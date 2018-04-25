96 Second News: Kim Kardashian's Racy "Body" Perfume Bottle; Pink Concert Moved Due To Rockets Game

**If you have tickets to see P!nk in concert this weekend, your plans are about to change.



The P!nk concert on Sunday, April 29 has been moved to Friday, April 27, "due to the anticipated Houston Rockets Playoff schedule," according to an official release. Wednesday, the Rockets have the opportunity to clinch the first round against the Minnesota Timberwolves.



In order to allow all fans enough time to plan accordingly and to accommodate the potential playoff schedule of the Houston Rockets, P!nk's show will move to Friday. All tickets for the Sunday date will be honored on Friday, April 27th. Refunds also available at point of purchase. Visit ToyotaCenter.com for more information​.

Due to the anticipated @HoustonRockets playoff schedule, the @Pink concert scheduled for Sunday, April 29th at Toyota Center has been moved up to Friday, April 27th. All tickets from the original date will be honored. Click the link for more info. https://t.co/WSlNJVw9CA pic.twitter.com/jdQx0X5MUR — Toyota Center (@ToyotaCenter) April 24, 2018

**It's been eight months since Vanessa Grimaldi and her Bachelor beau Nick Viall called off their engagement, but the Canadian beauty has found love once more!!

While chatting with fellow Bachelor nation vet Dean Unglert on his podcast, Vanessa confirmed that someone has stolen her heart. Sadly, she didn't spill many specifics about her new suitor. But here's what we know…

For starters, the mystery man "is not related to Bachelor-world at all." Apparently, they met through a friend!

On what she's looking for in a man, Vanessa shared: "I always wanted to find someone … who's gonna be a great father, someone who's gonna be a great husband, someone who's family-oriented. I wanted all those things, but the people that I was dating either had some of it but they didn't have all of it. I don't care if you have a million followers. I don't care. I'd rather you not have Instagram. I'd rather you not know I was ever on the show."

**Houston's own Beyonce has found another way to give back to her hometown.

She announced on her website Monday through her BeyGOOD initiative, that she’s partnered with Google.org to award four new scholarships to historically black colleges and universities.

Texas Southern University is one of the schools to receive a $25,000 scholarship to help a student.

Fisk University in Nashville, which is her father's alma mater, Morehouse College in Atlanta and Grambling State University in Grambling, Louisiana are also on the list. One student from each school will receive $25,000 as part of Beyonce's Homecoming Scholars Award program.

Each school will choose its winner.

**Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost have made their relationship red-carpet official.

The actress, 33, and Saturday Night Live star, 35, were arm-in-arm Monday night at her Avengers: Infinity War world premiere in Hollywood.

Johansson joked with Entertainment Tonight that her first carpet walk with Jost "was alright, not bad." She added, "I'm just excited to share this experience with him because I'm so excited to see the film. I haven't seen it before!"

The actress met Jost when she first hosted SNL in 2006. At the time, Jost was a new writer on the show.

Does she get to keep her own name for their couple name? Scar-Jo?

**Speaking of The Avengers…

The early box office estimates for Avengers: Infinity War are in — and they’re massive.

Tracking puts the latest Marvel title at potentially opening to half a billion globally. Deadline puts the number at $498 million to be exact, split between domestic and international ticket sales (with a domestic haul around $235 or so).

The current domestic opening weekend record-holder is Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($247.9 million), which Infinity War has an outside chance of topping.

Fandango says early ticket sales are double that of Black Panther and currently outpacing the last seven Marvel Cinematic Universe movies … combined.

Reviews are not yet in for the latest Marvel mash-up, but early social media reactions have come out that have a mixed-to-positive reaction.

**A new survey put fast food rivals head-to-head and asked people which one is BETTER. Here are the results:

1. Better burger . . . It's a virtual TIE between Five Guys and In-N-Out. (Out of more than 300,000 people, Five Guys led by about 1,000 votes.)

2. Better fries . . . McDonald's destroys Burger King, 82% to 18%.

3. Better pizza . . . Domino's beats Pizza Hut, 56% to 44%.

4. Better coffee . . . Starbucks beats Dunkin' Donuts, 76% to 24%. And Dunkin' Donuts also lost to Krispy Kreme for "better donuts."

5. Better sandwich . . . Subway beats Quiznos, 76% to 24%.

6. Better chicken sandwich . . . Chick-fil-A beats KFC, 68% to 32%

**The polling site YouGov.com released a list of the most popular TV shows of all time among MILLENNIALS . . . and #1 spot went to "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air", which went off the air before most of them were born.

They define 'Millennials' as 18-to-24-year-olds, and "The Fresh Prince" ran from 1990 to 1996 . . . meaning that NONE of them would remember the show from its original run.

The Millennials were asked if they have a positive, negative, or neutral opinion of a bunch of shows . . . and these are the 10 that came out on top:

1. "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" . . . Positive Opinion: 73%

2. "The Simpsons" . . . 67%

3. "Jeopardy" . . . 66%

4. "America's Funniest Home Videos" . . . 61%

5. "Friends" . . . 60%

**What's the best day of the week to have your birthday?

A new survey asked people to name the best day of the week to have your birthday, and only 1% said Wednesday. That's pretty rough, but it's not the WORST day. No, that's Monday . . . which got 0% of the vote.

Here are the full results:

1. Saturday, 43% say it's the best.

2. Friday, 16%.

3. Sunday, 6%.

4. Thursday, 1%.

5. Wednesday, 1%.

6. Tuesday, 1%.

7. Monday, 0%.

**You'll have to clear a little extra space on your wife's dresser for KIM KARDASHIAN's new fragrance . . . because it's shaped like her BODY.

Kim went onto social media yesterday and released a bunch NSFW pics to promote the fragrance, and she said, quote, "The next fragrance I have coming out in May, KKW Body, is so amazing. It is a sculpture, basically, of my body. It's really cool.

"The scent is so good, I'm so proud of it. It smells to me like what I would think golden smells like, even though that's a color and something that's just luminous."

COMING SOON 04.30 A post shared by KKW FRAGRANCE (@kkwfragrance) on

**There are already EIGHT "Fast & Furious" movies. Next year, there's going to be a spin-off featuring THE ROCK and JASON STATHAM's characters. Then Part 9 comes out in 2020, and Part 10 hits theaters in 2021.

Not enough for you? Don't worry, there's more. An animated series based on the franchise is coming to Netflix. The main character will be Tony Toretto, the teenage nephew of VIN DIESEL's character, Dom Toretto.

**Prince has a new album coming out this year, which . . . if he could speak from the grave . . . would be something he probably WOULDN'T want released.

His estate has been putting out a lot of stuff from his so-called 'vault' recently . . . and the people working with them on it told "Variety" that it'll be a full-length album of previously unreleased material. There's no title, but it'll be out September 28th.

There aren't many details, other than it will be more "time-specific" rather than a compilation of stuff from throughout his career. They're still sorting through all the stuff Prince had locked away, and it doesn't sound like this will be the last release.