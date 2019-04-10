96 Second News: Lori Loughlin Now Facing Money Laundering Charges; John Legend Gets Swim Lessons From Ryan Lochte

**Maybe LORI LOUGHLIN and her husband should have pleaded guilty with FELICITY HUFFMAN on Monday . . . because yesterday they got hit with a brand new charge.

In addition to the fraud charges, Lori, her husband Mossimo Giannulli, and 14 other parents are now facing a charge of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

The money laundering charge comes from the fact that the money these parents paid to get their kids into college was funneled through a fake charity. It carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison . . . just like the fraud charge.

It's not likely that Lori will be sent away for 40 years, but prosecutors have been saying they want everyone involved in this chaos to get at least SOME jail time.

TMZ says they'll recommend roughly 4 to 6 years . . . while they'll only ask for two to two-and-a-half years for Felicity and the others who pleaded guilty on Monday. But an expert told "People" he thinks Lori will get 3 to 5, while Felicity is looking at less than a year.

**John Legend is taking swimming lessons…from none other than Ryan Lochte.

John documented his evening swim session on Instagram in which he can be seen “racing” Ryan…while his daughter Luna watched from the other side of the pool.

The picture was captioned, “Swimming with Ryan Lochte in my backyard. 2020 olympic team.”

Lochte added a similar video and posed for a picture with John saying, “Not a bad way to start my week. Swimming with @johnlegend giving him some swim tips and getting him ready for 2020 Olympics haha!

**According to a new analysis by GasBuddy, a service that helps users find inexpensive gas in their area, gas prices regularly fall in much of the country at the beginning of the week.

In Houston, Tuesday is the best day to buy gas. And also for Houstonians, Sunday is the most expensive day of the week to fill up.

While Austin lines up with Houston, in San Antonio and Dallas, the best day to buy gas is Monday. And if you're spending the weekend at the Riverwalk, know that Saturdays are the most expensive day to buy gas in San Antonio.

**Camila Cabello is set to put her spin on Cinderella, and it’s all thanks to an original idea from James Corden.

According to PEOPLE, Camila will make her feature film debut as Cinderella in the reimagining of the classic story. The Hollywood Reporter said Cabello will also be involved with the film’s music.

Cabello celebrated the news by tweeting a since-deleted photo of the cartoon Cinderella looking shocked, before sharing a photo of herself on a bench.

The idea reportedly comes from James Corden, who will stay on the movie as a producer.

Though plot details haven’t been released, the story is reportedly a modern reimagining of the classic fairy tale in which an orphaned girl turns into a princess. Cabello’s Cuban and Mexican roots will likely play a part in the modern aspect of the story.

**Nobody takes care of their fans like TAYLOR SWIFT, and she just proved it again. Yesterday, a fan named Lindsay shared video of herself receiving a package from Taylor.

Lindsay is in the hospital recovering from a car accident, where she broke her back AND her neck. She'd been posting about her recovery online.

Taylor saw her posts, and sent some flowers and a handwritten note . . . which said, quote, "Hi buddy. I'm so sorry to hear about the accident. My heart aches knowing that such a wonderful person is having to go through this.

"I hope these flowers brighten your day. You're gonna rock that neck brace and soon we'll all be bopping at shows together again. Give hugs to your family for me. I'm so happy you're okay. Love, Taylor."

In her video, Lindsay is BAWLING when she realizes the flowers and the note are from Taylor. It obviously meant the world to her.

**It's that time of year for Cadbury Eggs! Let’s face it…people either love the creme-filled chocolate eggs, or can't stand them. But now there’s this: Cadbury and Heinz have teamed up to make Cadbury creme egg mayonnaise.

Not sure why Heinz is trying all the random condiment mashups lately, but this one is currently only available in Britain while supplies last. Basically, this one blends mayo and mustard with little Cadbury chocolate bits.

Apparently, some Brits really like it. They're slathering it on their biscuits and crumpets and such. As you might imagine, others hate it, calling it an assault on taste buds.

**Bob Dylan is getting into the liquor business. The 77 artist first announced his plans to open a whiskey distillery with the Heaven’s Door brand in April 2018, and now we’re finally getting more details.

A press release was shared on Tuesday that said Heaven’s Door Distillery and Center for the Arts is slated to open in fall 2020 in downtown Nashville, Tennessee.

In addition to the Heaven’s Door craft distillery, the new center will also feature guided tours, a whiskey library, a restaurant and 360-seat live performance venue. The space will also include paintings and metalwork sculptures crafted by the legendary folk singer.

**Yesterday, Property Brothers stars Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott announced their second children’s book, Builder Brothers: Better Together — a follow-up to last year’s Builder Brothers: Big Plans.

Both brothers shared an Instagram video of puzzle pieces coming together to reveal the cover of their forthcoming title.

“BIG NEWS!” Drew wrote on Instagram. “Our second children’s book, Builder Brothers: Better Together, is coming this fall and we’re so excited to share the cover with all of you!

Jonathan captioned his post, “We’re so excited to unveil the cover of our second children’s book with all of you --!”

** SARA GILBERT made a BIG announcement on yesterday's episode of "The Talk". She's leaving the show.

She said her life was "out of balance" while trying to handle both "The Talk" and "The Conners" . . . and she didn't have enough time for her family. So, something had to change.

This is mildly surprising because Sara created "The Talk", and she's been there since the beginning, nine years ago. The only other original co-host still on the show is SHARON OSBOURNE.

Sara said she's remaining on the show through the end of this season, and she'll return as a guest-host.

**There's a new "Grease" movie in the works . . . but this one won't be a sequel starring an aging Olivia Newton-John and balding John Travolta. It's a PREQUEL.

It's called "Summer Loving" and it's about how Sandy and Danny met at the beach and enjoyed a little teen romance before their surprise reunion at Rydell High.

In other words, it's the story Danny and Sandy tell in the song "Summer Nights". That's the one where Danny gives his buddies a slightly more R-rated version of their love affair than Sandy gives to the girls.

