96 Second News: Meg Ryan Is Engaged To John Mellencamp; The Big OREO Color Debate

**John Mellencamp and Meg Ryan are engaged. Meg announced it on Instagram, with a crude drawing of the two of them that's extremely unkind to John's hairline. Meg is 56, John is 67.

John and Meg dated from 2010 to 2014, then broke up. John ended up with Christie Brinkley, but after THEY split in 2017, he and Meg got back together.

This will be Meg's second marriage. She was married to Dennis Quaid from 1991 to 2001. They split after her affair with Russel Crowe went public.

Meg and Dennis have a 26-year-old son, and Meg adopted a baby girl from China in 2006. John has five kids from three previous marriages.

**What color do think Oreos are? Brown or black?

There's a debate going on right now on social media, after someone noticed a line on the official Oreo website from their parent company Mondelez.

Quote, "We do not have a color assigned to the cookie portion of an Oreo. Some people think the Oreo is a shade of brown, while others view the color closer to black."

So which is it really? Well, they're made from cocoa beans, which are brown. But the cocoa is processed with alkali, which darkens the powder a LOT . . . in fact, cocoa powder with alkali is called "black cocoa powder."

In other words: We can't tell you whether they're brown or black, so it's on you to fight it out.

**According to a new study, the average American spends 213 hours a year in a FOOD COMA. That's nine ENTIRE days.

After we eat a super heavy meal with lots of meat and carbs, it takes an average of one hour and 22 minutes before we feel sharp and ready to work or, really, do anything. And we have about two or three of those meals every week.

The most common foods that knock us out are: Burgers . . . pizza . . . mashed potatoes . . . burritos . . . fries . . . hot dogs . . . tacos . . . cheese . . . and potato chips.

**We all spend a LOT of time on YouTube. And here's some really good news: We're not just WASTING that time on cat videos, skateboarding fails, and people with decent voices covering Taylor Swift songs.

According to a new study by the Pew Research Center, the top reason people go to YouTube now is to LEARN new things.

51% of people say YouTube is very important to them for, quote, "figuring out how to do things they haven't done before."

Only 28% say it's a very important way for them just to pass some time by watching random stuff.

Also, 81% of parents with kids 11 or younger let their kids watch YouTube . . . although 61% of them say their kid has ended up watching something that wasn't appropriate for them.

**The Black Friday ads are all starting to leak online, and apparently, they're making everyone get their credit cards ready.

According to a new survey, the average American who shops on Black Friday will spend $520. And we'll shop at an average of three different stores or websites.

The survey also found the 10 things people are most excited about buying on Black Friday. They are . . .

1. Clothes, 53%.

2. A laptop, 47%.

3. A TV, 37%.

4. Jewelry, 26%.

5. Toys, 26%.

6. An iPhone, 25%.

7. Video games, 25%.

8. Smart home products, like an Amazon Echo, 24%.

9. Kitchen products, like Instant Pots, 24%.

10. An iPad, 18%.

**New in Theaters:

1. "The Grinch" (PG)

The new "Grinch" remake is the latest animated movie from Illumination Entertainment, the studio that does the "Despicable Me" and "Minions" movies. Pharrell is the narrator, and his music also plays from the alarm clock to annoy the Grinch out of bed.

It stars Benedict Cumberbatch as The Grinch, young Cameron Seely from "The Greatest Showman" as Cindy Lou Who, Rashida Jones as Cindy Lou's mom, and Angela Lansbury as the mayor of Whoville. Kenan Thompson is also in it.

Tyler the Creator does the theme song, "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch".

2. "The Girl in the Spider's Web" (R)

Claire Foy from "The Crown" takes over as Lisbeth Salander in this sequel to "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo". Lisbeth was played by Rooney Mara in the first film. In this one, Lisbeth uses her hacking skills to help a former NSA programmer get back a program he wrote that can access the world's nuclear weapons codes.

3. "Overlord" (R)

It's a World War II horror movie about a small group of American paratroopers who discover that the Nazis have been secretly experimenting on the locals of a small French village to create an army of the undead. It stars Jovan Adepo from "Jack Ryan" and HBO's "The Leftovers" and Kurt Russell's son, Wyatt Russell, who you know from the new AMC show "Lodge 49".

**There's a scene in the movie "Elf" where Buddy makes breakfast, and it's SPAGHETTI . . . mixed with maple syrup, chocolate syrup, and CANDY. Now YOU have the opportunity to eat something similar thanks to a Chicago restaurant.

Miss Ricky's restaurant has created a dish that starts with cooked spaghetti . . . topped with marshmallows, s'mores Pop-tarts, M&Ms, Oreos, Fruity Pebbles, and coconut . . . plus it's topped with strawberry sauce, raspberry sauce, chocolate sauce, and syrup.

They're calling it a Spaghetti Sundae. They're serving it through Christmas, and it costs $15.00. Which is basically the cost you'll pay to post a photo on Instagram to say you did it. It's hard to imagine anyone actually downing it as a meal.

(By the way, "Elf" turned 15 years old this week. It came out back in 2003.)

Video of Elf Dinner Scene (spaghetti w/ syrup, and pop belch) in HD

**Is "Top Gun 2" Being Delayed So Tom Cruise Can Learn How to Fly Fighter Jets?

Tom Cruise is famous for insisting on doing as many of his own stunts as possible, even if it delays production. Like when he broke his ankle trying to jump between buildings for "Mission: Impossible - Fallout".

Now, the not-always-reliable British tabloids claim production on "Top Gun 2" is being delayed . . . so that Tom can learn how to ACTUALLY fly a fighter jet.

Obviously, he wouldn't do ALL the flying, that would take too long and be very dangerous. But IF this is true, when you see a close-up of him in the cockpit, it's possible that he's actually flying. There's no official word on any of this.

**Pretty much EVERYONE is going to want to see "Avengers 4", but would you be less likely to want to see it if you knew it was THREE HOURS LONG? Or would that make you MORE excited for it?

Director Joe Russo says that's where it's at now. Quote, "The running time is currently sitting right at three hours. We'll see if that holds."

He adds that the movie is still being edited, and that they're only about halfway through that process. "Avengers: Infinity War" holds the Marvel Universe runtime record of two hours, forty minutes.

**Victoria's Secrest longitme model Adriana Lima announced that she walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show for the last time on Thursday, November 8.

“Dear Victoria, Thank you for showing me the world, sharing your secrets, and most importantly not just giving me wings but teaching me to fly,” the 37-year-old captioned a video montage of her last 18 fashion shows with the brand on Friday. “And all the love to the best fans in the world! Love, Adriana.”

Lima has rocked the coveted $1 mil Fantasy Bra three times over the last two decades.

