96 Second News: Kit Harington Checks Into Wellness Facility; Don't Expect Live-Action 'Toy Story' Remake

**Rumors started circulating yesterday that KIT HARINGTON had checked into rehab. Kit played Jon Snow on "Game of Thrones" . . . and the "New York Post" said he was seeking help for "stress and alcohol use."

Kit's rep confirmed that he's entered a "wellness retreat," but downplayed the seriousness of it. Quote, "Kit has decided to utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time [working] on some personal issues."

The rep insisted he was NOT there for "rehab," and emphasized the words, "wellness retreat." But didn't elaborate on what the "personal issues" are.

Kit is supposedly at a "luxury" facility in Connecticut, which costs more than $120,000 per month . . . and the "Post" says he's been there for about a month, and it's unclear when he'll leave.

PAGE SIX

**With all the live-action remakes of movies these days, here’s one you’ll probably never see: Pixar says they will never do a live-action remake of "Toy Story".

Bob Pauly is a production designer who's been with Pixar since 1993, when they were making the original "Toy Story". And he says you can never say never, but it's not something Pixar would be involved in.

Quote, "We work so hard to create [the Toy Story] world and there's that trust and that believability of the world that you don't want to break [by making it live-action].

"When you go back [into this world], you know you're going to be amongst friends, and be familiar with it. You're not worried about [creating new] stuff, you're in the story."

"Toy Story 4" hits theaters on June 21st.

FORBES

**The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $444 million after Tuesday's winning numbers drawing didn't get a winner.

The jackpot for Tuesday's drawing was $418 million with a cash option of $263.3 million. The winning numbers were: 9-21-34-42-50 Mega Ball: 21

The $444 million jackpot for Friday's Mega Millions drawing comes with a cash option of $281.1 million.

Overall odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.

ABC 13

**A recent study found the average American checks their phone about 80 times a day. That's once every 12 minutes you're awake. According to researchers at the University of Washington, here are the top four triggers that make us pull out our phone:

1. Unoccupied moments, like waiting for a bus or standing in line for coffee. We basically use our phones to avoid moments of boredom.

2. Tedious and repetitive tasks. Either before we start them, or as an excuse to take a break. In other words, we use our phone as a distraction or an escape.

3. When you're anticipating a message or notification. Like waiting for someone to text you back, or checking every two minutes to see if your text sent.

4. Socially awkward situations. Like when you're waiting for friends at a bar and don't know anyone, your phone's DEFINITELY coming out.

NEW YORK POST

**One of the most interesting creative choices in "Avengers: Endgame" was to make Thor a fat, sloppy recluse. CHRIS HEMSWORTH even had a nickname for him: "Lebowski Thor".

The original plan was for Thor to revert back to his buff self halfway through the movie, but Hemsworth wouldn't have it, because he LIKED Lebowski Thor.

He says, quote, "It was so different than any other way I played the character. And then it took on a life of its own."

He also got a lot of attention walking around the set wearing a 90-pound fake stomach. Quote, "People just kept coming up and cuddling me like a big bear or rubbing my belly like I was pregnant.

VARIETY

**Chipotle is running a new promo during the NBA Finals that should result in free food for you . . . if you're willing to jump through a few hoops.

They’re giving out more than $1 million dollars worth of free burritos, and you just have to listen for every time the announcers say the word "free."

During an NBA Finals game, Chipotle will then tweet a code. And if you're one of the first 500 people to text that code to the number 888222, they'll give you a free burrito.

Game One of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors is tomorrow night.

BUSINESS INSIDER

**Cardi B revealed that she spent $80,000 buying jewelry for her 10-month-old daughter, Kulture.

On Instagram Cardi said, “Just spent a bag on my daughter, you know a bad b* gonna spoil. If I’m iced out my daughter gotta be too.”

The Grammy winner added: “YEUP IM BRAGGING CAUSE I BUST MY ASS TO DO SOO.”

Cardi then shared a photo of tennis bracelets in silver, gold and rose gold, plus a pair of diamond earrings.

US WEEKLY

**There’s nothing worse than getting to the airport, ready to leave, but then BAM…the security line is at least 2 hours long. You wait in line, get up to the front, then you’ve gotta take off your shoes, belt, jacket, and oh yeah...all of your jewelry too.

It’s pretty obnoxious, even though we know it’s for the safety of everyone, but there is one person who doesn’t seem to mind: Miley Cyrus.

MILEY CYRUS loves TSA pat-downs. And she always gets one because she refuses to take off her jewelry when she goes through airport security.

In a British radio interview, she said, quote, "They're getting very sensitive with the pat-down and I'm kind of, like, into it.

PAGE SIX

**We all know that former American Idol Jordin Sparks is a performer, but she just prefers to sing.

According to US WEEKLY, Jordin opened up about whether she’d be interested in appearing on Dancing With the Stars in the near future. While she admitted to being “game for anything,” she is still hesitant about competing on the ABC series.

“I’m so terrified. Give me a microphone, I am totally fine. Tell me to dance in front of an audience and I… Mm-mm,” Sparks exclusively told Us Weekly.

US WEEKLY