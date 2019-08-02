96 Second News: Katy Perry Has To Pay In Lawsuit Outcome; Woman Says 'No Marriage' Is Secret To Living 107 Years

**Earlier this week, a jury ruled that KATY PERRY's song "Dark Horse" ripped off a Christian rap song called "Joyful Noise". Now, we know how much she has to cough up in damages.

Katy, producer Dr. Luke, her label Capitol Records, and several others are on the hook for a combined $2.78 million in damages. The bulk of the money, $1.2 million, will come from Capitol, and Katy personally owes $550,000.

The money will go to "Joyful Noise" songwriter Marcus Gray and his co-plaintiffs. The jury said his song was responsible for 22.5% of the "Dark Horse" profits, although it's unclear how they settled on that exact percentage.

But Katy's lawyers have filed a motion for the judge to, quote, "rule that no reasonable jury could find copyright infringement based on the evidence presented at trial." And if that's successful, the damages COULD be tossed out. And even if the judge upholds the verdict, Katy's team can appeal.

FORTUNE

Video of Flame &quot;Joyful Noise&quot; vs Katy Perry &quot;Dark Horse&quot; Mashup

**More than 100 friends and family members gathered for a special party to celebrate the 107th birthday of Louise Jean Signore, who was born on July 31, 1912.

She's independent and lives alone and is very candid about her remarkable life and her secret to longevity. Even when she was in her 90s, Signore would swim each day at the beach, she’s traveled around the world, spends time at her local Senior Center and loves dancing and an occasional glass of red wine. Signore said she's never had a major surgery and she's only broken a bone once.

But at 107 years old, she never imagined she'd live this long and attributes her longevity in part to an upbeat, adventurous spirit. She says the key to her long life is pretty simple: "Food and exercise and you have to have a system," Signore said.

She also jokes that her decision to never get married may have contributed to her longevity.

When asked what the best part of being 107 years old was, she responded: "Not getting married."

ABC 13

**Buzzfeed is really good at making lists that make you feel incredibly OLD. Their latest is of things in pop culture that were happening 10 years ago this month, in August of 2009 . . .

1. The Black Eyed Peas song "I Gotta Feeling" topped the charts for the entire month of August.

2. "Party in the U.S.A." by Miley Cyrus was just hitting airwaves for the first time.

3. Emily Blunt and John Krasinski announced they were engaged.

4. Kourtney Kardashian announced she and Scott Disick were pregnant with their first child. They now have three.

5. The third season of "Mad Men" premiered on AMC.

6. The show "Shark Tank" debuted. Yes, we've been watching this for 10 YEARS.

7. Paula Abdul announced she wouldn't return as a judge on "American Idol".

8. And Disney announced they were buying the Marvel brand for $4 BILLION.

BUZZFEED

**A new survey asked Americans whether they like or dislike about two dozen different types of sandwiches.

The 10 sandwiches with the best ratio of likes to dislikes are: Grilled cheese . . . grilled chicken . . . turkey . . . roast beef . . . club . . . BLT . . . ham . . . pulled pork . . . peanut butter and jelly . . . and tuna.

There's only one sandwich where more people DISLIKE it than like it: A cream cheese and cucumber sandwich.

The rest of the 10 sandwiches with the worst ratio of likes to dislikes are: Muffuletta . . . crab cake . . . lobster roll . . . cheese and tomato . . . Cuban . . . pastrami . . . Reuben . . . French dip . . . and egg salad.

YOU GOV

**National Mustard Day is tomorrow. And in case you missed it earlier this week, French's created a mustard ice cream for the holiday, which they'll serve tomorrow in New York City and L.A.

Now Oscar Mayer has fired back . . . with their OWN mustard ice cream.

They just announced that they're going to be selling ice cream sandwiches made with, quote, "A hot dog-infused ice cream with real bits of candied hot dogs, served alongside spicy mustard ice cream." And the "buns" are made out of cookies.

The "Ice Dog Sandwiches" are coming out later this month.

MASHABLE

**There's a 22-year-old guy named Jonathan Nguyen in Los Angeles. And he and his mom are going viral . . . because he posted some pictures of them on Instagram, and she looks young enough to be his girlfriend.

And apparently lots of people make that mistake when they're out together.

He says, quote, "My mom is in her 40s. Her secret to not aging is dieting and exercising. She also has a skin care routine that I'm not too aware of."

DAILY MAIL

**New in Theaters:

1. "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw" (PG-13)

The Rock is Hobbs and Jason Statham returns as Shaw. If you haven't seen any of the "Fast and the Furious" movies, these guys HATE each other and they're only working together now because the government is basically forcing them to do it.

Vanessa Kirby from "The Crown" plays Shaw's sister, Idris Elba plays a genetically-enhanced soldier, Helen Mirren shows up as Shaw's mom, and WWE wrestler Roman Reigns appears toward the end of the movie as the Rock's brother.

This is the first stand-alone movie for any of the "Fast and the Furious" characters. There've been eight movies so far.

**Houston Rockets star James Harden is hosting his third annual JH-Town Weekend.

The three-day event will take place from Aug. 23-25. There will be a comedy show and celebrity softball game, along with surprises and celebrity appearances.

Unlike recent years, there will not be a celebrity basketball game. This year will only feature a softball game.

Pre-sale tickets are set to go on sale Aug.13. All proceeds will go to 3TheHardenWay, which is Harden's charity organization.

For more information on Harden's charity, you can visit his website, www.3thehardenway.com.

ABC 13

**Millennials Are Going Into Debt Just to Attend Music Festivals

A new survey found that 32% of millennials are currently paying off debt . . . from seeing a concert or music festival.

They're not alone though. 45% of all Americans said they've been to a concert in the past year. And 1 in 4 are still paying for it. On top of that, 80% also bought food there . . . 46% got a hotel . . . 39% bought merchandise . . . 26% bought plane tickets just to get there . . . and 21% sprung for VIP passes.

Only 19% of people who've been to one or more concerts in the last 12 months said they spent LESS than $100 total. 22% have spent MORE than $500.