96 Second News: Matthew McConaughey Will Teach Classes At UT

**Who better to learn from about film than Matthew McConaughey?

The Oscar-winning actor will serve as a professor this fall semester at his alma mater, the University of Texas at Austin. McConaughey graduated from the school in 1993 with a Bachelor of Science degree.

"Matthew McConaughey has been appointed as a professor of practice at the Moody College of Communication starting in the fall 2019 term," the university said in a press release.

He will join the faculty in the Department of Radio-Television-Film after serving as a visiting instructor since 2015, and developing the curriculum for a Script to Screen film production class with director Scott Rice.

Matthew has been co-teaching a class called Script to Screen since 2015. But this fall, he's full-on instructor, which means he can, quote, "mentor students, explore teaching other classes and participate in all of the University events."

Of course, that doesn't mean he'll be there for every class. The school says, quote, "The frequency that he'll attend the Script to Screen course this fall all still just depends on his schedule."

**On the final stop of his 250-city Divide tour earlier this week, Ed Sheeran announced he’s taking a break from music. He told the crowd, "As you may or not know, I've been on the Divide tour for over two years now and this is the last day of the whole thing. There is something very bittersweet about it."

"I love that you guys are here and we are ending it in Ipswich. This is my last gig for probably 18 months."

"I was told before I came on that, now, at the end of this tour, I've played to nine million people around the world," he continued. "It is the biggest tour ever.

And now, it's time to take a step back. "It kind of feels like, in a weird way, that you're breaking up with a girlfriend that you've been with for years," the Brit confessed. "It sounds odd but it has been a long tour. Thank you to everyone who has given me a chance."

**Nintendo says "Mario Kart Tour" will hit the App Store and Google Play for your phones on September 25. It will be free to download with some in-app purchases.

Nintendo released a beta version of the game for Android users earlier this year.

So whether you’d like to race around Rainbow Road as the Princess, Yoshi, Mario or the Mushroom, Mario Kart fans can pre-register now to get the game when it launches.

**WEIRD AL YANKOVIC may have five Grammys, but THIS is probably the honor he's most proud of:

There is now a dirt road named after him in a small town of 350 people in Minnesota. So if you're ever in Darwin, Minnesota, you can take a trip down WEIRD ALLEY.

If you're wondering why Darwin, Minnesota would name a road after Weird Al, here you go: Al immortalized the town in his classic 1989 song, "The Biggest Ball of Twine in Minnesota". He never actually names Darwin in the song, but that IS where said ball of twine just happens to reside.

Mayor Josh Johnson says, quote, "We wanted to show appreciation for what he's done for Darwin and the twine ball. We're fans, just like everybody is. His appeal is universal. He's a good artist to be tied to."

**The Levi's that HEATH LEDGER wore in "Brokeback Mountain" are hitting the auction block today.

The bidding starts at $15,000, and they come with a pair of Heath's work gloves from the movie. They even have the name "Ennis" written in them in black marker. Heath's character was named Ennis Del Mar.

The pants and gloves come with a certificate of authenticity.

**If you're looking for likes by posting a selfie, a new study suggests that might actually make you less likable.

Psychologists at Washington State University wanted to know if people would judge you differently based on whether you posted a selfie or a photo someone else took of you.

They worked with hundreds of Instagram users and found that the folks who posted a lot of selfies were seen as less likable. Not only that, they were also seen as less successful, more insecure and less open to new experiences.

Researchers say even when the Instagram feeds were similar, showing things like achievements or travel, people thought less of the one who posted selfies - especially the kinds of selfies focused on appearance.

On the other hand, people who posted pictures of themselves taken by other people were seen as having higher self esteem, being more adventurous, less lonely, more outgoing, more dependable and more successful.

**Remember when KELLY CLARKSON's appendix burst on LIVE TV, while she was hosting the "Billboard Music Awards" in May?

You didn't know it at the time, because she sucked it up, finished the gig, and got her appendix out AFTER the show. Then a week later, she was doing a live episode of "The Voice", when a cyst on her ovaries burst. And once again, she fought through it.

She says, quote, "I had to grab [Blake Shelton's] arm and I was like, 'Something is wrong.' That was more painful than the appendicitis."

So, after her second trip to the hospital in a week, everything was patched up, and she's totally fine now. But she says, quote, "I was hysterically laughing and crying at one point in the E.R. like 'What is happening?'"

**A recent BuzzFeed poll looked at how good we are at "adulting." It listed a bunch of things you SHOULD know how to do as an adult, and asked readers whether or not they can do them. Here are some of the questions/answers:

1. Can you swallow a pill fairly easily? 91% said they can.

2. Can you neatly wrap a gift? 87% said yes.

3. Do you know how to write a check? 76% know how. Which isn't bad. But 20 years ago, it would have been 100%.

4. Could you sew a button back on? 73% of people claim they could do it.

5. Can you fold a fitted sheet? 61% said yes.

6. Do you regularly have the oil in your car changed? 59% said yes.

7. Can you kill a spider without screaming? 59% also said yes to that one.

8. Do you always put your laundry away right after it's dry? Only 39% of us do.

9. Do you make your bed every morning? 34% said yes.

10. Can you change a flat tire? Only 28% of us feel confident we could do it.

**According to a new survey, the average adult has a craving for junk food like chocolate or potato chips four times a day. That works out to around 122 cravings a month.

So do we give in? Absolutely. 40% of people say they'll wind up eating junk food after HALF those cravings . . . and one in eight people eat junk food EVERY time they want it.

The cravings are most likely to kick in at 3:31 P.M. . . . and if you're going to give in, it happens by 3:50 P.M.

The top 10 junk foods we want are: Chocolate . . . potato chips . . . cheese . . . cookies . . . cake . . . ice cream . . . candy . . . other types of chips . . . bread . . . and soda.