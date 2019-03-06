96 Second News: Kylie Jenner Is OFFICIALLY The Youngest "Self-Made" Billionaire; Astros Giveaways For 2019

**Last summer, "Forbes" said KYLIE JENNER was poised to become the youngest "self-made" billionaire in history. Well, it's official: She's officially worth $1 BILLION, and at 21 years old, she did it two years faster than the previous record-holder, Mark Zuckerberg.

As you surely know by now, most of Kylie's money comes from Kylie Cosmetics, which she launched four years ago. The business is now worth more than $900 million, and she owns 100% of it.

Naturally, everyone is once again mocking "Forbes" for calling Kylie "self-made."

She started her career on a pretty decent platform thanks to her regular appearances on her family's reality shows, starting back when she was 10. People started buying her lip-kits because of who SHE was, not because of what the PRODUCT was.

In any event, even if it was Kylie's vision from the start, and even if she's a savvy businesswoman, she benefitted not only from her platform, but also the resources and connections available to her, as a member of a wealthy celebrity family.

FORBES

**The Astros confirmed part of their slate of giveaways for the 2019 season, which includes various limited edition jerseys and a bobblehead featuring one intense stare.

The announcement of the new giveaways included the unveiling of this season's newest rallying cry: Take It Back. The statement will be used as a hashtag throughout the season on the team's social media accounts.

Though the list is partial, the Astros said they will release the full official promotion schedule when single game tickets go on sale to the public on March 7.

Here are the official 2019 season promotions, so far:

· April 26 vs. Cleveland: Alex Bregman Stare bobblehead giveaway, presented by H-E-B

· May 11 vs. Texas: Justin Verlander replica white jersey giveaway, presented by Houston Methodist

· June 8 vs. Baltimore: Jose Altuve navy jersey giveaway, presented by Coca-Cola

· June 16 vs. Toronto (Father's Day): Astros Hawaiian shirt giveaway, presented by Houston Methodist

· Aug. 2-4 vs. Seattle: Astros Hall of Fame Weekend, presented by Houston Methodist

ABC 13

**Starbucks is warning customers about a fake offer after Lady Gaga fans started a campaign to boost sales of her Oscar-winning song, "Shallow."



The "Shallowbucks" campaign claims Starbucks will give customers a free drink if they send a screenshot themselves listening to the song.



Some fans are even tweeting fake messages from Starbucks, saying they received a voucher for a free drink.



Starbucks says the offer is fake and that it's investigating how it was made.

ABC 13

**Uber just released its annual list of the strangest things people left behind in Ubers last year.

The Top 50 list doesn't appear to be ranked in any way. So we went through the whole thing and grabbed our favorites. Some of the weirdest things people left behind last year were:

A full set of 18-karat gold teeth . . . two packs of Italian sausage and a Thanksgiving ham . . . a set of deer antlers . . . a welding helmet . . . a small handmade cat puppet . . . a baseball signed by Babe Ruth . . .

An Elvis cape . . . a full fish tank with fish and water in it . . . a fish head . . . a tuxedo for a small dog . . .

The list also revealed the places where people forget stuff the most. The top ten are: East Alabama . . . Gallup, New Mexico . . . Cookeville, Tennessee . . . the Mississippi Delta area . . . Boone, North Carolina . . . Sioux City, Iowa . . . South Georgia . . . Mankato, Minnesota . . . College Station, Texas . . . and Tallahassee, Florida.

USA TODAY

**"Ashes to Go" Is Huge on Ash Wednesday, Because Everyone's Too Busy for Church?

It's Ash Wednesday, which marks the start of Lent. But apparently fewer and fewer people go to actual churches these days . . . because no one has time.

A newspaper in New Jersey ran a story on how "Ashes to Go" is more popular than ever. That's where priests draw crosses on people's foreheads outside train stations and coffee shops, so they can just knock it out on their way to work and not be late.

This isn't a new idea, by the way. A church in St. Louis started the "Ashes to Go" thing over a decade ago to reach more people. Then other churches followed suit. It's just more popular now, because we're all so busy.

NORTH JERSEY

**R. KELLY sat down with GAYLE KING for his first interview since he was hit with new charges of having sex with underage girls. It'll air on "CBS This Morning" today and tomorrow.

While he didn't get into specifics about the current accusations, Kelly did deny them. And he got REALLY emotional.

He said, quote, "How stupid would it be for R. Kelly, with all I've been through . . . to hold somebody [against their will>? . . . Use your common sense . . .

"Stop it. Y'all quit playin'. Quit playin'. I didn't do this stuff. This is not me. I'm fightin' for my [effing> life!"

ONLY ON @CBSThisMorning: @GayleKing's explosive interview with R. Kelly.



Kelly tells Gayle, "I didn’t do this stuff! This is not me! I’m fighting for my f-ing life!" pic.twitter.com/rC3Jqf1HtV — Norah O'Donnell---- (@NorahODonnell) March 6, 2019

**An ex-boyfriend of KATE BECKINSALE's was asked by TMZ recently if he had any advice for her current fling, PETE DAVIDSON, and he said, "RUN". A comedian by the name of Matt Rife dated Kate for about a year in 2017. He added that his year-long relationship with Kate was complicated, and there were "a lot of ups and downs."

Actually, that's not all he said. He added, quote, "Enjoy it while you can. I hope they're both happy, I hope that it can build to where it's an established, good relationship . . . I wish them both the best."

He also said HIS relationship with Kate was "complicated," and there were, quote, "a lot of ups and downs." They also asked him if he'd ever consider getting back with Kate, and he said, quote, "Absolutely not, not a chance." Matt was 21 at the time they met. Kate is 43.

Video of Kate Beckinsale&#039;s Ex Has a Warning for Pete Davidson | TMZ

**Camila Cabello's RodeoHouston debut included a tribute to another beloved star: Selena.

Tuesday night, Cabello became the fourth rodeo performer this year to celebrate the late singer, following in the steps of Cardi B, Prince Royce and Kacey Musgraves, who kicked off the Selena honors last week. The Selena tributes have ranged from honoring the singer by performing her songs like Musgraves who covered "Como La Flor" and Prince Royce who went with "No Me Queda Mas" to Cardi B, who wore a fringe jacket and bustier giving a nod to Selena's style.

Cabello sang the ballad "Dreaming of You," which was released two weeks after Selena passed away in 1995. "I need you to hear something, alright?" Cabello said to the crowd of 55,782, as the opening notes of "Dreaming of You" followed.

Cabello tweeted after the show:

Thank you, Houston Rodeo! I went up there and was so nervous, every time I saw a yellow NBTS hoodie I was so relieved lmao, thank you for always making me feel supported and loved, i love you guys so much!!!!!! PS, how can I sign up to be a cowgirl pic.twitter.com/QRieGyyLQw — camila (@Camila_Cabello) March 6, 2019

**If you weren't lucky enough to see Hamilton the first time it came to the Bayou City, you will have another chance!

The Broadway phenomenon is returning to Houston as part of the 2019-2020 season of Broadway at The Hobby Center.

The hip-hop historical retelling of Alexander Hamilton's story will be showing from June 30 through Aug. 9 of 2020.

Tickets are not on sale just yet, but you can sign up for the wait list for season tickets now.

ABC 13