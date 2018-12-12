96 Second News: Kathie Lee Is Leaving the 'Today' Show; Alex Bregman Gets Beer Spilled On Him At Rockets Game

**Houston Astro Alex Bregman grabbed some attention (and a towel) Tuesday night while sitting courtside at the Rockets game.



According to ABC 13, during the second quarter, while seated next to 'Stros owner Jim Crane and his wife, Bregman got a little too close to the game when PJ Tucker went for a loose ball heading out of bounds. The Rockets forward then rolled on his back and stopped at the feet of Bregman and others, causing Alex to spill his drink. Oh no! lol



They paused to get the mess cleaned up, and Bregman was also offered a towel to dry off the spillage on his lap.



To that point, the crowd inside Toyota Center gave Bregman an ovation, and once things calmed down Alex posted a pic of the spill to Instagram:

**On the "Today" show yesterday, KATHIE LEE GIFFORD announced that she's leaving in April, when she celebrates her 11th anniversary on the show.

She said, quote, "I've been here almost 11 years. Thought I'd stay one year . . . [but> something happened along the way, [I> fell in love with a beautiful Egyptian goddess, and now, when it's our 11th anniversary I'm gonna be leaving."

She said she loved the people on the show, especially that "Egyptian goddess" HODA KOTB. Kathie Lee cried throughout the announcement . . . and then Hoda struggled to get through HER comments as SHE cried. They even had some tissues brought up to them.

NBC News said, quote, "As we all know, Kathie Lee's plate has been overflowing lately with film, music and book projects, and after giving us 11 extraordinary years, she's decided to focus her attention full-time on those other creative endeavors."

Kathie Lee has reportedly been planning her departure for a while now. In fact, word has it she was originally planning to leave LAST winter . . . but she decided to stay on a little longer after Matt Lauer's firing.

There's no official word on Kathie Lee's replacement. On the show, she said she knew of someone who'd be wonderful, but, quote, "There's a great pool of talent and beauty and heart right around here, right within our own family."

A lot of people are speculating that it'll be JENNA BUSH HAGER, who almost always fills in when Kathie Lee is out. She's been with the "Today" show since 2009.

HOLLYWOOD REPORTER

**JJ Watt just released a pair of shoes this holiday season, with the money going toward a good cause.



According to ABC 13, Watt met a group of Navy SEAL widows in 2012, whom he says have become lifelong friends, and he wanted to do something to honor them.



Watt posted to social media Tuesday saying he wanted to create a shoe to honor the Navy SEAL community and do it as "authentically as possible," so he brought in a Navy SEAL to help design the shoe. It's called the JJ II Valor edition.



Watt said all of the proceeds from the sale of the shoes are going to the Navy SEAL Danny Dietz Foundation. And for every pair of JJ II Valor shoes purchased on Reebok's website, the shoe company will be donating a pair of the JJ II training shoes to the Navy SEAL Foundation.



You can find a pair for around $100 on the Reebok website.

**Netflix announced it is making a scripted series about beloved Tejano music legend Selena Quintanilla.

The streaming service said the Quintanilla family has been involved in "Selena: The Series" and members are serving as executive producers.

She was killed at age 23 in Texas in 1995 by Yolanda Saldivar, her friend and the president of her fan club.

Her albums, both the ones released during her lifetime and those released posthumously, have sold some 65 million units worldwide.

No word on if Jennifer Lopez will be available to reprise her role in that iconic outfit.

ABC 13

**Do this any other month of the year and you get fined for reckless endangerment. But in December, and this is just festive problem-solving. . .

A massive pothole recently opened up in the middle of a street in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. (Pronounced Wilks Berry) And people in the neighborhood reported it to the city.

But they were taking forever to fix it, and the hole was getting bigger every day. So last week, someone decided to force the city's hand . . . by putting a CHRISTMAS TREE in it.

A woman named Marietta Spak was digging around for decorations in her attic when she found a small, artificial tree she'd forgotten about. And she thought it would be funny to put it in the pothole.

She did it to help people avoid the hole when they drove by, and to hopefully get the city to finally do something about it. And it WORKED. Once photos of it went viral, the city made it a priority. It should be fixed sometime this week.

WNEP

**Netflix has released a list of the most BINGED TV seasons this year. They considered all their own original shows, with seasons released between January 1st, up through November.

By "most-binged," they mean the shows with "the highest average watch time per viewing session." So, the ones viewers BLEW THROUGH. Here's the Top 10:

1. "On My Block"

2. "Making a Murderer: Part 2"

3. "13 Reasons Why: Season 2"

4. "Last Chance U: INDY"

5. "Bodyguard"

6. "Fastest Car"

7. "The Haunting of Hill House"

8. "Anne with an E: Season 2"

9. "Insatiable"

10. "Orange Is the New Black: Season 6"

They also revealed the three Netflix movies that were RE-WATCHED the most. "The Kissing Booth" was #1, followed by "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" and "Roxanne Roxanne".

NETFLIX

**A new survey found the top 10 things we're most likely to rush out to buy on Christmas:

1. Batteries.

2. Milk.

3. Bread.

4. Wine.

5. A box of chocolates.

6. Scotch tape.

7. Gravy.

8. Someone's present.

9. Wrapping paper.

10. Other foods for dinner.

THE SUN

**"Billboard" has a list of the 100 best songs of 2018, and unlike most of their lists, this one isn't based on actual charts and sales. It's just straight-up opinion. Here's the Top 10:

1. "I Like It", Cardi B, J Balvin, and Bad Bunny

2. "Sicko Mode", Travis Scott

3. "Boo'd Up", Ella Mai

4. "Thank U, Next", Ariana Grande

5. "Nice for What", Drake

6. "This Is America", Childish Gambino

7. "Shallow", Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

8. "My My My!", Troye Sivan

9. "High Horse", Kacey Musgraves

10. "The Middle", Zedd, Maren Morris, and Grey

**Get your limited-edition Star Wars themed Columbia coat to stay warm this winter.

The blue custom coats are made to look like the ones worn by the crew back in 1979. The "Empire Strikes Back" parka is expected to retail for about $500, and are going on sale just in time for Christmas.

Inside the custom coats are the latitude and longitude of the Norway iceberg where the planet Hoth was filmed.

The coats are only being sold in seven countries and a collection of the sales will be given to Mark Hamill's education charity. They are expected to become collectors' items as the release is limited.

ABC 13

**"Rolling Stone" has released their list of the 20 Best Movies of 2018. Here's the Top 10 . . .

1. "Roma" . . . Director Alfonso Cuaron's Spanish-language account of growing up in a suburb of Mexico City in the 1970s.

2. "A Star is Born"

3. "Black Panther"

4. "The Favourite"

5. "BlacKkKlansman"

6. "If Beale Street Could Talk"

7. "First Man"

8. "First Reformed"

9. "Eighth Grade"

10. "Green Book"

The horror flick "Hereditary" came in at #16 . . . "Bohemian Rhapsody" was 19th . . . and the MR. ROGERS documentary "Won't You Be My Neighbor" rounds out the list at #20.