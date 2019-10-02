96 Second News: Mattress Mack Makes $3.5 Million Astros Bet

**Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale of Gallery Furniture bet $3.5 million on the Astros to win the World Series at the DraftKings sportsbook at Scarlet Pearl casino in Biloxi, Mississippi. At +220 odds, the wager would pay a net $7.7 million if the Astros win the World Series.

McIngvale wired the $3.5 million to the Scarlet Pearl on Monday and flew from Houston to Biloxi. He said Tuesday that the betting slip was in his pocket and joked that he'd probably keep it in his wallet, "which is secured by a bunch of rubber bands."



McIngvale's $3.5 million wager at the Scarlet Pearl is nearly equal to how much was bet on baseball at Mississippi sportsbooks in the months of June, July and August combined.

The Astros kick off the first round of playoff games here at Minute Maid Park on Friday against the winner of the Tampa Bay Rays-Oakland Athletics wild-card game.

ABC 13



**We've heard celebrities talk about turning down big paychecks . . . but MATT DAMON has them ALL beat.

In a new interview, he says he turned down a role in "Avatar" that could've made him VERY rich. He said, quote, "[James] Cameron offered me 'Avatar'. And when he offered it to me, he goes, 'Now, listen. I don't NEED anybody . . .

"I don't need a [big-]named actor for this. If you don't take this, I'm going to find an unknown actor and give it to him, because the movie doesn't really need you. But if you take the part, I'll give you 10% of [the movie's profits].'"

"GQ" magazine estimates that would've been around $250 MILLION, which is a quarter of a BILLION. Matt said, quote, "I've left more money on the table than any actor actually . . . but my kids are all eating. I'm doing okay."

He added that he turned it down because it would've caused major problems for "The Bourne Ultimatum", and he just couldn't work it in.

GQ

**Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have called it quits after two years together, Us Weekly can confirm.

TMZ reported on Tuesday, October 1, that Kylie, 22, and the rapper 28, had split after several weeks of trying to make their relationship work. In Touch confirms that the couple have decided to “take a break.”

The former couple’s last public appearance was at the premiere of Scott’s Netflix documentary, Look Mom, I Can Fly, back in August. It was rumored that Travis and Kylie were both at Justin and Hailey Bieber’s wedding on Monday, but it looks like Kylie was there solo.

US WEEKLY

**A town in North Carolina is holding a "zombie survival" event this month to let people practice for the zombie apocalypse. It's not supposed to be a serious event. But a new survey found 1 in 7 Americans actually DO have plans in place in case of a zombie outbreak.

Each person has 60 minutes to retrieve all the supplies they'd need to survive one night in a zombie "contamination zone." And people dressed as zombies will be chasing them around the whole time. Here are the top five things people said they'd do if a real apocalypse ever happen, starting with the one they mentioned most . . .

1. Gather weapons.

2. Find a good place to hide and regroup.

3. Gather supplies and food.

4. Relocate to a place with fewer zombies. So, not a city.

5. Meet up with family and friends, so there's strength in numbers.



**NICK JONAS was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes when he was 13 . . . and he almost found out about it the hard way.

He was losing weight and had developed a huge craving for soda . . . so his parents took him to the doctor. They measured his blood sugar, and it was NINE TIMES higher than normal.

He says, quote, "I was very close to a coma. Like a day away, if I hadn't gone to the hospital."

He adds, quote, "I was very scared . . . it's a big life change. [But] I found out very quickly it's a very manageable disease. As long as you're really diligent."

PEOPLE



**October just started yesterday, and the month is already shaping up nicely. Here are a few things to look forward to in October . . .

1. Candy. Start stocking up for Halloween early, so you can eat half of it YOURSELF this month. And it's also time to start worrying about costumes.

2. October's always a big month for sports fans: We've got lots of football, plus the baseball playoffs start today . . . the new NHL season starts tomorrow . . . and the NBA season starts October 22nd.

3. Some big new films hit this month: The new "Joker" movie opens nationwide this Friday . . . the "Breaking Bad" sequel "El Camino" hits Netflix on October 11th . . . and "Zombieland:Double Tap" lands October 18th.

4. Obviously Halloween is the big holiday this month. But here are few more holidays to mark on your calendar . . .National Taco Day and National Vodka Day are both this Friday . . . Yom Kippur starts October 8th . . . Columbus Day is October 14th.

**Have you ever gotten a decent size cut that probably needed stitches . . . but instead you just threw some duct tape over it and figured that should take care of it?

According to a new survey, 32% of Americans say they've used duct tape on a cut or wound. And that makes sense, because we basically use it for EVERYTHING.

48% have used it on their pipes . . . 35% on their car . . . 34% on their toilet . . . 26% on a book . . . 21% on their computer . . . and 19% on their phone.

And right now, the average American has SEVEN things that are being temporarily held together by duct tape.

**If your girlfriend wants you to propose, there's a 50/50 chance she's been dropping HINTS about it. Researchers talked to 2,000 men who are currently married or engaged, and 49% said their wife or fiancée DID drop hints. Here are the top five not-so-subtle signs your girlfriend wants you to propose . . .

1. You notice her watching a lot of shows or movies about weddings or proposals.

2. She keeps talking about weddings, or other people who got engaged.

3. She buys wedding magazines, and leaves them out where you can see them.

4. She forwards you emails from jewelry brands.

5. When you walk by a jewelry store, she stops to look at rings in the window.

The survey also asked about the top spots men HIDE engagement rings before they propose. The top ten include a shoebox . . . at their parents' house . . . at work . . . in their car . . . and in the back of their underwear drawer.

Just don't expect a guy to propose too early. It takes the average man seven months to realize they've found "the one." Then once a guy does decide to propose, it takes another two months to buy a ring.

** A video of a homeless opera singer belting out a song in an L.A. subway station went viral this week. And it's already completely changed her life . . .

Her name is Emily Zamourka. She's originally from Russia. And she used to make money playing her VIOLIN on the street. Then some jerk tried to steal it and broke it. Which was a big deal, because it was worth about TEN GRAND.

It was also how she made a living. So her only choice was to start singing for money. And it turns out she has a great voice too. A cop in L.A. happened to see her in the subway last week, then the LAPD posted the video on Twitter, and it blew up. (Last we checked, it was up over 880,000 views.)

A reporter in L.A. tracked her down. And she was shocked when someone told her she'd been on TV. Since then, she's found a place to stay . . . someone's giving her a new violin . . . she's booked at least one singing gig . . . and someone started a GoFundMe page that's raised a ton of money already. As of last night, it was around $45,000.