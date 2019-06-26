96 Second News: Mattress Mack Hospitalized (He's Doing Fine); Details On Amazon Prime Day

**Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale admitted himself to the hospital after experiencing symptoms of a mini-stroke or heart attack.

Jim said he felt tingling in his arm, leg and face and thought he may be suffering from a ministroke. He took himself to St. Luke's Hospital in the Texas Medical Center and said he will be evaluated over the next 24 hours.

Mac said he feels fine, but wanted to make sure nothing happened. "I'll be here for the next day," McIngvale said in the video. "I feel fine." McIngvale said he'll be out of the store for at least the next 24 hours.

He encouraged anyone who feels the symptoms of a ministroke or a heart attack to go get checked out immediately.

**Amazon has officially announced Prime Day dates!

Yesterday the site revealed Prime Day will start on July 15 and end on July 16 for a two-day shopping extravaganza.

In addition to deals on electronics and beauty products, the site is home to a plethora of clothing and accessories from affordable and designer brands such as Levi's, Theory, Puma, Milly and more.

Amazon is already releasing limited-time deals, so log on if you have an account to get the detailed info.

**Is The Simple Life, the series that followed socialites Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie as they worked low-paying jobs, coming back?

Yesterday, a Twitter account for the show was created, with the original promo picture of Richie and Hilton as its profile photo. The account is following three users: Hilton, Netflix and … Lindsay Lohan?

The fact that it only followed those 3 girls led fans to believe a revival was coming – this time, without Richie, and instead, with Lindsay.

A few tweets followed, with the last one saying: “Rumours are the stars are blind,” seemingly referencing Hilton’s 2006 hit, “Stars are Blind” and Lohan’s 2004 hit, “Rumors.” That tweet has since been deleted.

However, this twitter account also lost it's blue check mark (it's now UN-verified) so the chances of a reboot are slim...to none.

**Just the other day was the 10th anniversary of Michael Jackson’s passing, and I thought to myself, HOW WAS THAT ALREADY TEN YEARS AGO?

Well, that makes it hard to believe that the summer of 1999 was 20 years ago, including this list of things Buzzfeed put out that turn TWENTY years old this year:

1. "SpongeBob SquarePants" premiered . . . while "Doug" and "The Nanny" ended their runs.

2. The big movies included "Star Wars: Episode 1 - The Phantom Menace", Disney's "Tarzan", "American Pie", "The Sixth Sense", and "The Blair Witch Project".

3. WILL SMITH performed "Wild Wild West" at the "VMAs".

4. Napster launched.

5. "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire" debuted on ABC.

6. "I Want it That Way" was the biggest hit on MTV's "TRL", but it faced stiff competition from 'N SYNC's "I Drive Myself Crazy".

7. Other big songs of the summer were CHRISTINA AGUILERA's "Genie in a Bottle", DESTINY'S CHILD's "Bills, Bills, Bills", and J-LO's debut single "If You Had My Love".

**Fans of rapper Travis Scott will soon be able to buy a box of this new cereal…

The rapper is rolling out limited edition boxes of Reese's Puffs Cereal, which features artwork from his "Cactus Jack" album on the cover.

But this will cost you way more than the average price of cereal. Each box is $50.

The cereal boxes are expected to be available on Scott's website sometime Tuesday.

**Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul sent Breaking Bad fans into a tizzy by sharing the same cryptic photo on social media yesterday...

“Soon,” both actors captioned a photo of two donkeys via Instagram and Twitter.

Cranston and Paul played Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, respectively, on the AMC series for five seasons from 2008 to 2013, and fans of the hit drama were quick to point out their identical posts.

Cranston and Paul’s tease comes four months after Variety reported that a Breaking Bad sequel film was in the works at Netflix.

**Binge all the "Office" you can now, because Netflix is losing it in January of 2021.

NBC Universal is taking it back for its own upcoming streaming service . . . which is supposed to start sometime next year.

But after the news broke, Netflix Tweeted out a reminder that they're keeping STEVE CARELL.

He's going to star in an original series called "Space Force" . . . about the people tasked with creating the new branch of the U.S. Armed Services. Carell is doing the show with Greg Daniels, who created the U.S. version of "The Office".

**Country Time Lemonade Will Help Pay Kids' Fines for Illegal Lemonade Stands

Did you know there are only 15 states where it's totally legal for a kid to run a LEMONADE STAND without a permit? It's true. And lots of kids have even wound up getting tickets or fines from local governments in the other 35 states.

Since that's ridiculous, last year, Country Time Lemonade offered to help kids pay permit fees and fines on their lemonade stands.

And they're doing it again this summer . . . you can get up to $300 if cops crack down on your lemonade stand.

** JAMES HOLZHAUER who almost took the top spot as Jeopardy’s most successful player recently made his debut at the World Series of Poker, was a BUST.

James finished in 454th place, which sounds bad, but to be fair, he's in the top THIRD, because there were 1,800 entrants.

You have to be in the top 281 to get a piece of the prize money, so James paid $1,500 to buy into the tournament, and walked away with nothing.

James played semi-pro online poker in the early 2000s . . . but then moved on to sports betting. And of course he's got that $2.4 million . . . before taxes . . . from "Jeopardy".

Maybe he should just stick to game shows.