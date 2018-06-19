96 Second News: MTV Movie Award Winners; Fan Favorite 'Bachelor Nation' Pair Gets Engaged

**Heavier scattered showers and storms will pick up within the next 6-12 hours. Today's rain could be considerably heavier than yesterday's, as the disturbance nears. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued until 7pm for Houston and for many along and south of I10. 1-3" of rain is likely, with some spots seeing as much as 4-6" of rainfall today.



It now appears that the heavy rain and street flooding threat will last into Wednesday and Thursday. We should begin to dry out as we head into the weekend.

**Heather Locklear is struggling once again. She was hospitalized yesterday for a psych evaluation after threatening to shoot herself.

According to TMZ, her parents went to her house because she was acting "agitated." But she got violent . . . choking her mother, and hitting her father. That's when her mother called the police.

Heather didn't actually have a gun when she threatened to kill herself, but she was reportedly "trying to find" one.

Sad news, we hope she's doing better.

Heather Locklear Hospitalized for Psych Evaluation, Threatening to Shoot Herself https://t.co/xoxwvED4hG — TMZ (@TMZ) June 19, 2018

**The "GENDERLESS" "MTV Movie & TV Awards" aired last night, and "Black Panther" cleaned up. It won Best Movie, and CHADWICK BOSEMAN took home TWO individual awards, for Best Hero and Best Performance in a Movie.

MICHAEL B. JORDAN picked up the award for Best Villain. Other winners included "It" for Best Onscreen Team, MILLIE BOBBY BROWN from "Stranger Things" for Best Performance in a Show, and GAL GADOT in "Wonder Woman" for Best Fight Scene. TIFFANY HADDISH, who hosted the show, also won Best Comedic Performance for "Girls' Trip." Here are a few of the main category winners:

Best Movie Winner: "Black Panther"

Best Show Winner: "Stranger Things"

Best Performance in a Movie: Chadwick Boseman in "Black Panther"

Best Performance in a Show: Millie Bobby Brown in "Stranger Things"

Best Hero: Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa in "Black Panther"

Best Villain: Michael B. Jordan as Erik Killmonger in "Black Panther"

Most Frightened Performance: Noah Schnapp as Will Byers in "Stranger Things"

Best On-Screen Team: The kids from "It" . . . Finn Wolfhard (Richie), Sophia Lillis (Beverly), Jaeden Lieberher (Bill), Jack Dylan Grazer (Eddie), Wyatt Oleff (Stanley), Jeremy Ray Taylor (Ben), and Chosen Jacobs (Mike)

Best Fight: Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, fighting against German Soldiers

Best Reality Series/Franchise: The Kardashians

Generation Award: Chris Pratt

1 of 9 rules from @prattprattpratt "Don't be a --" Congrats on receiving the Generation Award! #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/IFn87o8Kuk — MTV (@MTV) June 19, 2018

**Jose Altuve upped the pressure on Alex Bregman as he walked to home plate with the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the ninth inning.



Bregman hit a game-ending, two-run double, and the Houston Astros beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-4 to match a franchise record with their 12th straight win.

Houston also won 12 straight in 2004 and 1999. The Astros will go for No. 13 tonight with Justin Verlander on the mound.

**Reaching straight for that cup of coffee first thing in the morning may not help you at all.



A British nutritionist says coffee is more effective if you drink it after 10 a.m. That's because your body is flooded with cortisol when you first wake up. The stress hormone makes you alert and gets you going.



The effects of cortisol last through 9 a.m., according to the research. They dip at 10 a.m. and that's said to be the perfect time to start pepping up on the caffeine in coffee.

**Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are done being cryptic about their relationship…they’re next step is getting a new place together.

Ari took to Instagram the other day to let fans in on the couple’s next adventure, and it appears they’ll have a lot to add to their wedding registry.

“Us in our new apartment with no furniture 1 speaker and red vines,” Grande captioned a Story with a funny picture of Spongebob Squarepants.

Ariana also named an "interlude" on her upcoming album "Pete", after Pete Davidson. She said, quote, "Life's too short to be cryptic about something as beautiful as this love I'm in. So Pete it is."

Ariana Grande Tells Fans ‘Life’s Too Short to Be Cryptic’ About Whirlwind Pete Davidson Romance https://t.co/MBnWTDd6rE — People (@people) June 18, 2018

**Gabriel Iglesias the ‘Fluffy’ comedian just announced that he will be taping his new Netflix comedy special "One Show Fits All" in Houston on September 13th and 14th. This will be Gabriel Iglesias' second Netflix comedy special following "I'm Sorry For What I Said When I Was Hungry" which came out in 2016.

The stand-up comedian is known for selling out concerts all around world and is currently in The Hollywood Reporter's Top 40 Comedy Players of 2018.

Tickets to "One Show Fits All" go on sale Friday, June 22nd at 10 am through ToyotaCenter.com To purchase tickets before the general public, use the code "FLUFFY" on Wednesday, June 20th.

**According to People Magazine, there's big news in "Bachelor Nation!" Everyone's favorite crier Ashley Iaconetti and her long sought-after love Jared Haibon are engaged!



Jared popped the question on Sunday, June 17, while the couple was in Mexico for the upcoming fifth season of ABC's Bachelor in Paradise.



Did you catch that? Fifth season! That means it's officially happening, although a premiere date has not yet been announced.



Ashley has been trying to land Jared for approximately three years. She endured a lot of heartbreak over seasons 2 and 3 of Bachelor in Paradise, yet she never gave up.



It seems that it paid off, because the pair announced that they were dating in April 2018 and here they are months later engaged!



Fans will get to see the romantic proposal when Bachelor in Paradise returns this summer.

**A new addition to the Starbucks family is here, and it’s perfect for summer! Starbucks is celebrating the upcoming start of the season by adding a new drink to the menu that’s ideal to sip on when you’re trying to beat the heat.

The colorful Mango Dragonfruit Refresher beverage will be part of the coffee chain’s permanent menu in the U.S. and Canada starting Tuesday, June 19, and, according to a press release, the thirst-quenching drink is packed with “sweet, tropical flavor” and tastes as exotic as it sounds.

The tea-like libation, which is under 100 calories per 16-ounce (grande) serving, sports a deep magenta color thanks to the pieces of real red-fleshed dragon fruit hand-shaken into it. Believe it or not, the beverage contains no artificial colors or sweeteners, further increasing its chances of popping up on Instagram for days and weeks to come.