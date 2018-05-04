96 Second News: Kylie Jenner Most Influential On Social Media; Christina Aguilera Disses 'The Voice'

**Christina Aguilera was one of the original coaches on "The Voice", and she did six of the first 10 seasons. She hasn't been on since the spring of 2016 . . . and she does NOT want to come back.

"Billboard" asked her when she'd return, and she said she'd rather talk about, quote, "positive things."

But apparently, she was in the mood to rant. She said, quote, "['The Voice'> became something that I didn't feel was what I had signed up for in Season One. You realize it's NOT about music. It's about making good TV moments and massaging a story.

She also called "The Voice" an "energy sucker" and a, quote, "churning hamster wheel." And she said that during her last season, she was "longing for freedom" when she went home every night.

**According to a new survey that definitely seems accurate, cleaning the toilet is THE most hated chore in America. Here's the full top five . . .

1. Cleaning the toilet.

2. Cleaning the oven.

3. Washing the windows.

4. Removing hair from the drain.

5. Unclogging the sink.

What chore bothers us the least? Emptying the dishwasher. The survey also found the average person can think of SIX chores right now that they should do but they've been putting off.

**Another day, another new type of STUPID JEANS trend.

A “high fashion” company called Carmar just rolled out "extreme cutout" jeans. And basically, they're a waistband . . . pockets . . . and a few strips of denim. The entire legs are more or less cut out. They actually look almost identical to a pair of jeans we told you about last October called "thong jeans."

You could DEFINITELY make these yourself if you have a pair of scissors and some angst. And Carmar is selling them for $168 . . . so you could do it for a hell of a lot cheaper, too.

**Whether it's the one in the Rice Village, the one in Meyerland or the location at the Galleria, Sephora is giving us another reason to come on in...the store is now transforming into a mini spa. This month, 100 stores around the U.S. will begin offering 30-minute facials to clean out pores and hydrate skin. And the best part is that the treatments are complimentary with any $75 purchase.

It’s called the PERK Hydrating Facial, and the service offers customers a full skin work-up in a super fast and convenient setting.

“Clients that experience the PERK Hydrating Facial will leave Sephora with an instant glow.”

**Kylie Jenner may be the youngest of the Kardashian / Jenner girls, but she's easily the most influential.

A social media insights firm crunched some numbers, and they've decided that Kylie's posts are worth $1 MILLION . . . each, making her the most influential celebrity on social media.

In other words, every time she pimps a product on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat or Twitter, that product gets the equivalent of $1 million in advertising. She's the first member of her family to reach that level. Beyoncé was #1 last year at $1 million, but her value must have dropped.

Kylie has more than 150 MILLION followers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. That doesn't include Snapchat . . . but she was confirmed as the most-followed person there in 2016.

**Nominees for the "MTV Movie & TV Awards" were announced yesterday, and "Black Panther" leads the pack with seven. "Stranger Things" is second with six.

"Black Panther" is up for Best Movie, alongside "Avengers: Infinity War", "Girls Trip", "It", and "Wonder Woman".

"Stranger Things" is up for Best Show, against "13 Reasons Why", "Game of Thrones", "Grown-ish", and "Riverdale".

The awards go down on Monday, June 19th, with Tiffany Haddish hosting.

Tiffany is also nominated twice for "Girls Trip". She's up for Best Comedic Performance and best 'Scene Stealer.'

--VOTING IS NOW OPEN FOR THE 2018 #MTVAWARDS --Go vote for your favorite nominees right now! https://t.co/o9CT3mRFQF pic.twitter.com/GkUA94Dc1X — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) May 3, 2018

**If you're planning to celebrate with friends on Cinco de Mayo, Lyft is offering you an incentive to take a sober ride.



Starting Saturday, May 5, Texans can claim a free ride up to $10.



Lyft says it is launching a new initiative called Sober Rides, TX with the support of the Texas Municipal Police Association.



Lyft says it will make an initial investment of $50,000 in the program with the hope that it will only gain more support throughout Texas communities in the future.

**Will Smith has something special planned for his 50th birthday on September 25th: He's jumping out of a helicopter. Over the Grand Canyon. It'll be a BUNGEE jump, though . . . as if that makes it any less terrifying.

He's doing it for charity, and broadcasting it on YouTube.

Will launched his YouTube channel in December, and it already has 1.8 million subscribers.

Watch a teaser >>> HERE

**New in Theaters:

1. "Overboard" (PG-13)

It's a remake of a 1987 comedy where Kurt Russell gets revenge on Goldie Hawn by tricking her into thinking she's his wife after she gets amnesia from falling off her yacht.

This one stars Eugenio Derbez from "How to be a Latin Lover" Anna Faris, and Eva Longoria.

2. "Tully" (R)

Charlize Theron plays an overwhelmed mother of three who reluctantly bonds with a night nanny her brother hires to help her with her newborn baby. Mackenzie Davis from AMC's "Halt and Catch Fire" plays the nanny Tully.

**Celine Dion has a new track called "Ashes" on the "Deadpool 2" soundtrack . . . so obviously, she had to team up with Deadpool for the video.

In addition to the movie clips, the video has Celine singing onstage to an empty theater, with Deadpool doing some pretty amazing dance moves . . . in stiletto heels, no less. Obviously, it's not RYAN REYNOLDS.

But Ryan's Deadpool does make a cameo at the end, telling Celine they have to do another take . . . because she was TOO GOOD.

He says, quote, "This is 'Deadpool 2', not 'Titanic'. You're at, like, an 11. We need to get you down to a five, five and a half tops. Just phone it in."

Celine says, quote, "Listen, this thing only goes to 11. So beat it, Spider-Man!"

To which he replies, quote, "God, I should have asked 'N Sync."

Watch the video >>> HERE

**WALL-E and EVE are headed to Mars!



NASA is set to launch two small satellites named after the beloved characters from the late-2000s Pixar film this weekend. Dubbed CubeSats or MarCOs, they're smaller, laptop-sized spacecraft that are designed for more specific missions at a fraction of the cost of their larger predecessors.



The MarCOs are nicknamed WALL-E and Eva (while the character's official name is EVE, she's often casually referred to as Eva), and they're the first of a new generation of CubeSats that are designed for deep space. While previous CubeSats have only been deployed to orbit around Earth, the inaugural duo will head to Mars with NASA's InSight lander.



NASA isn't sure if they'll survive the journey to the Red Planet. Should they make it, they'll relay landing data back from InSight, functioning much like the so-called black boxes in airplanes. Astronomers hope WALL-E and Eva help them better understand the difficult process of landing a spacecraft on Mars, a process NASA said is "notoriously hard to stick."

