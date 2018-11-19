96 Second News: Kylie Jenner Was In Houston This Weekend; Texans Win 7th Straight Game

**The Houston Texans got their 7th straight win in a row against the Washington Redskins yesterday, with a final score of 23-21.

It was a close game, and one with a major injury of Redskins quarterback Alex Smith. He broke both his fibula and tibia in his right leg on a third-quarter sack and underwent surgery at a nearby hospital. .



Every single one of the players took a knee and prayed, and then walked over to wish him well. Even most of the Houston Texans' bench walked over to the cart.



Smith was injured when Houston's J.J. Watt and Kareem Jackson sacked him with 7 minutes, 43 seconds left in the third quarter. As Smith left the field on the cart, he waved to the crowd and put his hands together as if in a prayer.

Up next for the Texans: They’ll take on the Tennessee Titans for Monday Night Football Mon. Nov 26, 2018 7:15 PM - NRG Stadium.

**If you’ve been dying to get your hands on Kylie Jenner’s coveted makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics, your dreams are finally becoming a reality. She recently announced that she will be launching her line at all Ulta locations on Saturday, November 17th. Those days of falling victim to site crashes and refreshing while waiting for restocks are over!

Kylie shared the good news via social media on her personal Instagram story. “Alright guys, I’m very excited to announce that Kylie Cosmetics will be in every single Ulta store on the 17th of this month,” she shared. “So, I’m going to be starting off with just my best lip kits first and then I’m going to be expanding and adding a lot more things super fast— so, palettes and all that good stuff.”

Kylie happened to be in Houston over the weekend for her boyfriend rapper Travis Scott’s “Astroworld Festival” concert, and made an appearance at the Ulta on Richmond yesterday.

US WEEKLY

Video of Houston recognizes Travis Scott as ambassador; Kylie Jenner fans swarm Ulta store

**There's a new viral prank going around online that is sure to make your mother question her parenting skills…or lack thereof.

People are texting their moms right now, asking them for advice on how to cook their Thanksgiving turkey in the MICROWAVE.

And even though you CAN technically cook a turkey in the microwave . . . your mom will probably die (or die laughing) if you ask her. Here are some of the best mom responses people have shared:

1. "You don't put a [g** d*mn> turkey in the microwave. I'm leaving to take grandpa to the doctors. Do not call me, you're stressing me out."

2. "That's all I ever wished for. A kid who is famous for cooking a rubbery salmonella-ridden carcass in an idiot microwave."

3. "You should be in charge of napkins or wine or something."

4. "Don't ever get married."

MASHABLE

**Instagram official! Hailey Baldwin has taken husband Justin Bieber’s last name on social media.

According to US WEEKLY, the model changed her Instagram handle from “Hailey Baldwin” to “Hailey Bieber” late Friday, November 16. She also updated her name to read, “Hailey Rhode Bieber.”

One day prior, the Drop the Mic host hinted at her impending moniker swap with her wardrobe at the opening of the Levi’s store in N.Y.C.’s Times Square on Thursday, November 15. Clad in a head-to-toe Levi’s denim, Baldwin turned heads with the script on the back of her sherpa jean jacket, which simply read, “Bieber.”

The “Sorry” singer, 24, also acknowledged their nuptials with his own post on social media. “My wife is awesome,” he wrote on a photo of the two holding hands on Friday.

**A website called The Kitchn analyzed Google searches from this month to figure out the most popular Thanksgiving recipe in every state. Here are some of the results:

1. The most popular is stuffing or dressing, depending on what they call it in your area. It was the top search in 13 states . . . and 14 if you count Texas, where the top search was a little more specific with "cornbread dressing."

2. "Salad" is number one in two states: Washington and Utah. But we don't know if that's a regular vegetable salad . . . or something like Jell-O salad.

3. The top search in four states is pumpkin pie. And in D.C., the most popular Thanksgiving recipe is COOKIES.

4. And finally, there are three states doing REALLY untraditional things. The top Thanksgiving search in Arizona is "ham" . . . in North Dakota, it's "punch" . . . and in Delaware, it's "keto brisket."

THE KITCHN

**FRANKIE MUNIZ had a REALLY rough time last week, and it started with him flying to France to go to his uncle's funeral. That's bad on its own, but when Frankie got home, his house was FLOODED and it wasn't caused by storms, a plumbing problem. . . it was his CAT.

He Tweeted, quote, "I arrived home . . . to find four [floors> of my five-story brownstone home under three feet of water. Everything I own, destroyed. Every wall, piece of artwork, personal photos, furniture . . . all because my cat accidentally turned on a sink a few days ago while we were gone.

"I'm devastated and exhausted from a tough week . . . I've cried more yesterday and today than my whole life combined. Forgive me for venting." He also added, quote, "I know this sounds ridiculous, but I swear it's true. You wouldn't believe the destruction."

Apparently, Frankie's CATS survived, because he later playfully joked about one named Zzyzx being the culprit. In case you were wondering, judging by Frankie's social media feed, he was gone for about six days.

I arrived home from my uncle's funeral to find 4 of my 5 story brownstone home under 3 feet of water. Everything I own, destroyed. Every wall, piece of artwork, personal photos, furniture... All because my cat accidentally turned on a sink a few days ago while we were gone. — Frankie Muniz (@frankiemuniz) November 15, 2018

I'm devastated and exhausted from a tough week with the loss of my Uncle Skip, 45 hours of travel to and from France to walk in to find this disaster. I've cried more yesterday and today then my whole life combined. Forgive me for venting.. I just need some support. — Frankie Muniz (@frankiemuniz) November 15, 2018

I know this sounds ridiculous, but I swear it's true. You wouldn't believe the destruction. — Frankie Muniz (@frankiemuniz) November 15, 2018

**"The Crimes of Grindelwald" easily won the weekend box office, debuting with $62.2 million. That's down a bit from what was expected. The first movie "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" made $74.4 million in its first weekend two years ago.

"Instant Family" started in fourth with $14.7 million, and "Widows" debuted in fifth with $12.3 million. Here's the Top 5:

1. NEW: "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald", $62.2 million.

2. "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch", $38.2 million. Up to $126.5 million in its 2nd week.

3. "Bohemian Rhapsody", $15.7 million. Up to $127.9 million in its 3rd week.

4. NEW: "Instant Family", $14.7 million.

5. NEW: "Widows", $12.3 million.

**The American Farm Bureau Federation just released its 33rd annual study on how much it should cost to serve Thanksgiving dinner this year, and they say that you should be able to serve dinner for 10 people for just $48.90, or less than $5 per person.

That's based on serving these 10 things: Turkey . . . stuffing . . . sweet potatoes . . . rolls with butter . . . peas . . . cranberries . . . a veggie tray . . . pumpkin pie with whipped cream . . . milk . . . and coffee.

The $48.90 total cost is down 22 cents from last year, mostly thanks to slightly lower prices for turkey.

For the first time ever, the study also added some new optional foods this year: Ham . . . Russet potatoes . . . and green beans. If you also serve those, it will add $12.82, taking you up to $61.72 for the meal.