96 Second News: Maroon 5 Fan Jumps On Stage; Gwyneth Paltrow Got Married

A Maroon 5 fan was arrested after confronting Adam Levine on stage during last night's Toronto gig https://t.co/HontgugLXA — ET Canada (@ETCanada) September 28, 2018

**During a Maroon 5 show in Toronto on Thursday night, a 22-year-old woman decided that she wanted to get up close and personal with ADAM LEVINE.

So she jumped onstage, and made it all the way across the length of the stage, then all the way onto a walkway where Adam was standing. And she got IN FRONT of him before a security guard finally got to her.

Luckily, all she wanted to do was DANCE, and Adam handled it like a pro.

TMZ

A Maroon 5 fan was arrested after confronting Adam Levine on stage during last night's Toronto gig https://t.co/HontgugLXA — ET Canada (@ETCanada) September 28, 2018

**Gwyneth Paltrow married producer Brad Falchuk on Saturday, September 29, at her East Hampton, New York, home, sources confirm to Us Weekly.

Guests including Jerry Seinfeld, Robert Downey Jr. and Cameron Diaz and husband Benji Madden were seen arriving for the celebration, which was held under large white tents on the grounds of the Oscar winner’s home.

The Goop founder, 46, celebrated her upcoming nuptials at her bachelorette party in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where she and her closest friends arrived via a private plane on April 13. Her guests, including designer Stella McCartney, were treated to lavish gift bags that contained monogrammed cover-ups, sandals and beach bags. Paltrow and her closest friends spent the getaway relaxing on the beach and hanging out.

US WEEKLY

Gwyneth Paltrow finally got her dream wedding with her dream man, Brad Falchuk. ❤️ https://t.co/A535D5J4WH — E! News (@enews) September 29, 2018

**There's a woman in St. Louis whose son is a junior in high school. And she just filed a federal lawsuit . . . because her son didn't make the varsity soccer team.

At his high school, the JV team is all freshmen and sophomores. He played on the JV soccer team for his first two years, but when he didn't make the varsity team this year, he wasn't allowed back on JV, because it's just for the younger kids.

His mom thinks that's unfair . . . so she's SUING the school for age discrimination.

A judge heard arguments on the lawsuit last week, and the varsity coach explained WHY the kid didn't make the team: He just wasn't good enough.

The judge is going to decide on the case today. If he rules in the family's favor, the kid will be allowed to play on JV.

**Over the weekend, Lindsay Lohan live-streamed herself in Russia, being punched by a homeless woman, after she tried to take the woman's children. It's complicated and weird, but here's what we know:

TMZ says that Lindsay was in Moscow, when she just came across a homeless family . . . two adults and two young boys. She got out of her car and confronted the family LIVE on her Instagram.

She claimed they were Syrian refugees, and at first she was being nice and offering to help them. But then she tried to lure the kids back to her hotel to watch movies.

The family was NOT interested in Lindsay's help. After several minutes, they got up and started walking away. But Lindsay followed and continued to harass them

She kept following them, and at one point she tried to physically GRAB the kids, so the woman PUNCHED LINDSAY IN THE FACE.

You don't actually see the punch, you just see the camera shake. Then you see Lindsay CRYING and saying, quote, "You guys, I'm so scared." Then it ends. Lindsay and her reps haven't commented on the situation.

Lindsay has since taken down the video.

Lindsay Lohan sparks outrage after confronting family in bizarre live video.@MattMcBradley reports. pic.twitter.com/JrQXpimB2m — NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) September 30, 2018

**It's October, which means it's time to start thinking about Halloween. But if you haven't figured out your costume yet, don't worry . . . most people haven't.

Over 70% of people between 18 and 34 who plan on dressing up still haven't figured out their costume. And over 50% of people over 34 haven't figured it out either.

If you need an idea, here's a costume that Urban Outfitters just started selling: An "Instagram Influencer" costume for $59. What is it? A, quote, "minimalist sporty-chic" sports bra and cotton leggings. They recommend pairing it with sneakers, a blond wig, and sunglasses.

Just a thought.

**In America, we like our pumpkins bigger than ever!

A guy named Steve Geddes of Boscawen, New Hampshire just broke a record by growing the HEAVIEST PUMPKIN in American history. It's 2,528 pounds, which beat the previous record by 165 pounds. It also won him $6,000 at a pumpkin growing championship event on Thursday.

Unfortunately, it's only the second-biggest pumpkin in WORLD history. Someone in Belgium set a Guinness World Record two years ago with one that was 2,625 pounds…or almost 100 pounds more than Steve's.

New national record alert: Steve Geddes of Boscawen, N.H., grew a 2,528-pound pumpkin and won first prize at the Deerfield Fair Thursday. https://t.co/YwXDPZgSWC — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) September 28, 2018

**Kevin Hart’s "Night School" was #1 at the box office this weekend, earning $28 million. Here's this weekend's Top 5:

1. NEW: "Night School", $28 million.

2. NEW: "Smallfoot", $23 million.

3. "The House with a Clock in Its Walls", $12.5 million.

4. "A Simple Favor", $6.6 million.

5. "The Nun", $5.4 million.

**According to a new survey, here are the ten most common things we do to make ourselves FEEL healthy . . .

1. Eat some extra fruits and vegetables.

2. Try to eat less sugar.

3. BUY more fruits and vegetables . . . but not necessarily eat them.

4. Take the stairs instead of an elevator.

5. Carry around a reusable water bottle, so you'll drink more water.

6. Start planning out your meals beforehand.

7. Have a smoothie.

8. Drink tea.

9. Turn off your phone before bed, so you'll sleep better.

10. Have a bowl of frozen fruit instead of ice cream. (26% of us have done that?)

The survey also found the average person doesn't really start taking their health seriously until age 41. And there's usually a reason, like a health scare.