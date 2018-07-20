96 Second News: Montrose El Tiempo Finally Closing; Bristol Palin Is Now Part Of 'Teen Mom' Cast

**Sad news, Montrose Tex-Mex fans. The neighborhood will soon be down to only one location of El Tiempo Cantina.



Owner Roland Laurenzo announced that the location will close after service on July 31. Closing 1308 brings to a conclusion an unusual restaurant real estate saga.



Originally, 1308 had been slated to close in 2015 to make way for new apartments, but a downturn in the real estate market prompted the developer to put the project on hold. Almost four years later, those plans are finally back on.

**A new experience has opened just south of Houston that combines inflatables and water. It's called Altitude H2O, and it's located off Highway 288 and CR 418 in Rosharon.



The waterpark is run by the same company that operates a number of trampoline parks in the Houston area.

Each 45 minutes session starts with a brief safety talk. Groups will then swim to the inflatable course together and return to shore together when the session ends.



The one thing that will get you kicked off the course is if you swim under the inflatables. A waiver must also be signed before entry. Each 45 minute session costs $20.



Altitude H20 is celebrating its grand opening. The first 50 people in line Friday and Saturday will get in for free. The park opens at 10 a.m., seven days a week.

**Bristol Palin is set to join the cast of Teen Mom OG, multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly.

Palin, 27, announced she was pregnant with her eldest child when she was 17 years old. She welcomed Tripp, now 9, with her ex-fiancé Levi Johnston in 2008. The daughter of former Vice President nominee Sarah Palin also shares daughters Sailor, 2, and Atlee, 14 months, with her husband Dakota Meyer.

Back in February, Meyer filed for divorce from Palin after nearly two years of marriage. It’s unclear, however, if the pair have since reconciled as Palin frequently shares photo with him on Instagram. Last month, she called Meyer “the most incredible man” as she wished the Marine Corps Medal of Honor recipient happy 30th birthday. Palin added that she “sure love[s]” him and wrote that she is “so thankful” for Meyer.

**A new survey found the top 10 things that instantly put us in a better mood. Check 'em out . . .

1. Finding money in your pocket you didn't know you had, 58% say it helps.

2. Being able to sleep in with no alarm, 55%.

3. Lying in bed listening to the rain, 51%.

4. Someone doing a nice, small thing for you, 49%.

5. Petting a dog, 48%.

6. Doing a nice, small thing for someone else, 47%.

7. Realizing it's a sunny day, 46%.

8. Taking a long, hot shower, 44%.

9. Getting a long hug, 42%.

10. Seeing a friend you haven't seen in a long time, 42%.

**Two of the world's biggest companies just teamed up to help reduce waste in a pretty big way.

McDonald's and Starbucks announced a joint effort this week to come up with a new type of fully compostable cup. Meaning they wouldn't just biodegrade, they'd also provide nutrients to the earth while breaking down in the soil.

Starbucks actually launched the program earlier this year, and now McDonald's is joining as a founding member.

They're holding a contest where people and companies can submit ideas starting in September. Then they'll pick the best ones, and start funding the research.

If one of them DOES work, it would be a big deal because globally, we throw out about 600 BILLION single-use cups every year. And McDonald's and Starbucks alone are responsible for about 25 billion of them.

**And speaking of Starbucks…

There's a 46-year-old guy named Rafael "Winter" Lozano, and it's his mission in life to visit every single Starbucks location on the planet.

He's been at it since 1997, and he's hit 14,403 of their locations . . . that includes 11,326 in America and 3,077 in more than 50 other countries. And he's spent more than $150,000 on his quest.

So how's he pulling it off? He's a computer programmer who just takes contract work that he can do anywhere . . . so he can travel, go to Starbucks, and get his work done there.

And two more quick things. One . . . there are more than 27,000 Starbucks locations worldwide, so he's only about halfway through visiting all of them. And two . . . he says he doesn't even like the taste of their coffee that much.

**Houston Astro Alex Bregman had a big week in D.C., hitting a homerun in the 10th inning of the All-Star game, and then he was named the MVP, and then accepted an ESPY award on behalf of his team mates…but what he did after the All Star made us all say "Awww."



