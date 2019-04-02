96 Second News: Mick Jagger To Undergo Heart Surgery; Just LOOKING At Coffee Can Wake You Up

**Queen Elizabeth II will no longer drive on public roads following her husband Prince Philip’s car crash, a source tells Us Weekly.

The 92-year-old monarch will “only drive on private property moving forward,” according to the source.

The queen’s decision comes nearly three months after her 97-year-old husband was involved in an automobile accident near her Sandringham Estate in England on January 17. A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace told Us at the time that Philip was “not injured.”

**Just Looking at a Cup of Coffee Can Help Wake You Up

If you're trying to cut back on the ungodly amount of coffee you drink, maybe this will help: You don't need to DRINK it to get the benefits . . . you just need to SEE it.

According to a new study out of the University of Toronto, if you just LOOK at a cup of coffee in the morning, it'll help wake you up.

And the researchers say it's thanks to the psychological connection we have between drinking coffee and being more alert. Those two things are SO tied together in our minds that just seeing coffee makes our brains perk up.

**WalletHub just released its annual rankings of the most and least stressed-out states in America. They look at 40 different factors, like health stats, job security, credit scores, divorce rates, and how many hours people have to work to make a living.

Louisiana is the most stressed-out state again. But the rest of the rankings have shifted a little from last year.

The ten states with the most stress are Louisiana . . . Mississippi . . . Arkansas . . . Kentucky . . . West Virginia . . . New Mexico . . . Alabama . . . Nevada . . . Alaska . . . and Oklahoma.

Minnesota is the least stressed-out state again, followed by Utah . . . Massachusetts . . . North Dakota . . . South Dakota . . . Iowa . . . New Hampshire . . . Wisconsin . . . Hawaii . . . and Montana.

**Mick Jagger is Having Heart Surgery

Well, now we know what's up with MICK JAGGER's health. He's got to have surgery to replace a valve in his heart. It's reportedly happening on Friday, and he's expected to make a full recovery.

But, as we've already heard, it's causing the ROLLING STONES to postpone their North American tour, which was supposed to kick off in about three weeks.

The current plan is to hit the road this summer.

**JENNIFER LOPEZ and ALEX RODRIGUEZ have been engaged less than a month, and J-Lo isn't taking any chances this time around. The not-always-reliable "In Touch Weekly" claims that before she marries him, she wants a prenup with a "no-cheating" clause.

A source says J-Lo doesn't believe any current rumors about him, but she wants to be safe. Quote, "She wants their marriage to last and loves Alex, but with three divorces under her belt, she's fully aware that sometimes the fairytale ending doesn't happen."

A-Rod doesn't think it's necessary . . . naturally . . . but the source says he's willing to sign it in order to, quote, "prove his commitment to her."

**A $65,000 Table Has Wood from the "Shawshank Redemption" Tree

Remember how the 200-year-old oak tree from "The Shawshank Redemption" had to be cut down two years ago after being damaged in a storm? Well, now the WOOD from that tree is being turned into some high-end furniture.

Several tables are being made, and there's already one potential buyer who's a HUGE fan of the movie. He's reportedly agreed to pay $65,000 for a big table, and has already dropped $24,000 on two other smaller ones from the same tree.

The centerpiece table includes stills from the movie . . . including shots of Andy and Red . . . and has an inscription that says, "Crafted from The Shawshank Oak Tree."

**"Inside Edition" anchor Deborah Norville revealed Monday that she will be undergoing surgery to remove a cancerous thyroid nodule.

In a video message, Norville said an "Inside Edition" viewer first reached out to say she saw a lump on her neck.

"We live in a world of 'see something, say something,' and I'm really glad we do," Norville said. "I'd never noticed the thing, but I did have it checked out and the doctor said it was nothing, a thyroid nodule. And for years, it was nothing. Until recently, it was something." Norville went on to say the nodule was "a very localized form of cancer" and she would have surgery today to have it removed. "There will be no chemo, I'm told no radiation, but I will have surgery and I'll be away for a bit," she said.

While she's recovering, Norville said Diane McInerney will be "holding down the fort." "If you believe in prayer, please say one for me and my surgeon," Norville said.

**The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is making its way back to the Houston area with two stops. The truck visited The Woodlands Mall last weekend, and next up is Friendswood. The truck will be at Baybrook Mall near It's Sugar and Charming Charlie's tis Saturday, April 6 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Fans of Hello Kitty can look forward to exclusive goodies and limited-edition collectibles, including: NEW Sequin Bow Headband; NEW Giant Hello Kitty Chef Cookie; NEW Sprinkle T-Shirt; NEW Petit Fours Box Set.

**The calendar may say spring, but in Las Vegas, winter isn't just coming... it arrived.



The Bellagio resort and casino is utilizing familiar elements from the television series "Game of Thrones" on its world famous fountains, including fire-breathing dragons. The water jets move to the show's recognizable theme song and ends in a giant blaze of pyrotechnics.

"Game of Thrones" returns to HBO later this month for its eighth and final season.

**A woman in eastern Arkansas named LeAndra Clay lost her house in a fire about a month ago. And she's been living in a shed without any electricity since then, but last week, she came forward after hitting the lottery for 150 GRAND.

She matched four out of five numbers in the Powerball drawing, plus the Powerball number. Which would have been $50,000. But she paid $1 extra for a Power Play, which multiplied her winnings by three.

She says her first thought when she found out was God really showed up "on time" for her.

She's planning to donate some of her winnings to her church. And she'll use the rest of it to buy a new house, and a new car.

