96 Second News: Matthew McConaughey Was Actually Up For "Jack" In Titanic; The YMCA Will Watch Your Kids While You Vote Today

**MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY was in the running to co-star in "Titanic" alongside KATE WINSLET. It's unclear how far he got, but in a new interview, he said that he went in and auditioned, and was hoping he'd get it.

He thought it went well, and he was confident that he'd get it, but he was never offered the role. As we all know, LEONARDO DICAPRIO got it.

Since "Titanic" was such a massive hit, it's fair to wonder if it would've been as big with Matthew and not Leo...hmmm....

**If you're a parent and you're going to be voting today, the YMCA is willing to help you out.



The YMCA of Greater Houston announced on Facebook that their clubs will offer two-hour childcare for free on Election Day.



The special offer will be available to members and non-members, and will accept kids between the ages of 6 months to 11 years old.



If you're interested, contact your local YMCA for specific hours. Early registration is required.

**Thanksgiving Pringles are back! The holiday-flavored chips first debuted in small quantities in 2017 with eight varieties – Turkey, Mashed Potatoes, Stuffing, Cranberry Sauce, Creamed Corn, Green Bean Casserole, Mac & Cheese and Pumpkin Pie – but only three flavors made the cut this year.

The three Thanksgiving chips making a comeback are Turkey, Stuffing and Pumpkin Pie. Starting today just before noon, a 3-pack of the holiday-themed snack foods will be available for $14.99 via the Kellogg’s website.

The Turkey Pringles are described as “a take on the traditional oven roasted turkey flavor,” while the Stuffing chips taste “just like the herb-y side dish,” and the Pumpkin Pie snacks are “sweet and spiced,” just like the popular fall flavor.

The chips, which come in mini Pringles cans, are designed, sealed and delivered to mimic the canned goods in a pantry around the holidays.

**The announcement is official! The Spice Girls are gearing up for their highly anticipated 2019 U.K. reunion tour, but they’re going to do it without Victoria Beckham.

Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice), Melanie C (Sporty Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) and Mel B (Scary Spice) made the big announcement in a funny video message shared on the girl group’s social media accounts yesterday for the six-date UK concert tour.

The group last toured the world in 2008, one year after the release of their Greatest Hits album. They later reunited for a one-off performance at the closing ceremony of the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.

Apparently, Adele was a big Spice Girls fangirl back in the day, and in a cute throwback snap posted on Instagram, she can be seen sitting in what appears to be her bedroom as a young girl, with a wall of Spice Girls posters behind her.

“HA! This is how I feel right now! I AM READY ✌,” she captioned the photo.

**The 2018 Victoria's Secret fantasy bra has been unveiled...

Swedish model Elsa Hosk has been selected to wear the $1m bra and body chain, crafted with over 2,100 Swarovski created diamonds and topaz that took 930 hours to make.

Modeling the fantasy bra is one of the most coveted honors for a VS Angel. This will be Hosk's first time, following the footsteps of Lily Aldridge, Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Candice Swanepoel, Gisele Bündchen, Tyra Banks and Heidi Klum. All of the Angels will be a part of the show, and it's also confirmed supermodels Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner will return to the catwalk as well.

Airing on ABC on Sunday, Dec. 2, the annual fashion extravaganza will take place in New York City, following its London, Paris and Shanghai stints, featuring a whopping seven musical performers: Bebe Rexha, The Chainsmokers, Halsey, Kelsea Ballerini, Rita Ora, Shawn Mendes and The Struts.

**Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander could grab his second career Cy Young Award on Nov. 14…



MLB announced Monday that Justin is one of three American League finalists of the 2018 award. The 35-year-old last won the award in 2011, which was also his Most Valuable Player-winning season with the Detroit Tigers.



Verlander also got his 200th career victory and his 2,500th career strikeout this season.



The other finalists for the award are Cleveland's Corey Kluber and Tampa Bay's Blake Snell.

**Mac Miller died at age 26 on September 7 from mixed drug toxicity, Us Weekly can confirm.

An autopsy performed by the Los Angeles coroner’s office revealed that Miller had fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol in his system at the time of his death, which was certified as an accident.

The LAPD confirmed to Us Weekly in September that it responded to a call in the Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles and found Miller dead after 11 a.m. local time.

**IDRIS ELBA has been named "People" magazine's Sexiest Man Alive for 2018. How did he feel when they told him he got it? He says, quote, "It was a nice surprise . . . an ego boost for sure."

Of course he also had to drop in the requisite humility . . . quote, "I was like, 'Come on, no way. Really?' Looked in the mirror, I checked myself out. I was like, 'Yeah, you are kind of sexy today.' But to be honest, it was just a nice feeling."

JIMMY FALLON made the announcement last night on the "Tonight Show", and Idris told him, quote, "My mum is going to be very, very proud."

**Believe it or not, "binge-watching" TV shows has only been a 'thing' for five years. Netflix changed TV forever in 2013 by releasing all 13 episodes of its first original series, "House of Cards", at once.

Now, BINGING is so common that 83% of Americans say they binge-watch SOMETHING at least once a month . . . and only 7% say they NEVER do it.

Those numbers are from a new survey from the "Hollywood Reporter". They asked 2,044 people about their viewing habits . . . and found that while a majority of people prefer an entire season be released at once . . . live, weekly viewing is still popular.

In fact, a good portion of America still PREFERS waiting those seven days. 13% said they "strongly prefer" new episodes to be released once per week, and another 21% said they "somewhat prefer" it that way. So, 34% like the old way.