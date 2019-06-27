96 Second News: Mattress Mack Health Update; It's National BINGO Day!

**Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale is out of the hospital after a serious stroke scare, and his first stop was of course, Gallery Furniture.

But doctor's orders could mean less time at his furniture store.

He told ABC 13 yesterday, "Thanking the good Lord I'm okay, and ready to get back to work."

"I started feeling my face numb and part of my leg on Sunday," he said.

Though he didn't get himself to the hospital until Tuesday, he now admits he should have gone as soon as he felt that numbness, which is why he shared his experience on Facebook from St. Luke's Hospital.

He now advises everyone to remember this acronym: F.A.S.T. "Your face gets numb, arm gets numb, speech is slurred, get to a doctor fast," he said.

ABC 13

**DOG THE BOUNTY HUNTER's wife BETH CHAPMAN passed away yesterday. She was 51. Beth was diagnosed with Stage 2 throat cancer in September of 2017, and had been battling it ever since.

Sadly, her death wasn't a surprise. She was placed in a medically-induced coma this week, after being hospitalized due to a "choking emergency." Once she was in the coma, word got out that she wasn't expected to recover.

Dog Tweeted, quote, "It's 5:32 [A.M.> in Hawaii. This is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head Mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side."

It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side. — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) June 26, 2019

**A baby was born during the PINK concert in Liverpool, England on Tuesday. Denise Jones was three weeks from her due date when she went to the show, so she wasn't really worried.

But her daughter decided to make an early entrance during the FIRST SONG, "Get the Party Started". Medics on-site had to help with the delivery.

Denise says, quote, "The plan was to call her Dolly Louise, but since she was born in the concert we've changed it to Dolly PINK."

JUST JARED

**If you add up the run-times of the 23 movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the grand total is a neat 3,000 minutes.

And that probably WAS intentional . . . because of the memorable line in "Avengers: Endgame", quote, "I love you 3,000."

At that point, some insane fans with too much time on their hands realized that if "Spider-Man: Far From Home" was 129 minutes long, the series would add up to 3,000. And that DID turn out to be the case.

Look at the total run time for all the MCU movies. “I love you 3000”. Can’t cope... #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/A6nj6bGaNd — Ash (@AshBoio) May 2, 2019

**Instead of replacing meat with vegetables, Arby’s is going to be doing the opposite: replacing vegetables with meat. The chain just announced they've been developing a carrot that's made entirely out of meat.

The "carrots" are made out of turkey breast that's cut and rolled into the shape of a carrot, covered in dehydrated orange carrot juice, and roasted in an oven. Then they put a spring of parsley in the top and, boom, it looks like a carrot.

For now, they're only serving them at their test kitchen . . . but there's a good chance they could start selling them in their stores sometime soon.

FAST COMPANY

**A new poll found the average family will spend 23 hours in the car for all their summer road trips this year . . . and the average parent will hear the phrase "are we there yet" 16 times . . . the words, "how much longer" 18 times . . . and the phase, "I'm tired" 17 times while driving.

They'll also have to stop for 11 bathroom breaks . . . deal with 19 bouts of hunger . . . dole out 13 snacks . . . and play 16 'car games' to keep the kids entertained. Here are a few more random stats from the survey . . .

1. The average vacation drive is 2 hours and 53 minutes each way.

2. The most popular 'car games' we play are the License Plate Game . . . I Spy . . . and 20 Questions.

3. The top reason we drive instead of fly is it's cheaper. But 41% said it's also because it gives them more "quality time" with their family.

4. And despite the annoying parts of a road trip, 77% of parents still enjoy them. And 78% have fond memories of road trips from the past.

SWNS DIGITAL

**Today is National Bingo Day! (not to be confused with National Bingo MONTH, which is in December)

A new survey of 1,000 Americans ranked the ten states that love Bingo the most.

People in Nevada play it more than anyone . . . maybe because wagering money on it is easier. And Florida BARELY made the list, even though it has a lot of seniors.

The ten states that play the most Bingo are Nevada . . . Alabama . . . Kentucky . . . Tennessee . . . Indiana . . . Maryland . . . North Carolina . . . Minnesota . . . Connecticut . . . and Florida in 10th place.

73% of people in the survey said they've gotten a Bingo before . . . 77% think Bingo is fun . . . 89% said it's a good way to socialize . . . and 71% think it relieves stress.

**Fans of rapper Travis Scott had the chance to buy his limited edition box of Reese's Puffs Cereal on Tuesday.

The boxes feature artwork from his "Cactus Jack" album on the cover.

But Scott's cereal box cost way more than the average price of cereal. Each box was $50.

The cereal boxes were sold out in 30 seconds on Scott's website Tuesday

Scott's collaboration with Reese's Puffs also included a limited edition bowl and spoon.

https://abc13.com/food/rapper-travis-scotts-new-cereal-now-on-sale/53636...

------UPDATE ------ All boxes sold out in 30 seconds! Missed your shot? Follow @trvisXX + @ReesesPuffs for more to come -- pic.twitter.com/VsMBbAKppS — Reese's Puffs (@reesespuffs) June 25, 2019

**The "Sharknado" franchise may be done . . . but IAN ZIERING isn't done making cheesy Syfy channel horror flicks. Next up: "Zombie Tidal Wave".

Sure, it SOUNDS like a parody of "Sharknado", but let's be honest: "Sharknado" was a parody of "Sharknado". There's really no way to parody something that was a parody out of the gate.

Anyway, "Zombie Tidal Wave" is being made by the same people who brought you "Sharknado", and it'll premiere on Saturday, August 17th, as part of a weekend of shark-themed Syfy original movies.

It's called Off the Deep End Weekend, and it'll also include "Sharktopus", "Zombie Shark", "Atomic Shark", and of course, all six "Sharknadoes".

HOLLYWOOD REPORTER