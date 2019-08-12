96 Second News: Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Split; Simone Biles Makes History

**After eight months of marriage, MILEY CYRUS and LIAM HEMSWORTH have decided to call it quits.

Miley's rep issued a statement saying, quote, "Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and [their> careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy."

Miley and Liam started dating after meeting on the set of the movie "The Last Song" in 2009. They got married this past December.

But has Miley already moved on? She was spotted on a yacht in Italy making out with a woman named Kaitlynn Carter, and she's the ex wife of Brody Jenner. They broke up last week.

Brody is taking it in stride, though. He joked that pictures of him and Liam Hemsworth "holding hands on the beach" are coming soon.

PEOPLE

**Gymnast Simone Biles won big yesterday at this year's U.S. Gymnastics Championships, claiming the all-around title for the sixth time, and making history in the process.

According to USA Today, the 22-year-old successfully landed a triple-twisting double somersault – a move that no other woman has performed during a competition.

The moment came just days after Biles successfully completed a historic double-double beam dismount, ESPN reported.

Biles finished the all-around competition with a 118.500 score, followed by Sunisa Lee with 113.550 and Grace McCallum with 111.850, according to ESPN.

HISTORY, y'all!

Normal heart rate:



⠀ /\⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ /\

__ / \ __/\__ / \ _

\/⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ \/



When @Simone_Biles becomes the first woman in history to hit a triple-double:



⠀/\⠀ /\⠀ /\

_/ \ /\_/ \ /\_/ \ /\_

⠀ \/⠀⠀ \/⠀⠀ \/#USGymChamps pic.twitter.com/C4AcN6dMWG — Team USA (@TeamUSA) August 12, 2019

**"The Teen Choice Awards" went down last night on Fox, and TAYLOR SWIFT won the inaugural Icon Award. They even gave her a surfboard with HER CATS on it. She said, quote, "It's just so meow, and, like, I'm really having a proud moment."

She also announced that her next single is coming out Friday. It's called "Lover", and it's the title track to her upcoming album.

"Avengers: Endgame" won a bunch of trophies, including acting awards for Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, and Josh Brolin.

Other big winners included "Aladdin", "Riverdale", and the Jonas Brothers, whose comeback earned them the surfboard for Choice Music Group.

And "Old Town Road" was honored as Choice R&B / Hip-Hop Song.

HOLLYWOOD REPORTER

**A woman in the U.K. recently posted on a British website for moms about an issue with another mom.

That mom is throwing a 14th birthday party for her son at a go kart track . . . and she's CHARGING everyone $82 to attend. That includes $59 for the karts and $23 for transportation 80 miles round trip to and from the track. She also asked people to bring a lunch.

The woman who posted about it said she feels like that mom is being unreasonable and she asked people if they agree. And they absolutely DO.

One other mom even figured the mom throwing the party is making a profit . . . quote, "No way would go karting and transport for 30 teens cost over $2,400."

**JASON MOMOA is supposed to be filming "Aquaman 2" right now, but he can't . . . and his excuse is pretty wild: He got run over by a BULLDOZER while protesting the construction of a giant telescope on land sacred to native Hawaiians.

There are no updates on his condition . . . but in his post, he seems much angrier about the telescope than he is about any kind of injuries, so we are going to assume he’ll be ok.

His post was captioned: “Sorry Warner Bros we can’t shoot Aquaman 2. Because Jason got run over by a bulldozer trying to stop the desecration of his native land THIS IS NOT HAPPENING. WE ARE NOT LETTING YOU DO THIS ANYMORE. Enough is enough. Go somewhere else. Repost. This is what telescope construction looks like (Subaru Telescope, 1992). The TMT will be four times larger on unscathed land. We must protect our scared mountain from further desecration.”

**A recent survey asked 2,000 parents to name the top qualities they'd like to see in their kids' FRIENDS. Here are the top ten things we want our children's friends to be:

1. Kind.

2. Helpful.

3. Funny.

4. Hardworking.

5. Generous.

6. Empathetic.

7. Confident.

8. Protective.

9. Someone who takes their homework seriously.

10. Clever.

Adventurous just missed the top 10 at #11, followed by ambitious, academic, brave, and not too competitive.

**"Hobbs & Shaw" Is Still #1 at the Box Office . . . But Five New Movies Made It Into the Top 10

The "Fast & Furious" spin-off "Hobbs & Shaw" earned another $25.4 million at the box office this weekend, which was enough to remain at #1 for a second week. Five new movies debuted in the Top 10, including "Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark" and "Dora and the Lost City of Gold". Here's this weekend's Top 5:

1. "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw", $25.4 million. Up to $108.5 million in its 2nd week.

2. NEW: "Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark", $20.8 million

3. "The Lion King", $20 million. Up to $473.1 million in its 4th week.

4. NEW: "Dora and the Lost City of Gold", $17 million

5. "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood", $11.6 million. Up to $100.3 million in its 3rd week.

**SERENA WILLIAMS was forced to quit the 2019 Rogers Cup Finals in Canada yesterday, giving the win to 19-year-old Bianca Andreescu. She was experiencing really bad back spasms, and couldn't continue.

Bianca was up 3-1 in the first set when Serena called for a medical timeout. A minute later, the chair umpire announced that Serena was retiring from the match. The final lasted only 16 minutes.

Serena cried on the sideline, and Bianca came over . . . hugged her . . . and said, quote, "I watched you your whole career. You're [a freaking> beast." Serena also got a standing ovation as she left the stadium.

AP NEWS

**When you’re a great songwriter like John Mayer and Chris Stapleton, you can do things like this…

JOHN MAYER had a concert last week in Nashville, and he wanted Chris to sit-in with him, so he sent Chris a text ahead of time to see if he was interested.

He was, so John asked which one of their songs they should do . . . but Chris threw out a challenge instead. He told him they should write a brand new song together, and then play it on stage.

So . . . on Wednesday they wrote a song called "I Just Remembered That I Didn't Care" . . . and on Thursday, they performed it live.

ESQUIRE