we're not sure we're on board with the results, because a few big ones didn't make the list.

Here are some of the top most stressful life events, according to the survey . . .

1. Losing your job.

2. Moving to a new home.

3. Planning a wedding.

4. Getting married. Seems like they almost could have combined those last two.

5. Starting a new job.

6. Having your phone die when you're lost.

**Pumpkin Spice Spam is now a real thing. It goes on sale on September 23rd, and it'll only be available online at Spam.com and Walmart.com.

Just two years ago, the people behind Spam made a JOKE on Facebook about the ridiculous concept of Pumpkin Spice Spam . . . and now they actually made it. What a difference a few years makes.

So what does it taste like? A website called The Daily Meal got an advanced sample to try it out . . . so they cooked it up and tasted it.

They say that as it was cooking, quote, "the combined scent of heavily processed ham and sweet pumpkin spice was a bit off-putting" . . . but when they ate it, quote, "the flavor really wasn't bad."

One person said the combo of the salty pork flavor and the cinnamon and nutmeg reminded them of breakfast sausage.

**Even though it’s still well over 100* outside, we can look forward to cooling down in a few months because…the Polar Express is coming to Galveston!

The 60-minute train ride, which will take you on a journey to the North Pole starting at the Galveston Railroad Museum, has been added to this year's Winter Wonder Island of Texas event.

Once you hop on board, you'll be served hot chocolate and treats along with a copy of the classic children's book by Chris Van Allsburg. Children will also be given a silver sleigh bell as their first gift of the holiday season.

Rides will be available beginning Nov. 15 through December 30.

**This is kinda creepy, not sure how I feel about this, Snapchat...

Snapchat has introduced Spectacle 3, the latest version of its video-recording sunglasses now with 3D effects. Translation: Spectacles 3 allow others to see a memory from another person's perspective. WHAT.

Spectacles 3 are built with a lightweight steel frame and circular lenses and are being sold for $380.

Two HD cameras are placed on either side of the frame to capture depth and dimension the way the human eye does, according to a release by the Snap Inc. With just one swipe, the glasses provide new lighting, landscapes and other effects to enhance each Snap.

Spectacles 3 will ship this fall and are available to pre-order now at Spectacles.com.

**A woman named Zoe Scholefield from New England just tweeted a screenshot of a text her ex-boyfriend sent her back when they were together and she was going to a music festival with some friends.

He sent her a list of 12 insane RULES…including things like:

"If anyone comes up to you tell them you have a boyfriend" . . . "Always send me photos of front and back of what you're wearing so I can approve" . . . and "If you can, [send> a video of room before you sleep to prove no one else is there."

Zoe posted the list with the comment, quote, "Funny how my ex sent me stuff like this then has the audacity to cheat on me."

Anyway, they're broken up now . . . and her tweet with his list of rules is going viral.

**We’re still a good way out until next year’s Rodeo Houston festivities, but that doesn’t mean we can’t daydream about all the foods we’d love to try…deep fried…

A new survey asked people what deep fried foods they would want to try at a state fair. And here are the results:

1. Bacon, 47% would try it.

2. Ice cream, 46%.

3. Apple pie, 45%.

4. Cookies, 42%.

5. Banana, 38%.

6. Cheesecake, 37%.

7. Candy bars, 36%.

8. Pickles, 35%.

9. Butter, 16%.

10. Soda, 15%.

**A man from New York decided to have a little fun when he realized he had an entire Delta flight to himself.

Vincent Peone said his flight from Aspen to Salt Lake City was rescheduled last week -- and that may have been the reason why it was empty.

He chronicled what the pilot referred to as his "private jet" experience in a video that he posted to Twitter on Monday.

The viral video shows that the Delta staff and crew members were able to have a little fun with him and he was even addressed personally during the pre-flight announcements.

Peone told the Washington Post he was tempted to try to sit in every seat in the plane, but later decided he was not that ambitious.

Delta responded on Twitter and said it looked like "an awesome experience."

