96 Second News: Kelly Ripa At Odds With 'The Bachelor'; Game Of Thrones Fans Already Want A Redo Of Season 8

**"Game of Thrones" fans waited long enough for Season 8 . . . and now that it's here, a lot of them are underwhelmed.

Somebody was angry enough to start a petition, asking HBO to redo the whole season with, quote, "competent writers."

The petition goes on to say, quote, "David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers when they have no source material (i.e. the books) to fall back on.

"The series deserves a final season that makes sense. Subvert my expectations and make it happen, HBO!"

The petition originally called for 150,000 signatures, but they've already surpassed 200,000 . . . and now they have their sights set on 300,000.

**After 12 seasons, tonight is the series finale of The Big Bang Theory…

The long-running CBS comedy is officially coming to a close tonight, and it's shaping up to be a finale that fans will never forget. The show has been one of TV's highest rated comedies since 2009.

Houston’s own Jim Parsons (who plays Sheldon Cooper) posted a heartfelt message on his Instagram, saying how it’s “hard to find the words to articulate what a profound experience this has been.” Other principle cast members (including Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki) also posted messages about the show ending…which airs at 7p tonight on CBS.

EW

**The Texan accent was just voted as the sexiest accent in the nation! A recent survey of 1.5 million social media users was recently done by Big 7 Travel.

Users were ask to rank the sexiest accents across the nation, and the Texan accent came out on top.

The writers described the Texan accent as a typical southern accent with a twist. It is said to also include strong 'r's' and plenty of 'Howdy's'. The top 5 are:

Texan Bostonian New York Mainer Chicago

**On yesterday afternoon’s episode of Ellen, Taylor Swift was asked about the most rebellious thing she did as a teenager…

"Probably when I like put Joe Jonas on blast on your show," Swift said. "That was too much, that was too much."

She continued, "I was 18, yeah. We laugh about it now, but that was mouthy, yeah, some teenage stuff there."

DeGeneres jokes that Swift must have "held onto" that as she doesn't remember the moment.

Video of Taylor Swift Answers Ellen&#039;s &#039;Burning Questions&#039;

**SELENA GOMEZ is the third most followed person on Instagram. She has more than 150 million followers. So she has certainly enjoyed the benefits of social media. But that doesn't mean she has to LIKE it.

During a press conference at the Cannes Film Festival, she said she's worried about the effect social media is having on her generation. Quote, "They're not aware of the news or anything going on.

"It's selfish . . . I don't wanna say selfish because it feels rude . . . but it's dangerous for sure. I think our world is going through a lot, obviously. But for my generation, specifically, social media has been terrible."

As for what people can do to lessen the effects, Selena says, TAKE A BREAK. Quote, "It can be great in moments, but I would just be careful and allow yourself some time limits when you should use it and when not."

CNN

**KELLY RIPA has made it known that she's not a fan of "The Bachelor" or "The Bachelorette". On "Live with Kelly and Ryan" Tuesday, she called the shows DISGUSTING and GROSS.

Well, the show is fighting back.

Host CHRIS HARRISON Tweeted, quote, "Look out #BachelorNation, Kelly Ripa is coming after you and your 'disgusting' Monday night habit."

And creator Mike Fleiss said, quote, "Easy, Kelly Ripa. The 'Bachelor' franchise pays your salary."

(They're all part of the ABC family, btw)

PAGE SIX

**Half of Americans Have Used a Swimming Pool as an Alternative to Showering

Is this gross, or fine? A new poll found 51% of Americans have used a swimming pool as an alternative to showering before . . . because pools are fun, showers are lame, and we're all very lazy.

Apparently it's bad, because dealing with all the gunk on your body uses up chlorine. So there's not as much of it in the water to kill bacteria. And obviously, rinsing off in a pool isn't the same as showering with soap.

The survey also found 48% of us NEVER shower before jumping in a pool. 24% would go in a pool within an hour of having an explosive bathroom experience. And 40% of us have peed in a pool as an adult.

USA TODAY

**There's a lot of speculation about what's going on with BRITNEY SPEARS these days. But one person who's got some inside knowledge thinks it's possible that Britney will NEVER PERFORM AGAIN.

Larry Rudolph has been Britney's manager for 20 years, and he says, quote, "As the person who guides her career . . . from what I have gathered it's clear to me she should not be going back to do this Vegas residency, not in the near future and possibly never again."

He adds, quote, "She's taking time to regroup and get her head together. She's putting herself ahead of everyone else, and I'm proud of her for that. If she never works again, she never works again."

Rudolph also has a message for the "Free Britney" movement: Give her some space. He says there's NO TRUTH to the talk that Britney is being held or manipulated against her will.

VARIETY

**Hershey's Just Redesigned Their Chocolate Bars for the First Time in 125 Years . . . to Add Emojis

Hershey's is about to break a 125-year-old tradition just for the sake of putting smiley faces on chocolate.

Hershey's just announced they're going to change the design of their chocolate bars for the first time since 1894 . . . instead of each little square of chocolate saying "Hershey's", they're going to have different EMOJIS printed on them.

The emoji bars will be available for the summer.

You ❤️ emojis. Now you can -- them! And guess what? They taste like really delicious chocolate. The new Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Emoji Bar, coming this summer! ------ pic.twitter.com/qK0PLvhfce — HERSHEY'S (@Hersheys) May 14, 2019

**Everybody wants to know who'll be the next James Bond. But maybe that choice should have been made sooner. Because the current Bond, DANIEL CRAIG, just injured himself…running.

He was filming a scene in Jamaica when it happened, and now production on the 25th bond flick is on hold.

A source says, quote, "He was sprinting during filming when he slipped and fell quite awkwardly. He was in quite a lot of pain and was complaining about his ankle." Craig is 51.