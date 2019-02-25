96 Second News: Lady Gaga Wears HUGE Tiffany's Diamond To The Oscars; Khloe Kardashian Will NOT Be The 'Bachelorette'

**Lady Gaga made history at the Oscars, and it had nothing to do with her performance of "Shallow" with Bradley Cooper...

She was the first person to wear the legendary 128-carat Tiffany Diamond to an awards ceremony.

The last time we saw this stunning diamond, it was on Audrey Hepburn in 1961 in photographs promoting "Breakfast at Tiffany's."

Some trivia about @ladygaga's buzzy Tiffany & Co diamond necklace: it's reportedly worth $30 million, it's 128.54 carats, and Audrey Hepburn was the last person to publicly wear it when she donned the jewel for Breakfast at Tiffany's press. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/pT72ot4jt7 — Perez Hilton (@PerezHilton) February 25, 2019

The jewel was first discovered in 1877 in South Africa. The gem is set in a necklace that includes more than 100 carats of diamonds surrounding the legendary yellow diamond. Gaga wore the piece with a black Alexander McQueen gown.

On another Oscar fashion note: nominated actress Glenn Close wore a shimmering gold Carolina Herrera gown that was custom hand-embroidered, that had four million beads and weighed just over 40 pounds.

KHOU

**Khloe Kardashian will not be our next 'Bachelorette' and she wants 'The Bachelor' creator Mike Fleiss to stop hinting that she will be.

The speculation comes after news surfaced earlier in the week that she broke up with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Fleiss started tweeting about Khloe becoming 'The Bachelorette' shortly after news broke that Tristan cheated on her with her sister, Kylie's best friend Jordyn Woods.

Fleiss claims he's even been in contact with her mom Kris Jenner. Both Khloe, and Kim Kardashian-West have denied those claims.

US WEEKLY / ABC 13

**One lucky couple’s love story just got a little more special thanks to Taylor Swift, when she helped two fans make their engagement party on Saturday, February 23, one to remember.

“She came, she sang, I’m dead. #RossAndAlexForever,” Alex Goldschmidt captioned a photo on Instagram showing Swift holding a guitar and posed alongside the newly minted fiancés.

After Goldschmidt emailed Swift and explained that her song “King of My Heart” held a lot of meaning to the pair, Taylor agreed to surprise his fiancé at Sycamore Tavern in Los Angeles.

In a post to Instagram, Alex wrote, “I never asked Taylor to do this. I simply told her what her advice over the years has meant to me and thanked her for the part she unknowingly played.

Goldschmidt added a second post that showed a series of videos leading up to the epic surprise, including a heartfelt speech he made to his love, Ross Girard, before Swift entered the room. “I decided to propose to Ross listening to this song in my car,” he captioned the post. “I can’t thank Taylor enough for wanting to help make this day so special.”

US WEEKLY

**"Green Book" won Best Picture at the Oscars last night, while RAMI MALEK won Best Actor for "Bohemian Rhapsody" and OLIVIA COLMAN won Best Actress for "The Favourite". ALFONSO CUARON won Best Director for "Roma".

LADY GAGA and SPIKE LEE both picked up their first Oscars. Spike won for Best Adapted Screenplay for "BlacKkKlansman", although he was also up for Best Director.

And Gaga won Best Original Song for "Shallow" from "A Star is Born". She was also nominated for Best Actress.

The whole no-host thing worked out pretty well. They just had an off-screen announcer who kept things moving at a decent clip.

The show started off with QUEEN and ADAM LAMBERT doing a shortened version of "We Will Rock You / We Are the Champions" people really seemed to like.

Then TINA FEY, AMY POEHLER, and MAYA RUDOLPH came out and did a mini-monologue consisting of jokes they WOULD HAVE told IF they were hosting.

Of course Gaga’s performance of "Shallow" with BRADLEY COOPER has convinced the Internet that they're hooking up . . . even though Bradley's girlfriend IRINA SHAYK was there, and seemed to be loving it.

Amy Adams and Mahershala Ali both have "perfect" records with their nominations: She's lost all six awards she's been nominated for . . . and he's won both of his.

