96 Second News: Meghan Markle's Ex Is Engaged; Red Head Emojis Are Coming!

**Today is National Cheese Day . . . which really doesn't need its own holiday to make sure we appreciate it. According to a new survey, 23% of Americans almost always add cheese to their food anyway.

17% also said they'd add cheese to EVERY meal if it wasn't bad for their health.

Our five favorite types of cheese are cheddar with 17% of the vote . . . mozzarella, 15% . . . American, 14% . . . pepper jack, 11% . . . and provolone, 8%.

BLUE CHEESE is the cheese we like the least. 25% of people said it's their least favorite, followed by limburger, 17% . . . goat cheese, 16% . . . AMERICAN, 13% . . . and Swiss, 8%. Yep, American cheese made both lists.

**The National Spelling Bee is over, so it's the perfect time to remember JUST how bad we all are at spelling compared to those kids.

Google just released the most commonly misspelled word in every state this year, based on how many people Googled "how to spell" followed by that word.

And the most common misspelled word is . . . "beautiful." It's number one in 11 states.

The second most common? "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious." It's number one in six states.

The other words that are the most misspelled in at least two states are: résumé . . . sincerely . . . canceled . . . and schedule.

**Most of us eat Kit Kats by breaking apart the sticks and eating them individually. But a small number of people eat Kit Kats by taking big bites out of the entire bar without splitting it up first.

A woman named Haley Byrd accidentally posed that question on Twitter last week when she posted a picture of how her boyfriend bit into an unbroken Kit Kat bar. And THOUSANDS of people weighed in . . . to say she should dump him.

Even Jake Tapper from CNN tweeted, quote, "Break up with him at once."

For what it's worth, Buzzfeed ran a survey last month on the weird ways people eat different foods, and 5% of people said they eat Kit Kats without breaking them apart. So, I guess, one in 20 people in this world are unlovable.

"I don't think I've ever had a Kit Kat before," my boyfriend remarks before doing THIS

**"Solo: A Star Wars Story" held onto the top spot this weekend, with $29.3 million. But that was a drop of 65% from last week. In other words, after a disappointing opening weekend, things just got worse.

The new JOHNNY KNOXVILLE comedy "Action Point" opened in ninth place, with $2.3 million. Here's the Top 5:

1. "Solo: A Star Wars Story", $29.3 million. Up to $148.9 million in its 2nd week.

2. "Deadpool 2", $23.3 million. Up to $254.7 million in its 3rd week.

3. NEW: "Adrift", $11.5 million.

4. "Avengers: Infinity War", $10.4 million. Up to $642.9 million in its 6th week.

5. "Book Club", $6.8 million. Up to $47.3 million in its 3rd week.

**Sofia Richie has broken up with Scott Disick after he cheated on her and was subsequently spotted getting cozy with another woman, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“Sofia and Scott split up,” the source tells Us. “He cheated on her in Miami and she found out and told [her father> Lionel [Richie>,” the source says. “He said he is going to cut her off and write her out of his will if she continues her relationship with Scott as he thinks he’s extremely toxic for her.”

Another insider tells Us that Disick, 35, was “really sloppy throughout the night” and “could barely speak” when he was seen getting cozy with the mystery blonde.

**Duchess Meghan Markle’s ex-husband Trevor Engelson is engaged, Us Weekly can confirm.

The film producer proposed to his girlfriend, Tracey Kurland, in Napa, California, after dating for three years. Engelson, 41, shared the news on Instagram on Friday, June 1. He posted a sweet photo of them smiling together, with Kurland’s left hand resting on his shoulder showing off her diamond ring. He captioned it: “Luckiest guy I know! Get ready to party!”

Engelson and the Suits alum, 36, were married for two years before filing for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. They married at the Jamaica Inn in Ocho Rios, Jamaica, in September 2011 after dating since 2004, and quietly separated in August 2013.

**Roseanne was officially canceled on Tuesday, May 29, following racist tweets by its lead Roseanne Barr. However, it may eventually return to ABC. A spinoff of the reboot focus on Sara Gilbert’s Darlene is currently in very early talks at the network, according to TVLine. ABC did not respond to the request for comment.

Gilbert was the one who started the conversation about reviving the sitcom and ultimately, got the original cast on board, including Barr, John Goodman, Michael Fishman, Lecy Goranson, Laurie Metcalf and Sarah Chalke, among others.

**Katy Perry accidentally posted a comment on Orlando Bloom‘s Instagram that she meant to send as a private message.

Whoops.

On Thursday (May 31), Orlando posted a promo video for his play, Killer Joe, that he’s currently starring in in London. In the comments, Katy posted, “I need a season pass for that ass.”

She then quickly added, “Oops I meant to send that to you privately.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/BjdEwhMD00G/?hl=en&taken-by=orlandobloom

**Pete Davidson's already taking his relationship with Ariana Grande to the next level ... with some permanent ink!

According to TMZ, the "Saturday Night Live" comedian got a tattoo on the side of his head -- right behind his ear -- of Ariana's legendary black bunny ears mask from her "Dangerous Woman" album cover ... it's kind of her unofficial logo.

Pete also got Grande's initials inked on his thumb.

**There will soon be more than 160 new emojis available, including a whole slew of RED HEADS! In addition to the multicultural family of gingers, you'll also have the option to choose between several different hairstyles like curly hair, grey hair and even no hair.



According to ABC 13, as far as more traditional emoticons are concerned, you'll soon see a smiling face with three hearts, a partying face, a woozy face, a pleading face and dueling hot and cold faces.

Raccoons, llamas, hippos, kangaroos, peacocks, parrots, lobsters and mosquitos will join the animal kingdom of emojis, and mangos, leafy greens, bagels, salt and moon cake will be available on the emoji menu.



Other new additions include a pirate flag, a DNA helix, toilet paper, a sponge, an abacus, a jigsaw puzzle piece, a firecracker and a compass.



The Unicode Consortium, the organization behind the emojis, will officially introduce the 11th version of Unicode standard on June 5.



The new emojis, though, won't appear on your phone automatically; it's still up to companies like Apple and Samsung to design their own versions of the emojis and roll them out to devices in the form of a software update.



According to emoji historian Jeremy Burge, it will likely take the rest of the year for all major tech companies to roll out the new set of emojis.

**Houston Rockets superstar James Harden is helping kids go pro with a league that trains players to go all the way.



At IX Innovations, future ballers learn how to play the game. Harden sponsors one of the teams at the gym, which is called "TeamHarden."



"Just to have James Harden's tag to anything is big time," Donovan Young said. "We're lucky to have his kids. To develop them through the years to the point where they are James Harden and even better."



They add Harden is a mentor to his players and involved in their development.