96 Second News: MTV Video Music Awards Nominations Are Out; Lifetime Making Movie About College Scandal

**The nominees for the "MTV Video Music Awards" were announced, and Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift lead with 10. Billie Eilish is next with nine.

The Video of the Year nominees are: "A Lot" by 21 Savage, "Bad Guy" by Billie Eilish, "Thank U, Next" by Ariana Grande,"Sucker" by The Jonas Brothers, "Old Town Road" by Lil Nas X, and "You Need to Calm Down" by Taylor Swift.

The nominees for Artist of the Year are: Cardi B, Halsey, Shawn Mendes, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, and the Jonas Brothers.

I don't know if the "VMAs" are a big enough deal for people to be upset over "snubs," but those who didn't get any love include Katy Perry, Kacey Musgraves, Megan Thee Stallion, and former "VMA" tramp Miley Cyrus.

The ceremony is Monday, August 26th in L.A. There's no word on a host or any performers yet. Voting is now open at VMA.MTV.com.

US WEEKLY

**Lifetime is looking for actresses to play Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman for their upcoming film based on the nationwide college admissions scandal.

“College Admissions Scandal will follow two wealthy mothers who share an obsession with getting their teenagers into the best possible college,” the network’s Tuesday, July 23, press release reads.

“When charismatic college admissions consultant Rick Singer offers a side door into the prestigious institutions of their dreams, they willingly partake with visions of coveted acceptance letters in their heads. But when Singer cooperates with the FBI and pleads guilty, the mothers who risked everything for their kids, must face the consequences of their crimes and the loss of trust and respect from their families.”

No word yet on a release date.

US WEEKLY

**When you spend close to $25 million on a house, the last thing you should have to endure is annoying neighbors. But that was happening to Ed Sheeran at his London home.

His neighbors were complaining about the noise from parties and other rock star shenanigans.

So when the opportunity arose, he spent another $5 million to buy the properties on either side.

A source says, quote, "Ed has not only made a wise investment but is limiting the chance of people grumbling about loud music or parties."

THE SUN

**Kylie Jenner posted a photo of herself and her boyfriend TRAVIS SCOTT outside of their vehicle…nothing new for a day in the life of Kylie…

But one thing caught some people's attention: It appears that they parked in a wheelchair accessible space, which of course is NOT cool, assuming they weren't with someone who actually needed it.

And yes, the spot was clearly marked with a sign, which you can see in the background of the photo. Kylie captioned it, quote, "Partners in crime 4 evaaa."

partners in crime 4 evaaa--------‍--‍-- A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on Jul 21, 2019 at 2:16pm PDT

**Kit Kat Has Announced the First Pumpkin Spice Product of the Year

It's July 24th, so you know what that means: PUMPKIN SPICE SEASON. Congrats to Kit Kat for breaking the seal and unveiling the first pumpkin spice product of the season.

They just announced that Pumpkin Pie-flavored Kit Kats will be on sale nationwide this year . . . in the past, they've only been available in a few areas.

They go on sale next month. Next month is August.

DELISH

**A new survey found the average American only eats breakfast three times a week. And 13% of us almost NEVER do. That's about 1 in 8 people.

1. Our favorite breakfast stable is eggs, followed by coffee, and cereal. 42% of people in the survey also said bacon is one of their top go-to breakfast options.

2. 29% of us like avocado toast.

3. People who eat breakfast work an average of 50 minutes longer before they need a snack break.

4. People who enjoy savory breakfast foods like bacon and eggs are more likely to prefer rock music . . . science fiction . . . and cats. They're also more likely to be night owls, and more likely to HUG people a lot.

People who enjoy sweet breakfast foods like waffles are more likely to listen to pop music . . . watch action movies . . . wake up early . . . and prefer dogs over cats.

NY POST

**These days it's hard to get people into theaters for anything that's not a Marvel movie, but here’s something that might change that.

There's talk that theaters may start charging LESS for smaller-budget films.

The idea is to get more people to see the lower-profile movies that get left in the lurch as everyone saves their movie theater money for the big stuff.

In a way, it makes sense. Why should you have to pay the same for "Avengers: Endgame" as you do for a little action-comedy like "Stuber"? One of them cost more than $350 million. The other…well, you see where we’re going here.

But it doesn't sound like this is close to happening. Studios aren't super into it, because a cheaper price might imply that a movie isn't as good, and that you have to offer a discount to get people to show up.

HOLLYWOOD REPORTER

**It turns out some people like to enjoy their wine with…Cheez-Its.

Kellogg's, the company behind the popular cheesy cracker, saw people tweeting about the trend and came up with a new product.

They teamed up with House Wine to create a "Wine and Cheez-It Box."

To be clear, the product features box of red wine and box of Cheez-Its packaged together - not Cheez-it flavored wine.

The box will only be available for a limited time.

ABC 13