96 Second News: Mega Millions Jackpot Draws 1 Winner; Jerry Springer's New Show

**Someone's life is forever changed in South Carolina after officials there say a ticket hit all six numbers to claim the record $1.6 billion Mega Millions drawings.

The numbers were picked at 10 p.m. and those numbers are (drum roll, please): 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 and Mega Ball 5.

But don't throw out your tickets yet, fellow Texans. Someone in Texas won a $3 million Megaplier ticket. The Texas Lottery's website has not yet updated to reflect where the winning prize ticket was sold in the state.

Last Friday, a $1 million winning ticket was sold at the Valero on Bellaire Boulevard in southwest Houston. A $2 million winning ticket was sold the same day at Cove Country Store off S FM 565 in Baytown.

The Mega Millions winning numbers page updated around 4 a.m. to reflect there was just one winner for the jackpot. The next estimated jackpot has also reset to $40 million. That drawing is on Friday.

Tuesday's drawing boasted the world's largest-ever lottery jackpot. If the winner chooses the cash payout option, he or she walks away with $904 million.

**Stores are filled with knockoff Halloween costumes right now, and people have been sharing the best ones they've seen on Twitter. And here are six of our favs:

1. "Notionless" . . . a costume based on Cher from "Clueless".

2. "Hermany Grinder, the Top Student at Chogborts" . . . a costume based on Hermione Granger from "Harry Potter", who was the top student at Hogwarts.

3. "Cyber Man or Padre" . . . a costume based on Neo from "The Matrix" that can also be a priest costume if you pop a piece of white paper under the collar.

4. "Juice Demon" . . . a costume based on "Beetlejuice".

5. "Hungry Rebel Girl" . . . a costume based on Katniss from "Hunger Games".

6. "Where's the Stripey Dude" . . . a "Where's Waldo?" costume.

**Back in June, we heard that "The Jerry Springer Show" was ending after 26 seasons, and almost 4,000 episodes. Now, Jerry has lined up his next gig. And he's going to be taking on JUDGE JUDY.

NBC Universal is reportedly developing a show for Jerry called "Judge Jerry". It sounds like every other courtroom show out there . . . except with Jerry on the bench.

Jerry has never been a real judge . . . not that he'd have to be to play one on TV . . . but before he was a talk show host, he was a lawyer and campaign advisor for Robert Kennedy. He was also once the mayor of Cincinnati.

If the show gets off the ground, it'll premiere next fall. That's also when "The Jerry Springer Show" is supposed to end.

**Finally, a candy cane to get excited about!

Oreo candy canes are here just in time for the holidays. The delicious desserts are made by Spangler Candy, per the product description they are ideal for “eating, tree decorations, stocking stuffers, gift baskets, holiday recipes and more!”

What’s more? These candy canes also come with their own Oreo-esque color scheme – a black and white creamy swirl meant to look just like one of the popular cookies. Delish reports Oreo candy canes have already been spotted on supermarket shelves.

**There's a woman in Australia named Penny. And she just shared the story of what she did before her wedding to try to guarantee she'd look better than her bridesmaids . . . her older sister Maggie and her younger sister Charlie.

Penny says that in the month leading up to the wedding, she'd make them breakfast smoothies every day. She SAID they were, quote, "slimming smoothies" so all three of them would look skinny at the wedding.

But she was secretly putting a triple serving of WEIGHT GAIN POWDER from a bodybuilding shop in her sisters' drinks . . . to plump them up so she'd look skinnier next to them in photos.

And her plan worked . . . they both gained enough weight that they had to have their dresses altered to fit.

So Penny says when she looks at her wedding photos now, quote, "I sometimes feel a twinge of guilt . . . but mostly I feel happy."

**Talking about the World Series now without the Astros playing in it is a little bit of a sore subject for us in Houston, however…THIS might make you feel a little bit better…

The Red Sox won Game 1 of the World Series last night, beating the Dodgers 8-4. That's a big deal for everyone in Boston . . . but for everyone else, the big story was: FREE TACOS.

Taco Bell was doing one of their promotions where the first base runner to steal a base in the World Series would be deemed this year's 'Taco Hero' . . . and everyone would get free tacos. It's the seventh year they've done it.

MOOKIE BETTS of the Red Sox stole a base in the first inning . . . securing a free Doritos Locos Taco for everyone in America.

You can redeem your free taco on Thursday, November 1st, by visiting any participating Taco Bell location between 2:00 P.M. and 6:00 P.M. local time. No purchase is necessary . . . you just simply ask for a free Doritos Locos Taco.

**If you're worried about how much you're spending on getting food and booze delivered, well stop, because TMZ learned Post Malone uses the service DAILY.

The rapper is Postmates' most dedicated customer ... ordering nearly 3,000 items, on more than 660, deliveries spanning 52, cities nationwide.

Post is gonna be featured on a Postmates series, The Receipt, along with other celebs sharing their favorite orders and strangest requests.

Post gets most of his deliveries on tour ... spending more than $40,000 over the past year on quick eats from places like Chick-fil-A, Burger King, KFC, Panda Express, and Popeyes.

Fast food isn't the only thing Post can't live without ... some of his favorite orders include a 12-pack of beer, 3 Champagne bottles and 3 bottles of grape Pedialyte. (probably to help with hangovers)

As for Post's special requests ... he asked Chick-fil-A for the largest nugget tray they had and once asked for Target's most expensive chess board.

