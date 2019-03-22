96 Second News: Lady Gaga 'Spending Time' With Jeremy Renner; Movies In Theaters This Weekend

**Now that all the promotion for "A Star is Born" is over, people seem to have moved on from their fascination with the supposed "chemistry" between LADY GAGA and BRADLEY COOPER.

And Gaga seems to have moved on too . . . because there's word that she's been hanging out with JEREMY RENNER . . . a.k.a. Hawkeye from "The Avengers".

"People" magazine says they've been, quote, "spending time together," whatever that means. Jeremy is 48 . . . Gaga turns 33 next week.

**A number of school districts are still cancelling classes for today due to the most recent fires at the ITC Deer Park facility, where elevated benzene levels were detected.

Channelview ISD

Clear Creek ISD

Deer Park ISD

Galena Park ISD

Goose Creek ISD

KIPP East End, Northeast and Southeast campuses

La Porte ISD

Lee College

Pasadena ISD

San Jacinto College

Sheldon ISD

**MICHAEL JACKSON's reputation isn’t doing very well at the moment . . . but he's still a king in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Michael's in there twice. He was inducted with the JACKSON 5 in 1997, and as a solo artist in 2001.

And he’s not going anywhere.

As far as the Rock & Roll HOF people are concerned, he's in there for his contributions to music . . . which, no matter what else he's done, were HUGE.

Next weekend his sister JANET JACKSON gets inducted.

**"Forbes" took a lot of heat for anointing KYLIE JENNER the youngest "self-made" billionaire . . . for obvious reasons.

But Kylie is defending that title. She says, quote, "There's really no other word to use other than 'self-made,' because that's the truth. That's the category that I fall under."

She does add, quote, "Although, I'm a special case because before I started Kylie Cosmetics, I had a huge platform and lots of fans.

"I didn't get money from my parents past the age of 15. I used 100% of my own money to start the company, not a dime in my bank account is inherited . . . and I'm very proud of that."

**New in Theaters:

1. "Us" (R)

Lupita Nyong'o stars in this new horror thriller from "Get Out" genius Jordan Peele, where a family is terrorized by doppelgangers of themselves wearing red jumpsuits.

Winston Duke from "Black Panther" plays Lupita's husband. "Aquaman" villain Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is also in it, plus Elizabeth Moss from "The Handmaid's Tale".

2. It’s the 20th anniversary re-release of "Cruel Intentions", which starred Sarah Michelle Gellar as Ryan Phillippe's sadistic step-sister, who makes a bet with him that he can't hook up with Reese Witherspoon before the semester starts

**So you've seen every "Avengers: Endgame" teaser and trailer that's come out so far…you've examined them frame-by-frame in slow motion over and over again, and now you think you know EXACTLY what's going to happen, right?

Wrong. Directors Joe and Anthony Russo are INTENTIONALLY MISLEADING YOU with these trailers.

Joe says, quote, "Audiences are so predictive now that you have to be very smart about how you craft a trailer because an audience can watch a trailer and basically tell you what's gonna happen in the film.

"So at our disposal are lots of different shots that aren't in the movie that we can manipulate through CG to tell a story that we want to tell specifically for the purpose of the trailer and not for the film."

"The thing that's most important to us is that we preserve the surprise of the narrative."

**A new study found the average American will spend almost half of their life in BED.

On average, we sleep about 7 hours a night. And if you add up all the time you spend trying to fall asleep . . . watching TV . . . reading in bed . . . and getting FRISKY, it's an extra 4 hours a day. So, that's 11 hours total.

If that seems high, just remember we're talking about the "average person" here . . .That means you have to factor in college kids or older people who might spend MORE than 11 hours a day in their bedroom.

Life expectancy in the U.S. is just over 78 years. So if you do the math, that means the average American will spend a total of 36 YEARS of their life in bed . . . just under half their life.

**The newest online challenge is called the "Florida Man Challenge," and it's based on the fact that so many stupid criminal stories come out of Florida.

Here's how to do it: Just google the term "Florida man," followed by your birthday. So, if your birthday is June 22nd, you'd google, "Florida Man June 22nd." And a headline from a stupid Florida Man criminal story should be one of the first results.

You might have to poke around a little. But the point is, there are so many Florida Man stories, you'll eventually find one that happened on your birthday. Then you're supposed to post it on social media.

And if you're interested, the first "Florida Man June 22nd" headline in Google is: "Nude Florida man burns himself while dancing in flames, chanting 'gibberish.'"

**Believe it or not, CHER has one outfit that she's been wearing for 40 years. It's a black, rhinestone-studded 'Eat the Rich' t-shirt. . . and she LOVES it. But she lost it recently, and she's CRUSHED.

She Tweeted, quote, "My t-shirt is gone . . . black studded rhinestone shirt, with white pirate. Worn it for 30 to 40 years. My favorite piece of clothing. I'm asking St. Anthony to get involved, he finds everything."

Cher's followers have been sending their thoughts and prayers . . . (TRUE!) . . . unfortunately, last we checked, it was still missing.