Part of the perks for winning All-Star Game MVP is getting a car, but he had to choose between a truck or a Camaro.



"I gotta go with the Camaro and I gotta give it to my mom," Bregman said. He said his family joked about if he won the award, what he would do.



"My dad wanted the truck and my mom wanted the Camaro. I had to choose my mom," he said. You could see his mother, Jackie Bregman, running toward him on the field with open arms.

**New in Theaters:

1. "The Equalizer 2" (R)

Denzel Washington returns as Robert McCall, a former CIA operative who's now working as a Lyft driver while helping random people get payback on their attackers. But when someone kills his best friend Susan, he turns to Pedro Pascal to help him figure out who's behind her murder. You may remember Melissa Leo as his CIA handler Susan in the first movie. Pedro was Oberyn Martell on "Game of Thrones".

2. "Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!" (PG-13)

The story bounces back and forth between the present day and the past as a pregnant Amanda Seyfried decides to relaunch her mother's inn a year after her passing, and asks her three dads to tell her the story of how they met her mother Donna. Meryl Streep still has a few scenes in the movie, and Lily James from "Downton Abbey" stars in the flashbacks as the younger version of Meryl Streep's character.

Colin Firth, Pierce Brosnan, and Stellan Skarsgard are back as Sophie's three dads. Christine Baranski and Julie Waltersreturn as Donna's best friends, and Cher joins the cast as Sophie's grandmother. Andy Garcia is also in it as "Fernando".

3. "Unfriended: Dark Web" (R)

A barista steals a laptop from a coffee shop's lost & found. While he is video chatting with a group of friends, he shows them a bunch of disturbing videos he found on the hard drive . . . then the owner barges into the online chat, demanding his laptop back.

**What better way to tease Stranger Things season 3 than to take viewers back to a mall food court from the 1980s?

Netflix released the brief clip on Monday, and instead of treating fans to a look at the Demogorgon or any other crazy things going on in Hawkins, Indiana, where the Netflix hit is set, the teaser provided an upbeat look at the fictional Starcourt Mall.

While the mall doesn’t reveal much of what’s to come on the third season of the sci-fi drama, Netflix has yet to confirm exactly when Stranger Things season 3 will premiere. The promo ends with the words, “Coming next summer.”

**2019 RodeoHouston season tickets prices are going up.



The price for Chute Seats, Club Level, Field Level and Loge Level season tickets will remain the same, but a seat for each of the 20 Rodeo dates in the Upper Level will now go for $400. Those seats went for $360 last year.



The price for Action Seats has also increased by $25, according to rodeo organizers. A season ticket gets you into all 20 performances at a cost of $20 per concert on average for Upper Level seats.



Season ticket holders can add the George Strait shows to their order for a separate fee.



A limited number of season tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018 at 10 a.m at www.RodeoHouston.com with a virtual waiting room opening at 9:30 a.m. Individual tickets will go on sale in early January 2019.



The 2019 rodeo will run from Monday, Feb. 25 to Sunday, March 17.

**Lay's just announced EIGHT new flavors. They're all part of a "Tastes of America" line, so each one is supposed to represent a flavor from different parts of the country. Some sound great. Some sound unnatural. Some might be both. And they are . . .

1. Deep Dish Pizza, for Chicago.

2. Lobster Roll, for the New England states.

3. Pimento Cheese, for the South.

4. Thai Sweet Chili, for the Pacific Northwest.

5. Fried Pickles with Ranch, representing state fairs everywhere.

6. Crab Spice, for Maryland.

7. Chile Con Queso, for Texas.

8. And Cajun Spice, for Louisiana.

They're all going on sale at the end of the month, and will be available through September. BUT . . . they'll only be in stores in the regions they represent. If you want the other ones, you'll have to order them from Lays.com.

**The "Brady Bunch" house is on the market, and the irony is, if you're an architect with six kids and a wife who doesn't work, AND you have a maid . . . you can't afford it. Because the asking price is $1.88 million.

Only the outside of the house was used on the show, but if you were a child of the '70s or '80s, you'll still recognize it immediately . . . even though it does have a few new, more modern features.

The house is in Studio City, California. It was built in 1959 and it's 2,400 square feet, with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The real estate listing claims it's the second-most photographed home in America, after the White House.