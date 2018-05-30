96 Second News: Mariah Carey Sold Her Last Engagement Ring; 'Roseanne' Cancelled

**Mariah Carey has sold her 35-carat diamond engagement ring from ex-fiancé James Packer…two years after the couple called off their nuptials.

A source close to Mariah exclusively told Us Weekly, that she sold the stone for more than $2.1 million. The insider added that “the emotion behind [the ring] was something [Carey] didn’t want to hold onto.”

Carey and Packer, 50, began dating in 2015 and got engaged in January 2016. Nine months later, the Mariah’s World star and the billionaire businessman broke it off.

Packer reportedly broke up with Carey while they were vacationing in Greece, leaving her “totally blindsided.” A source told Us Weekly at the time that Carey “read the news in Woman’s Day Australia that said he dumped her.”

**ABC has canceled Roseanne following a Roseanne Barr tweet that called former Obama White House adviser Valerie Jarrett a racist name.



Channing Dungey, president of ABC Entertainment, released the following statement: "Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show."



Before the announcement, Barr apologized to Jarrett for "making a bad joke about her politics and her looks." The tweet was deleted and she said she is leaving Twitter.

**Goodbye, Rick Grimes? Following season 9, Andrew Lincoln will reportedly be leaving The Walking Dead, multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly. The actor, 44, is only set to appear in six episodes of the ninth season.

“Andrew is leaving because he’s had enough of it and wants to focus his energy on movies,” an insider close to Lincoln tells Us. Additionally, a source tells Us exclusively that Lincoln’s costar, Norman Reedus, negotiated a $20 million paycheck to stay on.

Following the season 8 finale, Lincoln opened up about what’s next for Rick Grimes after taking down Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

He added: “And now you will meet and find a man — depending on how much time after the events that we just witnessed — that has changed, radically, in ideas and purpose.”

The Walking Dead will return to AMC Sundays in the fall.

**Oreo Just Announced Six New Flavors Coming Out This Year

The people at Oreo just announced SIX new limited-edition flavors. And that sounds like a lot, but at the pace they've been dropping new flavors over the past several years, I'm sure there are like 134 more that we don't know about yet.

The six flavors are: Chocolate peanut butter pie . . . Good Humor Strawberry Shortcake . . . rocky road . . . pistachio . . . peppermint bark . . . and birthday cake with Mickey Mouse on the cookies, in honor of Mickey's 90th birthday.

The flavors will roll out over the course of the rest of the year.

**A new survey asked people what clothes they HATE the most, and here is the top 10:

1. Speedos. 69% of people have an "unfavorable" opinion of them.

2. Leather pants, 63%.

3. Crocs, 59%.

4. Bell bottoms, 57%.

5. Clothes with elbow patches, 54%.

6. Tracksuits, 52%.

7. Bright red pants, 51%.

8. Uggs, 51%.

9. Sweater vests, 49%.

10. Deep V-neck t-shirts, 49%.

**People Who Wear Glasses Really Are More Intelligent

It turns out people who wear glasses don't just LOOK smart . . . they probably ARE smart. Not smart enough to realize that LASIK is now cheaper, safer, and easier than ever, but still, smart.

According to a new study out of Scotland, there's a connection between intelligence genes and bad eyesight genes.

The researchers found people who were more intelligent were 30% more likely to also have the genes that made them need glasses.

**There's a One-in-Five Chance Your Boss Thinks You're Lazy For Taking a Lunch Break

Americans are already afraid to take vacation days . . . do we have to be afraid to take lunch breaks too? Damn.

According to a new survey, about 20% of people say they're afraid to take lunch breaks because they're worried their boss will think they're not a hard worker.

And there's a pretty decent chance they're RIGHT. Because the survey found that 22% of bosses DO think people who take lunch breaks are LAZY. That means there's more than a one-in-five chance your boss is one of them.

**Schlitterbahn water park is rolling out a special deal for the military and first responders.



For this week, members of the military, police officers, firefighters and EMTs can get into the park for free as a salute to troops and public safety officers.



They will need to show their military ID or proof of employment. If they are married or have children, their family members can get a discount of 50 percent off.



This comes as the park hosts American Heroes Week, which will run until Sunday.

**On June 15th, Christina Aguilera will release "Liberation", her first album in six years. In between that time, she did "The Voice" and took care of her kids. But now she's getting back to what she was meant to do.

And the title of the album reflects that. She says, quote, "I wanted to have a title that meant freeing myself from anything that wasn't my truth . . .

"I kinda felt like I was asleep at the wheel and going in autopilot for the past few years, not living up to my full potential and the purpose of why I'm living on this Earth: to sing and make music. So I'm getting back to that and getting back to my own personal truth. It's almost like a new shedding of skin."

The album has a song on it called "Sick of Sittin'", but Christina says it's not LITERALLY about her time on "The Voice". She calls it, quote, "a shout-out to anyone who's just sick of their daily routine and are just stuck in some way shape or form in their lives."

**Ice cream lovers, mark your calendars! You can get a scoop of ice cream for $1.50 from Baskin Robbins tomorrow on May 31.



The ice creamery continues its promotion, as it has with the other months with 31 days. The one-day offer is good for one scoop of any of its 31 original flavors.



The chain says participation varies among stores, so you'll have to check ahead with the nearest location. You'll be able to find your nearest Baskin-Robbins at this website.



Waffle cones and other toppings are extra, and the offer does not apply to sundaes.

**Thousands of people reacted to Galveston's clear beaches for Memorial Day. The water washing ashore is still remarkably clearer than a normal day on the island.



The water on the island is usually a dark brown color and filled with litter and debris. Experts say the "colored" water comes from the Mississippi, San Jacinto and Trinity Rivers.



Eyewitness News checked in with marine scientist Tom Linton, who is also a professor at Texas A&M University. Linton theorized that Subtropical Storm Alberto is responsible for the pleasant clear water.



"Today, we have water for the tourists. It's clear. It's coming up from the south," said Linton. "It's a very short lived thing. It won't be too much longer. It will go back to what we marine biologists love, which is nutrient rich water for the fish."



Linton said get down to the island soon if you want to soak up the view and clear water.

**According to a new study out of Japan, if you want to lose weight, it could be as easy as chewing gum while you walk?

The researchers found that when people combined walking and chewing gum, their heart rates were higher, they used more energy . . . and lost more weight than if they just walked without gum.

So what's the explanation? They're not 100% sure, but they think it could be connected to something called "cardio-locomotor synchronization."

That's where your heartbeat syncs up with a repetitive movement . . . so by chewing gum, you get your heart up into the cardio zone and keep it there.