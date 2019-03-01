96 Second News: Luke Perry Suffers Stroke; Bradley Cooper's Net Worth Went Up Big Time

**On the heels of us talking about the original "90210" cast members returning for a reboot…we got some pretty upsetting news about Dylan McKay…

Luke Perry suffered a massive stroke Wednesday, and is currently hospitalized ... TMZ has learned.

Paramedics responded to Luke's home in Sherman Oaks around 9:40 AM. We know the call came into the fire department for someone suffering a stroke, and Luke was transported to a nearby hospital. It's unclear what his condition is right now.

Shannen Doherty wrote in a caption to a picture on Instagram, "My friend. Holding you tight and giving you my strength. You got this." And Ian Ziering captioned his with, "No words can express what my heart feels hearing today's shocking news. Let us all say a prayer for his speedy recovery."

The 52-year-old who currently stars as Fred Andrews on "Riverdale" ... had been shooting episodes recently in L.A. on the Warner Bros. lot.

While most of his former costars will be on the revived show, Luke has not signed on to the ‘90210’ revival.

TMZ

**BRADLEY COOPER had amassed a $100 million fortune BEFORE "A Star Is Born", and he might need a bigger vault because he's expected to make a TON of cash off of it.

He not only starred in the movie, he also directed, co-wrote, and co-produced it.

There aren't any specifics on how much he's raking in . . . but the movie only cost $36 million to make, and it's raked in more than $425 million globally, which means there's plenty of money for anyone who had shares in the back-end profits.

PEOPLE

​

**The Jonas Brothers are back!

They JUST released their first new song in 6 years and it’s called "Sucker."

To kick off the new era of Jonas, the bothers will be taking over The Late Late Show with James Corden all next week. That means more than just Carpool Karaoke. They are set to share the full story behind their reunion, perform the new single, and take part in sketches and segments like “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts.” They will be a part of the show every night from March 4th to March 7th.

US WEEKLY

**The Kardashian family is already in turmoil, after KHLOE's boyfriend TRISTAN THOMPSON messed around with KYLIE JENNER's now-FORMER best friend, Jordyn Woods.

And now there's a rumor going around that Kylie's been cheated on by her boyfriend (slash) baby-daddy TRAVIS SCOTT. But not with Jordyn Woods.

TMZ says that Travis flew home from his tour on Wednesday to surprise Kylie and their daughter Stormi, but at some point in the day, Kylie supposedly found "evidence" that Travis was cheating, and they got into a huge fight.

So Travis canceled last night's show in New York so he could stay back in L.A. and deal with it. Travis Tweeted that he bagged on the show due to illness, and his rep told the same thing to E! Online. So until further notice, that's the official word.

On a related note, Jordyn will be on JADA PINKETT SMITH's Facebook show, "Red Table Talk" today, to discuss what happened between her and Tristan.

TMZ

**Lay's just announced they're releasing three new potato chip flavors that they say are inspired by TYPES OF MUSIC. The flavors are . . .

1. Wavy Electric Lime and Sea Salt chips, inspired by pop music.

2. Flamin' Hot Dill Pickle Remix, inspired by hip-hop.

3. And Kettle Cooked Classic Beer Cheese, inspired by classic rock.

I'm not totally sure what any of those flavors have to do with any of those genres of music, but all three of the new chips are now on sale and they'll be available for a limited time.

DELISH

**Do you like the time of year your birthday falls on? A recent survey asked 2,000 people what the best and worst birthdays are….

June 15th is the best birthday, according to the poll. And the worst birthday you can have is . . .Christmas.

According to the poll, the second-worst birthday is February 29th . . . which only comes once every four years, on a Leap Year. (The next one is next February.)

48% of people said the worst part of being born on February 29th would be not knowing which day to celebrate on.

The poll also found just over half of us want or EXPECT cake on our birthday . . . 84% of us like to add candles . . . and 75% make a wish when blowing them out.

INEWS

**New in Theaters:

1. "Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral" (PG-13)

This is Tyler Perry's 11th and final movie as Madea. In this one, she steps in to plan the funeral for her cousin's cheating husband. After the family gathers for a surprise party for their 40th anniversary, he dies while having sex with another woman.

In addition to the movies, Tyler's also played Madea in nine plays and he's currently on the road doing the "Madea Farewell Play Tour", which is running through May. He turns 50 in September and has been saying for months that it was time to hang up his wig because, quote, "I don't want to be her age playing her."

2. "Greta" (R)

Chloe Grace Moretz is stalked, kidnapped and tortured after being lured into a close friendship with an obsessive old lady by returning a purse she'd "lost" on the subway. Maika Monroe is Chloe's roommate and French actress Isabelle Huppert is Greta.

**LANCE BASS is developing a road trip comedy about two women who followed 'N SYNC on their final tour. And it's based on a true story . . . that's actually kind of interesting.

The two ladies went on "The Price is Right" in 2001, hoping to win an RV so they could follow the band. They won a Winnebago, and ended up seeing dozens of shows on 'N Sync's Celebrity Tour in 2002.

They even appeared in a special about the tour hosted by CARSON DALY.

VARIETY