96 Second News: Lady Gaga's "Shallow" Being Sued; Houston Texans Fall To Green Bay Packers

**An unknown songwriter claims LADY GAGA stole the melody of one of his songs for her Oscar-winning song"Shallow" from "A Star Is Born".

The guy's name is Steve Ronsen and he claims Lady Gaga lifted a three-note progression from his song "Almost", which he did in 2013. Ronsen is asking for "millions and millions" of dollars in a settlement.

Lady Gaga's people are calling this a "brazen shakedown," and say they'll "fight it vigorously and will prevail."

Ronsen claims HE came up with the three-note progression, but Gaga’s lawyers point out that it's common, and can be heard in musical pieces dating back centuries. For example, it's also in the Kansas track "Dust In The Wind" from 1978.

**The Houston Texans first preseason game is in the books, and we took a loss against the Green Bay Packers 28-26.

Deshaun Watson, JJ Watt and DeAndre Hopkins, did not see the field.

Star multi-position player Keke Coutee left the game in what appeared to be an ankle injury. He was helped off the field and ultimately carted to the locker room. The severity of Coutee's injury is still unknown.

The Texans will take on the Detroit Tigers in the next pre season game here at NRG Stadium next Saturday, at 7p.

**According to a new study, the average person now gains a delicious 36 POUNDS in a long-term relationship. And we don't exactly wait to start packing it on . . . we gain 17 of those 36 pounds in the first year.

Men gain more in the first year than women . . . men pack on an average of 22 pounds, women gain 13.

What are the reasons we gain weight? 42% say it's going out to dinner . . . 34% say it's cooking together and drinking . . . and 64% say it's because they felt like they could relax on their diet now that they weren't trying to find dates all the time.

**New in Theaters:

1. "Dora and the Lost City of Gold" (PG)

Isabela Moner from "Transformers: The Last Knight" is your live action Dora. Dora's parents are played by Michael Pena and Eva Longoria and Diego is played by Mark Wahlberg's nephew, Jeff Wahlberg. "Machete's" Danny Trejo as the voice of Boots, and Benicio Del Toro as Swiper.

2. "Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark" (PG-13)

A group of teenagers break into the local haunted mansion, where one of them steals a book of stories that are written in blood. And when she opens it, she finds out the stories are still writing themselves and now her friends are all the book's targets.

3. "The Art of Racing in the Rain" (PG)

Milo Ventimiglia from "This Is Us" is a race car driver whose life story is told through the eyes of his philosophical golden retriever, voiced by Kevin Costner. It also stars Amanda Seyfried as the woman Milo meets and marries.

4. "The Kitchen" (R)

Elizabeth Moss, Melissa McCarthy, and Tiffany Haddish are the wives of low-level mobsters in the '70s who turn to a life of crime themselves after their husbands get locked up for three years and the Irish mob fails to take care of them.​

**If you want a cup of coffee or six after dinner, go for it. Believe it or not, you should still be able to fall asleep.

A new study out of Florida Atlantic University found there's NO connection between drinking caffeine at night and having trouble falling asleep or staying asleep.

So what DOES affect people's sleep? The researchers found that when people smoked or vaped within four hours of bedtime, the nicotine had a significant effect on their sleep. Alcohol had a negative effect too, although not as much as nicotine.

Now . . . all this being said, the researchers say it's not a license to start chugging coffee before bed because you might be more sensitive to caffeine than average. So make sure coffee at night doesn't affect YOU personally before you make it part of your nightly ritual.

**Wayne Newton has a monkey…and he BITES, apparently.

A woman is SUING Wayne for at least $15,000, because his monkey allegedly bit her daughter during a tour of Wayne's former home in Las Vegas a few years ago.

(Yes, Wayne's former estate is a tourist attraction in Vegas . . . although it's been closed since last year. It's called Casa de Shenandoah.)

The lawsuit says, quote, "Without any provocation, the monkey viciously attacked and bit [the victim], causing injury to her body as well as emotional distress."

**French fashion house Dior is trying to save the environment one $25 reusable straw at a time…

A set of six reusable straws-- as sold online-- is $150. The pack comes with six glass---yes, glass, straws-- three of which are gold.

And if straws are not your thing, maybe Dior's $600 candle will be. It's six by six inches and is advertised online for making beige less boring.

**Back-to-school shopping is in full swing and parents are already scouring online and in-store for this years’ classroom wishlist.

According to a recent RetailMeNot survey, parents plan to spend a whopping $507 shopping for the upcoming school year, which is up $40 from last year.

On top of the school supply wish list, shoppers plan on spending:

· $212 on clothes – up from $189 in 2018

· $209 on electronics – up from $186 in 2018

· $104 on shoes – up from $95 in 2018 Shoes

This weekend (August 9–August 11) is tax free weekend, so make sure you take advantage of the savings.

**Even if you think your kids consider themselves "too cool" to hang out with you . . . they don't. Deep down, they still want to do stuff as a family.

According to a new survey, 73% of kids who are between six and 17 years old say they want more opportunities to hang out with their parents and siblings and bond with them. And 70% of parents wish they could spend more quality time with their kids.

The survey also found the activities that kids want to do with their parents the most. The top 10 are: Go to the beach . . . exercise . . . play sports . . . go to the pool . . . go to the movies . . . play at a park . . . go camping . . . go to a zoo, museum, or amusement park . . . play video games . . . and go shopping.

**It's debatable whether or not the five-second rule is a real thing and it's safe to eat food off the floor if you pick it up quickly or not. Buzzfeed ran a survey asking people which foods they will and won't eat after they drop them on the floor. Here are some of the highlights . . .

1. A cookie . . . 95% will eat it if they drop it on the floor.

2. A Reese's Peanut Butter Cup . . . 77% will eat it if they drop it.

3. French fries . . . 74% will eat it.

4. A piece of pizza . . . 49% will eat it.

5. A piece of a sushi roll . . . 27% will eat it.

6. Spaghetti and meatballs . . . 6% will eat it.

7. Bread covered in jelly, landing jelly side down . . . 5% will eat it.

8. An ice cream cone, with the ice cream touching the ground . . . 4% will eat it.

