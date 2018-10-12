96 Second News: Mega Millions MEGA Drawing Tonight; Movies Out This Weekend

**Lotto players will have a chance at the nation's ninth-largest jackpot when numbers are drawn for tonight's Mega Millions game. The estimated $548 million prize would be the largest jackpot in more than nine months.

Players who buy $2 tickets face extremely long odds, with a one in 302.5 million chance of matching all six numbers.

This is the Mega Millions' third biggest prize ever. Mega Millions' record haul was a $656 million jackpot shared by people in three states in 2012. Just behind that was a $648 million pot won in California and Georgia on Dec. 17, 2013.

The Mega Millions prize has grown so large because no one has won the jackpot since July 24, when 11 co-workers from the San Francisco Bay Area joined an office pool and hit the winning numbers for a $543 million payoff.

The $548 million prize in Friday's drawing refers to the annuity option, which is awarded in 30 payouts. A winner who opted for a cash payout would receive $309 million, minus taxes.

CBS NEWS

**When someone looks at you, there's a good chance they have NO IDEA how old you are. That could be good news . . . or really bad news.

According to a new study, about four out of 10 people say it's, quote, "very difficult" to predict someone's age just by looking at them. And when the study tested them on celebrities, they weren't lying.

Like: two-thirds of people thought Johnny Depp was under 50, when he's 55 . . . one-fifth thought 57-year-old George Clooneywas under 50 . . . and one in 10 thought 35-year-old Chris Hemsworth was over 50.

MIRROR UK

**According to a new study, Burger King has the fastest drive-thru in the country and McDonald's has the slowest.

And I guess there are two ways of interpreting that. One, it's GREAT for BK, and shows they're fast and efficient and hard-working. Or two, it's TERRIBLE for BK, because it shows they're so unpopular that their drive-thru lines are never very long.

Anyway, here are the speed rankings for the 10 major fast food chains that were included in the study: Burger King . . . Dunkin' Donuts . . . KFC . . . Wendy's . . . Taco Bell . . . Arby's . . . Carl's Jr. . . . Hardee's . . . Chick-fil-A . . . and McDonalds.

And overall, the average time someone waits in a drive-thru line is three minutes and 54 seconds, which is nine seconds faster than last year.

FOODBEAST

**It’s really sad that AMY WINEHOUSE is gone, she had a LOT more to give. But can a hologram fill the void? We're gonna find out next year. Hologram Amy is going on a world tour in 2019.

Hologram Amy will sing digitally-remastered arrangements of her songs, backed by a live band, backup singers and stage theatrics . . . whatever that means.

Amy's dad, Butch Winehouse, says, quote, "This is a dream for us. To see her perform again is something special that really can't be put into words."

BILLBOARD

**JULIA ROBERTS is almost 50 years old. She's rich, beautiful, and an Oscar winner. And yet Internet trolls can still get to her.

Her niece EMMA ROBERTS recently posted a picture of the two of them playing cards, and then the comments started coming.

People said Julia's not aging well, she looks like a man, you know, that kind of stuff. And she says, quote, "I was amazed at how that made me feel. I'm a 50-year-old woman and I know who I am, and still my feelings got hurt.

"I was sad that people couldn't see the point of it, the sweetness of it, the absolute shining joy of that photo."

HARPERS BAZAAR

**SCARLETT JOHANSSON has done six Marvel movies as Black Widow . . . and now, she's cashing in. The "Hollywood Reporter" says she'll get $15 million for the upcoming stand-alone "Black Widow" movie.

Filming will begin sometime next year, which means the movie probably won't be released until 2020 or 2021.

It's the same amount that CHRIS EVANS and CHRIS HEMSWORTH got for playing Captain America and Thor in "Avengers: Infinity War", "Captain America: Civil War", and "Thor: Ragnarok", as well as the upcoming fourth "Avengers" movie.

**New in Theaters:

1. "First Man" (PG-13)

Ryan Gosling plays astronaut Neil Armstrong, the first man to walk on the Moon, in a movie about his life in the years leading up to his Apollo 11 mission. Claire Foy from "The Crown" plays his wife June.

Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins were the other members of Apollo 11 crew. Corey Stoll plays Aldrin, the second guy on the moon. And Lukas Haas is Collins, the pilot who stayed in orbit and never got to step foot on the lunar surface.

2. "Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween" (PG)

Jack Black is back as "Goosebumps" author R.L. Stine. When two kids find an old manuscript of his at an abandoned house, they accidently release the evil ventriloquist's dummy Slappy from its pages. And they need Stine's help to stop Slappy from destroying the town as he releases more and more Halloween monsters.

3. "Bad Times at the El Royale" (R)

It's a thriller about strangers who meet at a seedy hotel straddling the California - Nevada border in Lake Tahoe in the 1960s.

Jeff Bridges, Jon Hamm, Dakota Johnson, Chris Hemsworth, Bill Pullman's son Lewis Pullman and Nick Offerman star.

**A lot of people are watching or RE-watching "The Office" on Netflix . . . but the show’s star Steve Carrell doesn't think the show would fly today, because, in all fairness, is Michael Scott is a boss who means well, but is very politically incorrect.

He says, quote, "It might be impossible to do that show today and have people accept it the way it was accepted 10 years ago. The climate's different.

"Michael Scott . . . was predicated on inappropriate behavior. He's certainly not a model boss. A lot of what is depicted on that show is completely wrong-minded."

ESQUIRE

**CHRISTINA AGUILERA canceled a gig in Canada last night . . . and she later apologized on Twitter, saying that she'd lost her voice.

She said, quote, "It aches me to share that I'm under the weather and have lost my voice today. Per doctor’s order, I need to rest tonight in order to get well ASAP, and will be unable to sing my heart out and perform for you at tonight's show."

She said she hopes to reschedule the gig "very soon," but there's no new date yet. She added, quote, "Until then, I'm sending love and gratitude for your support and I CANNOT WAIT to get back on the stage after this short rest."

MY FIGHTERS, MY FRIENDS – it aches me to share that I am under the weather and have lost my voice today. Per doctor’s order, I need to rest tonight in order to get well asap – and will be unable to sing my heart out and perform for you at tonight’s show in Orillia, Ontario. — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) October 11, 2018

**If you’re a single business traveler that makes a stop in Houston: Does one stay in, watch Jimmy Fallon, and get an early start to the next business day? Or, instead, hop on an a dating app and see what unfolds that evening?



According to a new study, an overwhelming amount of Houston visitors choose the latter, as Houston ranks among Match.com's top 10 spots for single "Frequent Flyer Dater" business travelers. More than one-fourth of singles have gone on a date while on a business trip, according to the Houston Chronicle. The majority of them meet at bars and restaurants, and others use dating apps and work connections.



The Match report lists H-Town No. 6, just behind Dallas. (Topping the list are Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C.) The report even lists three go-to date night spots for travelers to "date like a local."