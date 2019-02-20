96 Second News: Lady Gaga Is SINGLE Again; Did Tristan Thompson Cheat On Khloe Kardashian...AGAIN?

**LADY GAGA will be attending the "Oscars" solo this weekend. She and her fiancé Christian Carino have broken up.

A source says they actually split a little while ago.

Quote, "It just didn’t work out. Relationships sometimes end. There's no long dramatic story."

There's been speculation about the relationship ever since the "Grammys". Christian wasn't there with her, she wasn't wearing her engagement ring, and she didn't thank him in her acceptance speech.

PEOPLE

**Did Tristan Thompson cheat on Khloe Kardashian with Kylie Jenner’s best friend?

TMZ says KHLOE KARDASHIAN has finally pulled the plug on her relationship with TRISTAN THOMPSON. And the final nail in the coffin was, not surprisingly, infidelity.

But Tristan took it to another level this time, by cheating with KYLIE JENNER's best friend, Jordyn Woods.

After this report came out, Tristan Tweeted "FAKE NEWS" . . . but then he deleted it.

A source told Us Weekly earlier on Tuesday that Thompson, 27, and Woods, 21, were “making out” at a house in L.A. on Sunday, February 17.

The insider added that when Kardashian confronted the NBA player about the incident, he admitted to it and they have since split and “aren’t speaking.”

US WEEKLY

#BREAKING: Khloe Kardashian Dumps Tristan After He Allegedly Cheated on Her with Kylie's BFF https://t.co/YfJCg3N6bU — TMZ (@TMZ) February 19, 2019

**ARIANA GRANDE currently has the Top Three spots on the Billboard Hot 100 . . . with "7 Rings", "Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored", and "Thank U, Next", respectively.

Believe it or not, that hasn't happened since 1964, when THE BEATLES had the Top Three with "Can't Buy Me Love", "Twist and Shout", and "Do You Want to Know a Secret".

Ariana said, quote, "I can't believe this is real for real. Thanks for making history with ya girl today. And for making me feel loved. Bye crying."

BILLBOARD

**A financial services company in New Zealand switched from a regular five-day work week to a FOUR-DAY work week back in November. And two universities monitored how it turned out.

The answer: It was a massive success.

The workers were 20% more productive on the four days they were at the office, so the company didn't see any drop in the total amount of work getting done, even though they were working less hours.

And the staff's stress levels dropped from 45% to 38% . . . and work-life balance scores went up from 54% to 78%.

The CEO of the company says, quote, "This is an idea whose time has come. We need to get more companies to give it a [try>. They'll be surprised at the improvement in their company, their staff, and in their wider community."

THE GUARDIAN

**How much money would you need to get for it to be LIFE-CHANGING? $100,000? $1 million? More? Nope. Apparently it's a lot less.

According to a new survey, the average American says the amount of money they'd call life-changing is . . . just $19,800. And that's not the only reasonable thing people said about money in this survey.

The top five things people say they'd do if they DID get a random 20 grand is put it into savings, pay off medical bills, pay off debt, start a business, or put it into their retirement account.

NEW YORK POST

**Australia Is Going to Let People Use Emojis on Their License Plates

Queensland, Australia just announced they're going to start letting people get personalized license plates next month that have EMOJIS on them.

There are four emojis available: The laugh-out-loud face, the winking face, the smiling face with sunglasses, and the hearts-for-eyes face.

I can't wait for the first car chase where the cop gets on the radio and says, "Yeah we're in pursuit of a red Honda Civic, license plate number 3-F-smiley face-winky face-7-Q."

BRISBANE TIMES

**There's a big Twitter debate right now about how many bath towels you should own. It started a few days ago when one guy tweeted that he and his girlfriend really had NO IDEA about the appropriate number of towels to have in the house.

And so far, it seems like the most common answer is TEN, but the answers are all over the place . . . including plenty of people who think it's crazy to even KNOW how many towels you've accumulated over the years.

Abdul ✔@Advil tweeted:

hello fellow adults. my gf and i have a question... what is the correct amount of towels to own? i said 10 and she looked at me like i was crazy. we have zero frame of reference on the appropriate amount of towels in a household of two. — abdul (@Advil) February 17, 2019

THRILLIST

**The voice cast has been announced for "Green Eggs and Ham", a Netflix series that's being produced by ELLEN DEGENERES. If you're wondering how you turn a book that short into a series, here's the lowdown:

Sam I Am is now a wildlife rescuer who has just saved a rare animal, and wants to take it back to its native habitat. That sets off an adventure that Netflix calls, quote, "a postmodern 'Planes, Trains and Automobiles' through the whimsical world of Dr. Seuss."

Adam Devine from "Workaholics" will voice Sam I Am, and Michael Douglas is playing Guy Am I, a frustrated inventor who becomes part of the adventure.

The rest of the cast includes Diane Keaton, Keegan-Michael Key, Ilana Glazer from "Broad City", Eddie Izzard, John Turturro, Tracy Morgan, Daveed Diggs from "Hamilton", and Jeffrey Wright from "Angels in America".

It'll premiere sometime this fall.

**While police continue to investigate what really happened to JUSSIE SMOLLETT in Chicago last month, Jussie's role in "Empire" is being cut back.

The show is currently filming the last few episodes of Season 5, and Jussie's scenes have reportedly been slashed from the script. No changes will be made to episodes that have already been shot, though.

Meanwhile, there's now talk that police are investigating whether Jussie sent that threatening letter to himself, too.

DEADLINE