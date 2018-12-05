96 Second News: Netflix Paid Big Bucks To Keep 'Friends'; Kevin Hart To Host 2019 Oscars

**There was CHAOS online earlier this week, when someone noticed that "Friends" was due to leave Netflix at the start of the New Year.

Netflix quickly assured subscribers that the show would be around through 2019. But as we're finding out now, they had to seriously shell out to make that happen.

The "New York Times" claims that Netflix paid $100 MILLION to keep the show for another year. Other estimates have it around $70 million to $80 million.

Either way, it's a huge jump. Netflix had been paying $30 million a year for "Friends".

HOLLYWOOD REPORTER

**KEVIN HART announced that he will host the Oscars on February 24th. In an Instagram post, he said, quote, "I am blown away simply because this has been a goal on my list for a long time . . . I know my mom is smiling from ear to ear . . .

"I will be sure to make this year's Oscars a special one." It's refreshing to have such an honest reaction. Usually, comedians announce their hosting gigs by trying to be clever and witty . . . but Kevin kept it real.

JIMMY KIMMEL hosted the show the past two years.

**There's a tweet that's going viral right now from Business Insider's food website, Food Insider.

They say we've been eating burgers WRONG for our whole lives . . . and we're supposed to eat them UPSIDE-DOWN.

The theory is that the top bun is bigger than the bottom bun, so it'll do a better job absorbing all the juices and condiments, and keeping everything together . . . so your burger won't be as likely to fall apart or drip as you eat it.

People are split on social media between "that's interesting, I'll give it a try" and "you guys should be shunned from society for suggesting something so blasphemous."

Did you know that burgers are supposed to be eaten upside down? -- pic.twitter.com/8jyYBJJyGL — FOOD INSIDER (@InsiderFood) December 2, 2018

**Winter doesn't officially start until December 21st. But the annual wintertime surveys are starting to come out. And here's a great stat from a new one we saw . . .

This winter, the average American will get sneezed on six times. It also found the average person will slip or fall seven times . . . step in two puddles . . . get sick twice . . . have eight weather-related driving scares . . . and complain about the weather an average of five times a day.

And according to the survey, the thing we hate MOST about winter is having cold hands and feet. The rest of the top ten are runny noses . . . dry skin . . . having to wear so many layers . . . getting out of bed . . . dirty snow . . . shorter days . . . sick people on public transportation . . . staying in so much . . . and waking up when it's still dark out.

And finally, what's the ideal temperature to have your thermostat set at during winter? The average answer was 70 degrees.

SWNS

**DRAKE has been named Billboard's Artist of the Year. He's the first rapper to earn the distinction since 50 CENT in 2005. Here's a breakdown of the chart-toppers from a bunch of their other End of the Year charts:

Top New Artist: Cardi B

Hot 100 Songs: "God's Plan", Drake

Billboard 200 Albums: "Reputation", Taylor Swift

Radio Songs: "Perfect", Ed Sheeran

Digital Songs: "Perfect", Ed Sheeran

Streaming Songs: "God's Plan", Drake

Digital Albums: "Reputation", Taylor Swift

Social 50 Artists: BTS

BILLBOARD

**With traditional TV, commercial breaks are when you get up to grab some chips or hit the bathroom.

Now with streaming, that dynamic is being inverted . . . so that whenever you pause to grab some chips or hit the bathroom, they're going to sneak in commercials.

Hulu is going to start experimenting with that model in the New Year . . . and so is AT&T, which owns DirecTV and U-verse.

We're probably not talking about full 30- or 60-second ads here . . . just something that can catch your eye quickly. As one Hulu exec puts it, quote, "I think you have seconds to deliver your message effectively."

VARIETY

**According to a new study, you could be losing up to six ENTIRE days every year just by hitting the snooze button.

The study found that around 36% of people hit the snooze button an average of four times every morning, and each of those snoozes is nine minutes.

So when you add that up over the standard working year of 48 weeks, it comes out to six whole days.

DAILY MAIL UK

**In a new interview with the "Wall Street Journal Magazine", Gwyneth Paltrow takes credit for making yoga “a thing.”

She says, quote, "I remember when I started doing yoga and people were like, 'What is yoga? She's a witch. She's a freak.'

"Forgive me if this comes out wrong, but I went to do a yoga class in L.A. recently and the 22-year-old girl behind the counter was like, 'Have you ever done yoga before?'

"And literally I turned to my friend, and I was like, 'You have this job because I've done yoga before.'"

**The Cheesecake Factory is giving away 40,000 slices of free cheesecake starting today…



The sweet deal is in celebration of the restaurant's 40th anniversary.

To pull off the "Day of 40,000 Slices," The Cheesecake Factory is partnering with Door Dash.



Customers can order their free slice through the app using promo code "FREESLICE" at checkout.



And if this deal wasn't sweet enough, Door Dash is offering free delivery on all Cheesecake Factory delivery orders from Dec. 5-11.

ABC 13