Clearly though, everyone is still talking about the chemistry between Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. The two performed "Shallow" and they literally look like they are actually in love.

Pretty sure this performance will win at next year's #Oscars for Best Short Film



Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga stole the dang nightpic.twitter.com/cnndqwT8fT — Daren Stoltzfus (@DarenStoltzfus) February 25, 2019

The full list of 2019 Oscar Winners:

Best Picture: "Green Book"

Best Animated Feature Film: "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"

Best Director: Alfonso Cuarón, "Roma"

Best Actor: Rami Malek, "Bohemian Rhapsody"

Best Actress: Olivia Colman, "The Favourite"

Best Supporting Actor: Mahershala Ali, "Green Book"

Best Supporting Actress: Regina King, "If Beale Street Could Talk"

Best Documentary Feature: "Free Solo"

Best Documentary (Short Subject): "Period. End of Sentence."

Best Adapted Screenplay: "BlacKKKlansman"

Best Original Screenplay: "Green Book"

Best Foreign Film: "Roma" (Mexico)

Best Film Editing: "Bohemian Rhapsody"

Best Costume Design: "Black Panther"

Best Makeup and Hairstyling: "Vice"

Best Visual Effects: "First Man"

Best Sound Mixing: "Bohemian Rhapsody"

Best Sound Editing: "Bohemian Rhapsody"

Best Production Design: "Black Panther"

Best Cinematography: "Roma"

Best Original Score: "Black Panther"

Best Original Song: "Shallow" from "A Star Is Born"

Best Short Film (Animated): "Bao"

Best Short Film (Live Action): "Skin"

**A new study found that as women get older, the men they're most attracted to are roughly around their same age.

For men? No matter how old they get, they're attracted to women between 20 and 24. There is literally no exception.

Now . . . there IS one thing that sort of redeems men. When the study asked people who they're most INTERESTED in, both men and women named people their own age.

So a 40-year-old man might be most ATTRACTED to a 20-year-old woman . . . but if he's looking for anything more out of a relationship, he'll gravitate toward someone his own age.

METRO

**Apparently, the hot new trend for couples is to vape in your WEDDING PHOTOS. "Elle" magazine just did a story on it, and posted a bunch of shots from Twitter. And the Internet is divided over whether it's cool, or trashy.

Most of the photos we've seen are supposed to be artsy, like where the couple's kissing with a giant vape cloud around their heads. But we've also seen a few shots where the entire wedding party is vaping at once.

ELLE MAGAZINE

**On Friday, Chicago police took R. KELLY into custody on 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

The charges come from allegations from four women, who claim to have been victimized by him between 1998 and 2010. Three of those women were under 17 when the alleged acts took place. The fourth was Kelly's hairdresser, who was 24 at the time.

Kelly turned himself in at around 8:15 P.M., and as of last night, he was STILL being held on $1 million bond. Kelly only has to pay $100,000 . . . or 10% . . . to get out.

But apparently, other people have to coordinate the payment since Kelly is behind bars . . . and that may not happen until today or tomorrow. His attorney said he will be, quote, "vindicated on all these charges."

Kelly's troubles were sparked by the Lifetime docuseries "Surviving R. Kelly".

USA TODAY

**"How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World" easily won the box office this weekend, raking in a total of $58 million. The runner-up was "Alita: Battle Angel", which made another $12 million in its second week.

"The Hidden World" is the third "How to Train Your Dragon" movie . . . and $58 million is the franchise's best opening. It's also the biggest box office haul of the year so far. Here's the weekend's Top 10 . . .

1. NEW: "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World", $55.5 million. Up to $58 million if you include some early Fandango screenings.

2. "Alita: Battle Angel", $12 million. Up to $60.7 million in its 2nd week.

3. "The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part", $10 million. Up to $83.6 million in its 3rd week.

4. "Fighting with My Family", $8 million. Up to $8.2 million in its 2nd week, and its first in wide-release.

5. "Isn't It Romantic", $7.5 million. Up to $33.8 million in its 2nd week.