96 Second News: Meghan Markle Named Best Dressed; People's Choice Awards Nominees

In fact, she's earned the crown as People magazine's "Best Dressed Woman" for 2018.



The Duchess of Sussex beat out Hollywood royalty like Cate Blanchett and Sandra Bullock to take the title this year.



Here's one other fact: Markle's big win marks the first time the magazine has named a royal or anyone outside of Hollywood to the list.

Meghan Markle Is PEOPLE's Best Dressed Star of 2018

**The nominees for the 2018 "People's Choice Awards" were released yesterday, after a 10-month delay.

They would've normally been announced LAST November, but the show shifted from CBS to the E! network, and there are a lot of changes.

For starters, there are 43 categories, 13 of which are NEW, but that's actually DOWN from the 64 categories that the last one had. Also, there are 12 nominees in most of the categories, as opposed to five last time.

EOnline.com has a complete list of all the nominees. Voting is open from now through Friday, September 14th at PCA.EOnline.com, and on Facebook and Twitter. Later this month, each category will be whittled down to five nominees each . . . and then there will be another round of voting on those finalists.

E! will air the ceremony live on Sunday, November 11th. There's no word on a host yet.

The @PeoplesChoice Awards nominations are here

**Remember when people argued about whether pineapple was a bad pizza topping? Now we're staring down stuff that sounds infinitely weirder, like this . . .

There's a pizzeria in New York City called Lions & Tigers & Squares, and they offer pizza that uses spicy MUSTARD instead of sauce. Then they use corned beef, cheese, and sauerkraut as the toppings, so it's like a Reuben sandwich. But still.

As usual with crazy pizza toppings, people on social media seem more grossed out than intrigued.

This pizza uses mustard instead of tomato sauce

**A big number of people have cut back significantly on using Facebook in the past year . . . or cut it out of their lives completely.

According to a new survey by the Pew Research Center, 74% of Americans have taken at least SOME action against Facebook . . .

1. 54% have adjusted their privacy settings.

2. 42% have taken a break from checking it for several weeks or more.

3. And 26%, or one out of four people, have deleted the app from their phone.

For some reason, the survey didn't ask how many people took it one step further and deleted their account altogether, but a survey back in April found it was 9% of people . . . so by now, that number's probably a little higher.

**Mary Ann from "Gilligan's Island" is in bad shape. DAWN WELLS has had some serious medical issues recently, and it hit her pretty hard, because she basically lost everything in the 2008 financial crash.

She's now close to $200,000 in debt. She even lost her home, and she needs to move into an assisted care facility, but they won't take her because she's so far in the red.

So a friend started a GoFundMe to raise 180,000 coconuts for her. Unfortunately, as of last night, it had only raised about 12,000 coconuts in nine days.

**Tinder just released its updated list of the most "right-swiped" jobs of 2018...

The most right-swiped jobs for men are interior designer . . . pilot . . . physician's assistant. . . lawyer . . . something in PR or communications . . . producer . . . visual designer . . . MODEL . . . college student . . . and engineer.

The ten most attractive careers for women are nurse . . . dentist . . . photographer . . . college student . . . pharmacist . . . teacher . . . flight attendant . . . entrepreneur . . . personal trainer . . . and waitress or bartender.

**Netflix has revealed the fate of Frank Underwood . . . KEVIN SPACEY's character from "House of Cards". He's getting the "Roseanne" treatment. In other words, they’re killing him off the show.

In a promo for the final season, Claire Underwood, played by ROBIN WRIGHT, gives a speech, saying, quote, "I'll tell you this though, Francis: When they bury me, it won't be in my backyard. And when they pay their respects, they'll have to wait in line."

And then the camera pans to Frank's grave. The final season premieres on November 2nd.

**If you rarely get to go on vacation, you might want to start turning in those time off requests at work.



United Airlines is giving the most overworked American a dream vacation to Tahiti.



The trip includes roundtrip airfare for the winner and a guest, plus accommodations for seven nights.



The winner will also get $2,000 for spending.



United's contest comes as the airline announces their new flight from San Francisco to Tahiti. To qualify for the trip, just submit a photo and short essay on why you deserve the trip. The deadline is Sept. 25.

**The 30th season of "The Simpsons" premieres later this month, so "Vanity Fair" ranked the 30 best cartoons that have come out SINCE "The Simpsons" premiered back in 1989.

They gave the top spot to "South Park", which isn't too surprising. But there are a few shows on the list you might not expect . . . or even KNOW. And there were also some major snubs, like "Family Guy". Here's the top 10 of the list:

1. "South Park". It premiered in 1997. Season 22 starts this month.

2. "BoJack Horseman" on Netflix. Season 5 hits this month.

3. "Animaniacs". Five seasons, from 1993 to 1998.

4. "Clone High". It only ran for one season on MTV. The characters were all kid versions of historical figures, like Abraham Lincoln, and Gandhi.

5. "Daria", 1997 to 2001 on MTV.

6. "Rick and Morty". It premiered on Adult Swim in 2013.

7. "Rocko's Modern Life", 1993 to 1996 on Nickelodeon.

8. "Futurama", 1999 to 2013 on Fox and Comedy Central.

9. "Big Mouth". It's another Netflix show. Season Two hits next month.

10. "SpongeBob SquarePants", airing on Nickelodeon since 1999.