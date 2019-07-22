96 Second News: Natalie Portman Will Play Female 'Thor'; Instagram Taking Away Likes Feature?

**Marvel dropped a TON of new information at Comic-Con this weekend . . . but let's start with what caused the biggest stir: NATALIE PORTMAN is coming back in the next "Thor" movie . . . as a FEMALE THOR.

The movie is called "Thor: Love and Thunder", and it's due out in November of 2021. Natalie's character, Jane Foster, became a female Thor in the comics, so they're just borrowing that storyline for the movie.

Natalie said, quote, "I've always had hammer envy."

VARIETY

**Keanu Reeves was recently in Slidell, Louisiana filming a movie, when he noticed a sign in his honor in a local’s front yard.

The sign read, “You’re breathtaking,” in reference to an appearance Reeves made at gaming convention E3 in June, during which a fan yelled out “You’re breathtaking,” from the audience. Reeves laughed and yelled back “You’re breathtaking. You're all breathtaking!” and of course the moment went viral.

So, when Slidell local Stacey Hunt’s son found out that Reeves was filming Bill & Ted Face the Music just down the road, he suggested they make a sign to catch the attention of the actor.

And it worked -- after noticing it while driving by, Reeves jumped out of the car and wrote, “Stacey, you’re breath-taking!” on the sign, then autographed his name.

But that wasn’t all -- Reeves also took the time to snap a photo with Hunt and her sons, Ethan and Noah.

ET ONLINE

Wow! Yesterday was a dream come true! We knew @KeanuReevess_ was filming up the street so my son said we need to make a sign that says "you're breathtaking" so we did! A few cars stopped but then a car stopped and there he was!! He actually stopped! Oh my heavens! @ed_solomon pic.twitter.com/TBGvAC8kEO — Sjhunt305@gmail.com (@sjhunt305) July 18, 2019

**Instagram is hiding the number of likes on posts in several countries, including Australia and Japan, in order to "remove pressure" on users.

At the moment, Instagram users see a running total of people who have liked a post. In this new trial, users will see a user name then…"and others" below their posts.

Instagrammers can still see the number of likes on their own posts though.

A statement said, "We hope this test will remove the pressure of how many likes a post will receive, so you can focus on sharing the things you love." The goal, she adds, is that users feel less judged and to see "whether this change can help people focus less on likes and more on telling their story".

**Some HUGE records were broken at the box office this weekend.

For starters, "Avengers: Endgame" finally slipped past "Avatar" to become the highest grossing movie of ALL TIME worldwide. "Endgame" has made $2.79 billion globally, surpassing the $2.7897 billion that "Avatar" made 10 years ago.

As for this past weekend, the new "Lion King" movie was a MASSIVE success. It made $185 million in its first weekend out . . . and $531 million worldwide. And here are some of the records it set:

1. Biggest Domestic Opening of All Time for a Disney Remake

2. Biggest Disney Opening of All Time Outside of Marvel and LucasFilm

3. Biggest Domestic Launch Ever for a PG Movie, Animated or Otherwise

4. Biggest July Opening of All Time

5. Ninth-Biggest Domestic Opening of All Time

**Here's this weekend's Top 5 at the box office:

1. NEW: "The Lion King", $185 million

2. "Spider-Man: Far From Home", $21 million. Up to $319.7 in its 3rd week.

3. "Toy Story 4", $14.6 million. Up to $375.5 million in its 5th week.

4. "Crawl", $6 million. Up to $23.8 in its 2nd week.

5. "Yesterday", $5.1 million. Up to $57.6 million in its 4th week.

**Houston Rockets' James Harden has bought in to the ownership group that controls the Houston Dynamo of the MLS and the Houston Dash of the NWSL.

The 29-year-old joins a group that includes boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya and majority owner Gabriel Brener. He is the fifth overall member of the ownership group.

Harden said in an announcement by the Dynamo, "Houston is my home now, and I saw this as a way to invest in my city and expand my business interests at the same time. Soccer in general, and especially MLS, have exploded in this country throughout my lifetime. I've been a fan of the game for several years, and I know that Houston has a massive soccer fan-base, so it was an easy decision for me when this opportunity arose."

**Pringles is making it easier to enjoy the comforting flavor of bacon and some good old mac n' cheese.

They are selling two new flavors that you can only get at Dollar General stores.

Bacon and Mac 'n Cheese were apparently inspired by the cookouts so many of us enjoy this time of year.

They're only available for a limited time.

ABC 13

**Word has it EDDIE MURPHY is in talks to do a series of stand-up specials for Netflix, and that the deal could be worth as much as $70 MILLION. It's unclear how many he'd be doing, but you'd THINK $70 mil should buy quite a few.

But that's not necessarily the case. DAVE CHAPPELLE got $60 million for three Netflix specials back in 2017 . . . and CHRIS ROCK got $40 million for two specials the year before.

Eddie has been in pseudo-retirement from stand-up for YEARS, but he's been itching to get back. In the new episode of "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee", Eddie told Jerry Seinfeld he wanted to do it again.

TMZ

**Disney is in the middle of making a ton of live-action versions of all their animated movies. There have been 13 live-action movies so far, including "The Lion King", which just hit theaters last weekend. Here's the list so far:

1. "The Jungle Book", 2016, 94% . . .

2. "Cinderella", 2015, 84% . . .

3. "Rudyard Kipling's The Jungle Book", 1994, 79% . . .

4. "Christopher Robin", 2018, 72% . . .

5. "Beauty and the Beast", 2017, 71% . . .

6. "Aladdin", 2019, 56% . . .

7. "The Lion King", 2019, 56% . . .

8. "Maleficent", 2014, 54% . . .

9. "Alice in Wonderland", 2010, 51% . . .

10. "Dumbo", 2019, 46% . . .

11. "101 Dalmatians", 1996, 39% . . .

12. "102 Dalmatians", 2000, 31% . . .

13. "Alice Through the Looking Glass", 2016, 29% . . .

And there are even more in the pipeline . . . including "Peter Pan", "Tink", "The Sword and the Stone", "Pinocchio", "Red Rose" from "Snow White", "Prince Charming" from "Cinderella", and "The Little Mermaid".

**A new survey found the average American only eats breakfast three times a week. And 13% of us almost NEVER do. That's about 1 in 8 people. Here are a few more stats about our breakfast-eating habits . . .

1. Our favorite breakfast stable is eggs, followed by coffee, and cereal. 42% of people in the survey also said bacon is one of their top go-to breakfast options.

2. 29% of us like avocado toast.

3. People who eat breakfast work an average of 50 minutes longer before they need a snack break.

4. People who enjoy savory breakfast foods like bacon and eggs are more likely to prefer rock music . . . science fiction . . . and cats. They're also more likely to be night owls, and more likely to HUG people a lot.

People who enjoy sweet breakfast foods like waffles are more likely to listen to pop music . . . watch action movies . . . wake up early . . . and prefer dogs over cats.

NEW YORK POST