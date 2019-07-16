96 Second News: Lifetime Has A LOT of Holiday Movies Coming; Why A Single Dad In Friendswood Is Going Viral

**Post Malone is bringing his nationwide arena tour to Houston's Toyota Center this fall.

They announced Malone is set to perform on Tuesday, Nov. 5th.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday at 10 a.m. More details can be found at the Toyota Center website.

The show is part of Malone's "Runaway Tour." Swae Lee and rising rapper Tyla Yaweh were tapped as supporting acts.

Malone, who’s real name is Austin Post, was born in upstate New York, but raised in Grapevine, Texas, in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

**There's a 56-year-old guy named Jeff Saville in Friendswood, Texas.

He's single, and last week, he had a date. But he didn't know what to wear . . . so he took pictures in a few different shirts and sent them to his 19-year-old daughter Carli for advice.

She gave him some . . . then put the pictures on Twitter and wrote, quote, "Life with a single dad, asking for advice on date outfits" with a few "laughing so hard I'm crying" emojis.

Well, unfortunately for Jeff, the date stood him up and he was bummed. But Carli's tweet went VIRAL. And since then, he's been getting a TON of offers for dates from women online.

HOUSTON CHRONICLE

**Here’s a shocker for you…one of the guys on this season of ‘The Bachelorette’ wasn’t completely honest about his dating life before going on the show…

Over the course of this season, PETER WEBER has told current ‘Bachelorette’ HANNAH BROWN about his last relationship ending in heartbreak. But it sounds like it wasn't HIS heart that was broken.

A woman by the name of Calee Lutes says she dated Peter for five months, before he DUMPED her to do the show. Calee says they were so serious they were even talking marriage and kids . . . and they got to know each other's families.

Then, two days before Christmas, he dumped her over FaceTime, without even giving her a reason. He also deleted every trace of her on his Instagram, and unliked her posts and deleted his comments from hers.

ET ONLINE

**QUEEN ELIZABETH refuses to say what her favorite food is. And the reason is brilliant: She doesn't want to OVERDOSE on it.

A British reporter who used to cover the Royal Family says, quote, "As one of her staff told me, 'If she said she had a favorite meal she would never get served anything else.'"

But her former personal chef says she has a thing for chocolate biscuit cake. Quote, "It's the only cake that goes back again and again and again every day until it’s all gone.

**A prototype of a "Star Wars" action figure sold for $112,926 at an auction last week. It was a 3.75 inch Boba Fett figure, which never made it to toy stores.

It was put on display at the 1979 New York Toy Fair, but it was never mass produced, because it shot a little plastic rocket, so it was deemed a "possible safety hazard" for children.

Hake's Auctions of York, Pennsylvania claims the sale set a new "world auction record" for the purchase of a "Star Wars" toy.

PENN LIVE

**Viral trends are awful, can we just all agree on that?

For some reason, the latest viral trend is . . . stapling pieces of bread to trees. There's even an entire community devoted to the trend on Reddit . . . with more than 200,000 members.

So why are people doing it? No one seems to have a good answer.

LAD BIBLE



**There's almost nothing better to get you in the mood for the holiday than watching some original cable Christmas movies…right?

Lifetime is going in DEEP this year, with 28 CHRISTMAS MOVIES. That's more than any other single network. Last year they "only" aired 18 original Christmas movies.

Hallmark is still king, though. They're pumping out 40 movies, but they're airing on two separate networks. There will be 26 on the Hallmark Channel, and 14 on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY

**Bummer news for people who like iced coffee more than hot coffee...

A new study reveals hot coffee has 50% more antioxidants. A Cleveland Clinic doctor points out that most of coffee's benefits you hear about come from antioxidants.

He says it's healthier to brew your coffee hot and then pour it over ice. Cream, sugar and syrups also wipe out health benefits in a hurry.

The doctor says black coffee is best, and a bit cheaper…which can help with stress levels as well.

ABC 13

**According to the Consumer Technology Association, Americans are expected to spend a combined $26 BILLION on music and video subscription services this year. That's up from $20.4 billion last year, and nearly twice the amount spent in 2017.

Together, music and video streaming services are projected to generate close to $32.3 billion in revenue in 2020. As big as that number sounds, it's NOTHING compared to how much we blow on video games, which are expected to generate $39 billion in revenue this year.

VARIETY