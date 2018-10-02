96 Second News: Meghan Markle Reveals Her 'Something Blue'; Taco Bell's New Diablo Chips Are FIRE

**Meghan Markle is sharing some sweet details about her royal wedding with Prince Harry. In the new documentary, Queen of the World, honoring Queen Elizabeth, Meghan candidly speaks about her "something blue."

Meghan appears multiple times in the opening montage, in shots of her in her wedding dress, as well as all the stylish outfits she's worn over the past year in outings with the royal family. Later in the documentary, we get to see her seeing her gorgeous Givenchy gown for the first time since her May 19 wedding.

"My goodness. Amazing isn't it?" Meghan raves, as curators of the Royal Collection Trust get ready to put the gown on display for a new royal exhibition. "Beautiful."

She then reveals, "Somewhere in here there's a piece of blue fabric stitched inside. It was my something blue. It's fabric from the dress I wore on our first date."

In a new interview, Meghan Markle reveals that she used a piece of her first date dress as her "something blue" in the royal wedding - plus the design element of her gown that made Harry "over the moon" https://t.co/SoprVnnkxD pic.twitter.com/1IirFxJ6go — Stylist Magazine (@StylistMagazine) September 23, 2018

**Netflix has recently introduced a "choose your own adventure" element to some of their kids' programming . . . and now they're looking to make a broader move by bringing it to some adult shows.

The idea is to blend elements of video games with traditional TV, by allowing viewers to make choices AS they watch.

They'll test the waters on an episode of "Black Mirror", which makes sense because the show is about the implications of emerging technology.

It'll be an episode from the upcoming fifth season, which hits Netflix in December.

This will be the first of a new line of "interactive" content that they're developing. Two of the other potential projects involve adaptations of video games, but they'll be shows, movies, or specials . . . not actual "games."

**Taco Bell is spicing things up!



The fast-food restaurant has turned another one of its sauce packet flavors into tortilla chips.



Now all through Halloween, you can find the limited edition "Diablo" flavored tortilla chips on shelves at participating 711 stores.



After Halloween, the spicy flavored chips will be available at other convenience stores and grocery stores through the month of November.



The Diablo flavored chips come after Taco Bell released chips flavored like its other sauce packets earlier this year.

**CARDI B surrendered to police yesterday over a nightclub brawl that took place in August.

Two female bartenders from Angels Strip gentleman’s club in Queens . . . who are also sisters . . . say Cardi ordered a beat down on them over rumors that one of them slept with her man OFFSET.

A lawyer for the women says Cardi ordered her people to throw bottles at the women, then later, quote, "participated in an assault against them."

Cardi wasn't arrested, but TMZ says she'll be charged with misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.

Cardi denies the women's claims, and says they're just looking for publicity.

**Applebee's is hoping to get people in the Halloween spirit with a $1 Zombie Cocktail through the month of October.



The restaurant chain says its drink of the month features a mind-blowing mix of rum, passion fruit, pineapple, cherry, lime and even some gummy brains.



If the Zombie cocktail isn't the treat you're looking for, you can always go for the 50-cent house margaritas every Wednesday in October.



The month of October is also when the restaurant kicks off Wingtoberfest, featuring all-you-can-eat wings, including boneless or bone-in, for $12.99. The deal also comes with unlimited fries.

**Whataburger is once again teaming up with the Houston Texans to help raise money for the Houston Food Bank.



Customers who donate a dollar at any Whataburger location across Houston will receive a thank you coupon for a free Whataburger with the purchase of a medium French fry and 32-ounce drink.



The program runs through next Monday, Oct. 8.

**Think about all the candy people were eating at Halloween a few decades ago.

The website Delish.com put together a list of the most popular candy for the year you were born. Well, if you were born after 1980.

Here's the candy that had the biggest jump in sales the year you were born . . .

1980, Big League Chew . . . '81, Jelly Belly jelly beans . . . '82, Reese's Pieces, thanks to "E.T." . . . '83, gummy worms . . . '84, Skittles . . .

'85, Sour Patch Kids . . . '86, Cella's chocolate-covered cherries . . . '87, Air Heads . . . '88, Push Pops . . . '89, Hershey's Symphony bars . . .

1990, Hershey's bars . . . '91, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups . . . '92, Dove chocolate bars . . . '93, Hershey's Cookies and Cream bars . . . '94, War Heads . . .

'95, Starburst jelly beans . . . '96, gummy candy . . . '97, Surge soda. . . '98, Baby Bottle Pop . . . '99, Jolly Rancher lollipops.

**A new study shows dogs may become more anxious and possibly suffer from depression when their owners overuse their smartphones.



The United Kingdom-based study focused on how welcoming a pet, specifically a dog, could help people suffering from mental health issues. Researchers also learned that dogs may suffer from depression when their human handlers ignored them.



Philadelphia veterinarian Dr. Alexander Collada said he has seen the effects of smart phone usage on pets. Dogs are very good at reading our subtle cues.



"Dogs do read body language, they read our eye contact," Collada said. "They read our facial expressions, so if we are on our phone and acting disinterested, and they're looking for attention, it basically is ignoring your dog."

**Jessica Biel kicked off her week with some very public, flirting with her husband Justin Timberlake on Monday.

Jess couldn’t help herself when JT shared a dreamy snap showing him hard at work on Instagram.

“Doing work … on my book. Pre-order in the link up top. #Hindsight,” a beanie-clad Timberlake captioned a snap of him staring intently at his laptop while hard at work on his upcoming book, Hindsight & All the Things I Can't See In Front of Me.

Jessica then commented, "My wordsmith at work. Always in awe of your big .... brain." The actress then added a kiss emoji onto her fun feedback.

