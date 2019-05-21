96 Second News: Move Over Coffee Cup, A Water Bottle Made It's Way Onto 'Game Of Thrones'; Rockets Twitter Suspended

**The Houston Rockets confirmed Monday that their official Twitter account, @HoustonRockets, was suspended

The club, which was eliminated from playoff contention 10 days ago, told ABC13 Eyewitness News that the temporary elimination is due to an issue over copyrighting.

"Our Twitter account has been temporarily suspended due to a few prior social media post with copyrighted music. We are working to correct the issue now," the team said in a statement

According to Twitter's Help Center, some of the common reasons for suspension include spam, suspicion of a compromised account, or abusive tweets or behavior.

https://abc13.com/sports/houston-rockets-official-twitter-account-suspen...

**If you live with a constant fear of missing out, also known as FOMO, a two-story, pop-up exhibit is coming to Houston that wants to help you shake off those worries.

The FOMO Factory will launch at the Houston Galleria June 7 for a limited, six-month run, and rather than think about all the things you may have missed leading up to this point in your life, the immersive exhibit is designed to help you reflect on your journey.

And if there's something you want to forget ever happened, the FOMO Factory could also help you have a do-over.

"Our childhood theme is one that's universal: we all had a childhood," said Texas native Rachel Youens in a press release. "Whether yours was great and you want to relive it, or it wasn't so great and you want to reimagine it, we've created that opportunity."

https://abc13.com/society/dont-wanna-grow-up-be-a-kid-again-at-houstons-...

**Can you talk about "Game of Thrones" spoilers now that it's been over 24 hours?

A new survey looked into how long you should wait to discuss spoilers and almost everyone thinks there should be a time limit. Including a majority who said you shouldn't expect people to wait more than a WEEK. If you haven't watched by then, it's YOUR fault.

People were asked how long you have to wait before openly discussing what happened on a TV show. Like at work or on social media. And 64% said a week or less.

That includes 14% who said right around a week is fair . . . 20% who said a couple of days . . . 14% who said one day . . .

And 16% who said you should be able to talk about an episode IMMEDIATELY after it airs. So that's basically 1 in 6 people who DON'T CARE about ruining it for you. 7% said you should have to wait at least a couple of weeks . . . 2% said a month . . . and 2% said more than a month.

But whatever your personal comfort level is on a single episode, always lean on the side of caution before spoiling anything major.

https://today.yougov.com/opi/surveys/results#/survey/74115351-7b16-11e9-...

**Sunday's series finale of "Game of Thrones" drew 13.6 million viewers for its initial airing. And if you add in replays and early streaming, that figure climbs to 19.3 million. Both set new records . . . not just for "Game of Thrones", but for HBO's entire history.

The previous highs were set by last week's episode, which delivered 12.48 million viewers for its debut airing, and a first-night total of 18.4 million.

According to HBO, "Game of Thrones" Season Eight is averaging 44.2 million over Season Seven.

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/live-feed/game-thrones-series-finale-s...

**Remember how that coffee cup accidentally made its way into a "Game of Thrones" scene a few weeks ago? Well, fans noticed two plastic water bottles in the series finale . . . in two different shots. HBO hasn't responded.

The first goof occurs at 46 minutes, 19 seconds into the episode . . . it's sitting behind Samwell Tarly's foot. The second appears a few minutes later, between the feet of Ser Davos Seaworth and Gendry Baratheon.

HBO hasn't responded, although there's a good chance the water bottles will be edited out, just like the coffee cup was.

Some fans are using these mistakes to support their claims that the final season was rushed and sloppy . . . but this stuff happens all the time. One website listed several goofs from previous seasons of "Game of Thrones", which include accidental laptop power cords and a character wearing jeans.

https://gizmodo.com/game-of-thrones-ends-its-watch-with-plastic-water-bo...

** What's the biggest . . . or hardest . . . decision you've ever had to make in your life? A new survey asked 2,000 adults. And having KIDS was the #1 answer. Here are the top ten . . .

1. Whether or not to have kids.

2. Getting married.

3. A big move to a new home.

4. Learning to drive.

5. When to retire.

6. Buying property with your significant other.

7. Deciding to break-up when you're in a serious relationship.

8. Figuring out how to save or spend your money.

9. Getting a divorce.

10. Quitting a job.

A few more that just missed the top ten are getting a pet . . . quitting smoking . . . deciding whether or not to go to college . . . and changing careers later in life. The survey also found the age when we make the most pivotal choices in life is 28 years old.

https://www.beaglestreet.com/media/lifes-biggest-decisions-regrets/

**A writer named James Dator shared a very cool story about KEANU REEVES, who he met when he was 16 and working at a movie theater.

James says he was shocked to see Keanu walk up, and ask for a ticket to see a Johnny Depp movie. He says he tried to SECRETLY get his autograph by offering Keanu his employee discount, if he'd sign some form for it.

Keanu rejected the offer. He bought his ticket at full price and left. But a few minutes later, James heard a knock at the box office door. He thought it was his manager . . . but it was Keanu, holding an ice cream cone.

He said, "I realized you probably wanted my autograph . . . so I signed this." He handed James a receipt from the concessions stand that had his signature on the back. He then casually threw the ice cream cone in the trash.

James says, quote, "I realized later that Keanu bought an ice cream cone . . . he didn't want . . . just to get receipt paper so he could scribble his autograph for a 16-year-old idiot."

In honor of John Wick 3 I have a Keanu Reeves story. — James Dator (@James_Dator) May 17, 2019

**And speaking of Keanu…

The third "John Wick" movie took down "Avengers: Endgame" at the box office last weekend . . . debuting with $57 million. So, it's probably not surprising that they just confirmed a FOURTH movie.

Lionsgate announced that "John Wick 4" has been scheduled for May of 2021. They said, quote, "You have served. You will be of service. 'John Wick: Chapter 4' is coming." There are no other details yet.

"John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum" over-performed early forecasts, which expected $30 million to $35 million in its first weekend.

**A Whitney Houston Hologram is Going on Tour

The late great WHITNEY HOUSTON is going back on tour . . . in HOLOGRAM form. There's no word when it's happening, but it's in the works now.

It's not the only Whitney project in development. There's also an album of previously-unreleased material coming . . . and possibly a stage musical based on her songs.

The company putting it all together says, quote, "Whitney was America's sweetheart, and the idea now is to remind people that that is what her legacy is."

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/whitney-houston-estate-sets-holog...