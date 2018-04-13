96 Second News: Khloe Kardadshian Gives Birth; Janet Jackson Looking For Dancers

**Britney Spears is happy to be an aunt for the second time after her little sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, gave birth to her first child with husband Jamie Watson.

Brit congratulated her sister and her family on the arrival of their baby girl. “I could not be more excited to welcome baby Ivey to this world,” she tweeted on Thursday, April 12. “Congrats to @jamielynnspears and the whole family – I love you all so much!!!”

Jamie announced the baby news in an Instagram post back in December 2017. “Looks like we are starting off 2018 with another big milestone … sooo happy to announce that Maddie is FINALLY going to be a big sister,” she captioned a photo of herself with Watson and her 9-year-old daughter, Maddie, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Casey Aldridge.​

**Khloe Kardashian has given birth to her first kid ... TMZ was first to report.

Khloe delivered a baby girl early Thursday morning -- around 4 AM EDT -- at a hospital outside Cleveland ... according to our Kardashian sources. We're told the little girl does not have a name yet. Kourtney, Kim, Kris and Khloe's BFF Malika were by her side during the birth. Tristan Thompson was also there.

This is Khloe and the Cavaliers star's first baby together, but, of course, it comes smack in the middle of a tumultuous time for the couple.

TMZ broke the story ... Tristan cheated on Khloe back in October when she was only 3 months pregnant. As we reported, he was caught on video making out and motorboating 2 women at a hookah lounge outside of Washington, D.C. And just 5 days ago, he was seen taking a woman back to his NYC hotel.

**As the Houston Rockets gear up for the first round of the playoff that start this Sunday here at Toyota Center against the Timberwolves, captain James Harden graces the newest cover of GQ Magazine.



Harden's “pursuit for all things weird” is the cover story of the men's mag, which is on news stands now.



With pictures of the Beard in bright, vibrant wardrobe, the GQ piece looks at Harden's drive for success. Whether it's continually trying to take down the Golden State Warriors or partnering with candy-maker Trolli, Harden, in the article, is described as using his off-the-wall attitude as a difference-maker.



In the magazine, Harden goes over his pursuit to become the greatest player in the league, how Chris Paul and head coach Mike D'Antoni have impacted his game now, his "maximalist" style, and how his trademark beard affects his personal life. "I get food in (there) all the time," Harden tells GQ.

**Days after the biggest win of his career, Masters champion and Spring resident Patrick Reed made a stop at to get some lunch…



Wearing his new green Masters jacket, Reed and his wife a stop at the Chick-fil-A on Sawdust Road in The Woodlands. With a huge smile and his wife in the passenger seat, Reed surprised those at the restaurant.



"Look who we had the pleasure of serving today at our Sawdust Road Chick-fil-A drive-thru!!" a tweet said.

Look who we had the pleasure of serving today at our Sawdust Road Chick-fil-A Drive Thru!! Welcome home to the 2018 Masters Winner- Patrick Reed with his beautiful wife! ⛳️--

Green jacket ✅ Chick-fil-A ✅ pic.twitter.com/QEp8yWZcDv — CFA THE WOODLANDS (@thewoodlandscfa) April 11, 2018

**If you missed out on getting your specially-crafted World Championship Fan Ring, don't be discouraged, because there's another ring to come.



According to a press release from the Astros, it only took seven days for all 111 of the 112 of the Limited Edition Astros World Championship Fan Rings to sell out, so now the Astros and Jostens have now made an exclusive Elite Fan Ring.



Unlike the limited edition ring, which was crafted to closely replicate the Astros players' ring and sold at a whopping $11,112, the Elite Ring will not set fans back quite as much.



The Elite Ring is priced at $4,899 and will be available in 10K white or yellow gold.

**If you're craving kolaches, you won't want to miss this event.



King's BierHaus in the Heights is partnering with Killen's BBQ for a kolache pop-up on Saturday, April 21.



They will be selling a variety of kolaches including traditional apple strudel, and the flavors of the month, Killen's pulled pork and Killen's famous brisket.



The pop-up is from 9 a.m. until they sell out, so be sure to get there early.

**As the world said goodbye to the HGTV show "Fixer Upper" on Tuesday night after five seasons of marital bliss and home renovation shenanigans, Houston Texans hero J.J. Watt chimed in with his adoration for the Waco, Texas-based show.

"Congrats on an incredible run @chipgaines & @joannagaines! Thanks to you, I now know what shiplap is and I desire to participate in a demo day. Thanks for taking us along on the journey! #FixerUpper"

Congrats on an incredible run @chipgaines & @joannagaines! Thanks to you, I now know what shiplap is and I desire to participate in a demo day. Thanks for taking us along on the journey!#FixerUpper — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) April 4, 2018

**Janet Jackson announced Thursday on Instagram her first open dance auditions in more than a decade.

Dubbed #DanceWithJanet - Jackson and creative director Gil Duldulao will review global social media auditions starting Thursday. And there are a few simple rules to get yours seen.

Upload a 30-second clip of yourself dancing to your favorite Jackson choreography or freestyle to your favorite Jackson song. Clips that are more than 30 seconds will not be reviewed. Use the hashtag #DanceWithJanet

Jackson says she's looking for dancers to work with her "on some really cool upcoming projects."

**Months after teasing on Instagram that her first album in six years is “coming, bitches,” Christina Aguilerahas settled on a May release date. “It’s mostly pop with some R&B sounds,” a source reveals.

The source added, “She’s in talks with the Billboard Music Awards to make her first big appearance in years,” when the show airs on NBC on May 20. Aguilera is also in negotiations “for multiple summer shows” adds the source. “Her team is in full-on planning mode.”

The former Voice judge may also be working on a new look to go with her comeback. In March, she was nearly unrecognizable without makeup on the cover of Paper magazine.