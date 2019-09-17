96 Second News: Netflix Has Bought The Rights To 'Seinfeld'

**Netflix may have lost "The Office" and "Friends", but they secured a major property to help make up for it.

They just acquired worldwide rights to "Seinfeld" in a five-year deal worth more than HALF A BILLION DOLLARS. Hulu has it now, but their deal ends in 2021. That's when Netflix gets it.

Netflix won "Seinfeld" in a bidding war with . . . well . . . just about everybody. In addition to Hulu, Amazon, NBC, HBO Max, and CBS All Access were among the streaming platforms that tried to grab it.​

HOLLYWOOD REPORTER

**Christie Brinkley was noticeably missing from the season premiere of Dancing With The Stars last night as she was forced to drop out at the last minute after breaking her arm — but her daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook is taking her place.

“While rehearsing for the premiere of Dancing With the Stars, Christie Brinkley suffered injuries which required surgery to her wrist and arm. She is unable to continue her planned participation on the show,” ABC said in a statement to Us Weekly on Monday, September 16. “Keeping it all in the family, her daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook, a Sports Illustrated model, has chosen to quickly step in with hours to learn the entire routine and will compete in her mother’s place for the remainder of the season.”

The statement continued, “We wish Christie a full and speedy recovery and look forward to seeing her in the audience, whenever possible, proudly supporting Sailor.”

US WEEKLY

**And in another DWTS tidbit...

WENDY WILLIAMS is accusing Christie of FAKING the injury so that her daughter could do the show. There's video of Christie's fall online . . . and Wendy said, quote, "That looked fake as hell . . . I don't see a wrist and a shoulder being fractured. But that was real cute.

"Here's my thought . . . I think what Christie did was she signed up for [the show] knowing that she'd put her daughter Sailor in there."

For what's worth, Christie is denying it, and she says she's "totally shocked" that Wendy would say that.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TAgi5pUB3Ts

All twelve couples will be back for a second round of dancing next Monday, September 23rd. The judges scores from round one will be added to the judges scores for round two, plus the live audience vote.

**According to a new study out of Scotland, you make bad decisions on an empty stomach.

The researchers found that when people were hungry, it made them more impatient . . . and they wound up making dumber, more impulsive decisions.

The researchers say, quote, "People generally know when they are hungry they shouldn't really go food shopping because they are more likely to make choices that are either unhealthy or indulgent.

"Our research suggests this could have an impact on other kinds of decisions as well." ​

**"Saturday Night Live" has fired comedian SHANE GILLIS just FOUR DAYS after they said he was being added to the cast. As soon as his casting was announced, the Internet dug up past videos of him making racist comments on his podcast.

Once the videos started making the rounds, Shane issued a pretty weak apology, claiming he was a comedian who "pushes boundaries." Not the best selling point in 2019 dude...

"SNL" called Shane's comments, quote, "offensive, hurtful and unacceptable" . . . and added, quote, "We're sorry that we did not see these clips earlier, and that our vetting process was not up to our standard."

Shane responded, quote, "It feels ridiculous for comedians to be making serious public statements, but here we are. I'm a comedian who was funny enough to get on 'SNL'. That can't be taken away. Of course I wanted an opportunity to prove myself at 'SNL', but I understand it'd be too much of a distraction. I respect the decision they made." Then he joked, quote, "I was always a 'Mad TV' guy anyway."

USA TODAY

**Nine out of 10 people say they have a bucket list, according to a new survey. And here are the most popular things on people's bucket lists . . .

1. Travel, 30%.

2. Financial success, 16%.

3. Activities, like skydiving or swimming with dolphins, 13%.

4. Family things, like finding your soulmate or watching your kids get married, 10%.

5. Personal and creative things, like writing a book or making up with an estranged family member, 9.5%.

6. Living a long, happy life, 7.5%.

7. Achieving career success, 4%. ​

**So when did LIAM HEMSWORTH realize he was splitting from MILEY CYRUS? When he read about it on the Internet.

According to the "New York Post", Liam was blindsided when Miley's people announced their separation back on August 10th.

The breakup wasn't necessarily unexpected. They were pretty much headed that way. But sources say Liam was still trying to save the marriage, and wasn't ready to call it quits yet.​

PAGE SIX

**And in the strangest bit of music news you'll hear today...

KANYE WEST is working with . . . KENNY G.

As you may recall, Kanye hired Kenny to play in his home on Valentine's Day, as a surprise for KIM KARDASHIAN.

And Kenny says, quote, "Since then we've actually been in the studio working on some music together. I can't really say much else because he doesn't really want anyone to talk about music before he releases it.

"Just suffice to say that we're collaborating on some things, and nobody knows what's going to happen."

COS

**ROD STEWART revealed something recently that you didn't know about him: He's a survivor of prostate cancer.

Speaking at a fundraiser for the disease over the weekend, he said, quote, "Two years ago, I was diagnosed with prostate cancer. No one knows this, but I thought this was about time I told everybody."

Rod said he's in the clear now because they caught it early, but he added, quote, "Guys, you've got to really go to the doctor." Rod is 74 years old. ​

E! ONLINE

**A year after Lance Bass star was outbid by HGTV to purchase the house, whose iconic facade served as the exterior of the Brady family home on the hit sitcom, Bass was welcomed inside the newly renovated Studio City, California residence.

In a video posted to Instagram on Monday, Bass and his husband Michael Turchin were given an exclusive tour of the home that HGTV recently redesigned to look exactly as it did on the beloved ’70s sitcom — and they certainly did not disappoint.

Though Lance was initially disappointed to lose out on buying the home, the star said he was very excited to see what HGTV did and couldn’t think of anyone better to buy the property. “Now we all remember I almost got this house but I’m super excited HGTV got it because I know it’s in good hands."

PEOPLE