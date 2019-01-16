96 Second News: Netflix Prices Are Going Up; We're Getting Another 'Ghostbusters' Movie

**You're about to pay a lot more for Netflix. Yesterday, they announced their largest price-hike in their 12-year history, and their second increase in 15 months.

The standard, most popular plan will go from $11 per month to $13 . . . the lowest plan will go from $8 to $9 . . . and the highest plan with ultra-high definition will jump from $14 to $16. So most people will be paying another $2 a month, or $24 a year.

The rate change will be phased in over the next three months for all current customers, and it'll be immediate for any new subscribers.

A lot of FURIOUS people are flooding social media to pretend that they're so upset they're CANCELING . . . but Netflix knows most people won't do that.

Obviously, a big reason for this price hike is that Netflix is keeping subscribers happy. Last month, they dropped $100 million to keep "Friends" for another year, and "Variety" says they spent $13 BILLION on content last year.

HOLLYWOOD REPORTER

**Instead of buying flowers AND chocolate this Valentine's Day, why not buy something that's BOTH?

This year, Walmart.com is selling lots of different CANDY BOUQUETS that you can order right now for Valentine's Day. And the $45 Reese's Peanut Butter Cup one even comes with some fake orange flowers mixed in.

Some of the other candy bouquets available are:

1. Twizzlers, $68.

2. Baby Ruth, $65.

3. Kit Kats, $59.

4. M&Ms, $38.

5. Ferrero Rocher, $49.

All of them come with at least 36 small packs of the candy.

DELISH

**It may sound too good to be true, but researchers now say a piece of chocolate is actually the best cure for your cough.



A research group from a university in England randomly prescribed more than 160 patients either regular cough medicine or a chocolate-based medicine, and patients on the chocolate-based medication reported improving more quickly than those on regular cough syrup.



Scientists believe the properties of cocoa help relieve irritation and inflammation. The authors of the study recommended sucking on a piece of chocolate to help relieve cough symptoms.

I'm willing to try! ;-)

ABC 13

**A recent survey found we now spend 42% of our waking hours staring at a screen of some kind . . . or an average of 6 hours and 43 minutes a day.

If you live to the average life expectancy of 78, that means you'll spend the equivalent of 7,956 days staring at a screen . . . or just under 22 YEARS of your life.

Three out of four people in the survey said they know they spend too much time staring at screens. But it's not stopping us.

We even take breaks from one screen just to stare at another one. 53% of people in the survey said they take breaks from their computer just to scroll through their phone.

TVs are still the most common type of screen we stare at, followed by phones and laptops.

STUDY FINDS

**There's a new installment of "Ghostbusters" in the works, but it'll ignore the all-female version that came out in 2016.

Which isn't surprising, given that it's being directed by JASON REITMAN, the son of IVAN REITMAN . . . who directed the first two movies back in the '80s.

Jason says he has, quote, "so much respect" for the 2016 version, and would like to see those Ghostbusters continue. But he explains, quote, "This is the next chapter in the original franchise. It is not a reboot. What happened in the '80s happened in the '80s, and this is set in the present day."

What he WON'T say, though, is if anyone from the first two movies is coming back. Quote, "This is very early, and I want the film to unwrap like a present. We have a lot of wonderful surprises and new characters for the audience to meet."

The three surviving Ghostbusters, Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, and Ernie Hudson, had cameos in the 2016 movie . . . as did Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts. The fourth Ghostbuster, Harold Ramis, died in 2014.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY

**As a parent, it's so hard to keep up with all the imaginary holiday characters your kids believe in. Over the course of your children's lives, you're BOUND to slip up now and then. That recently happened to IDINA MENZEL.

She Tweeted, quote, "The tooth fairy didn't show up last night. Mom put tooth in tissue and son hid it under pillow. Then mom fell asleep and woke up this morning to son with tears.

"'Tooth fairy didn't come. That tooth fairy better get her [stuff> together. #badmoms"

The tooth fairy didn’t show up last night. Mom put tooth in tissue and son hid it under pillow. Then mom fell asleep and woke up this morning to son with tears. “Tooth fairy didn’t come” That tooth fairy better get her shit together. #badmoms — Idina Menzel (@idinamenzel) January 15, 2019

**RIHANNA is suing her own father, for trying to use their last name in business ventures.

Rihanna says that Ronald Fenty and another man started a talent agency in 2017, called Fenty Entertainment, and have been falsely posing as Rihanna's managers in order to attract clients.

She also says he's trying to trademark the name for a line of boutique resorts. Rihanna has already trademarked the Fenty name for her Fenty Beauty line, and her "Savage x Fenty" lingerie collection. She's also got a Fenty Puma line.

Can you really block someone else from using their own family name?

PEOPLE

**HGTV is reviving the ABC show "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition", which is appropriate, since it sort of paved the way for the current HGTV craze.

"Extreme Makeover" originally ran for nine seasons, from 2003 to 2012. It was usually about providing home improvements for less fortunate families and schools. At its peak, it averaged 16 million viewers on Sunday nights.

HGTV's initial plan is to develop a new season with 10 episodes, which would premiere sometime later this year. There's no word on a host. They also picked up the rights to the previous show, so you can also expect to see plenty of re-runs.

VARIETY