96 Second News: New 2-Story HEB Opens Today In Bellaire; Cast of 'Bachelor In Paradise' Revealed

**H-E-B is will open its first multi-level grocery store in Houston today.



The grocer redeveloped the original H-E-B pantry store located at 5106 Bissonnet St. into a 78,000-square-foot store that features two shopping level options and expanded and covered parking.



"We have been a part of the Bellaire community for more than 24 years and are committed to our loyal customer following," said Armando Perez, Senior Vice President, H-E-B Houston.



The two-story building will feature more than 40,000 options to its customers, including Texas-made products, a wine and beer selection, a floral section, a pharmacy, a coffee shop and eatery and an indoor and outdoor seating area.



H-E-B has plans to open two more two-story stores in Meyerland and the Heights as well.

**Former stars from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette will be given a second shot (or third or however many times they’ve been on this show) at love in Mexico when Bachelor in Paradise returns on Tuesday, August 7 at 8 p.m. | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.



The cast includes two "villains" from the most recent season of The Bachelorette and The Bachelor: fitness coach Krystal Nielson and model Jordan Kimball. Bachelor Japan alum Yuki Kimura and Wells Adams, who is currently dating Modern Family star Sarah Hyland, will serve as bartenders for the fifth season of Bachelor in Paradise.

Starting the week following the season premiere, Bachelor in Paradise will air on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.



See the full cast below:



Angela Amezcua of The Bachelor Season 21 (Nick)

Annaliese Puccini of The Bachelor Season 22 (Arie)

Astrid Loch of The Bachelor Season 21 (Nick)

Bibiana Julian of The Bachelor Season 22 (Arie) and The Bachelor Winter Games

Chelsea Roy of The Bachelor Season 22 (Arie)



David Ravitz of The Bachelorette Season 14 (Becca)

Eric Bigger of The Bachelorette Season 13 (Rachel)

Joe Amabile of The Bachelorette Season 14 (Becca)

John Graham of The Bachelorette Season 14 (Becca)

Jordan Kimball of The Bachelorette Season 14 (Becca)

Kendall Long of The Bachelor Season 22 (Arie)

Kenny Layne of The Bachelorette Season 13 (Rachel)



Kevin Wendt of The Bachelor Winter Games and The Bachelor Canada

Krystal Nielson of The Bachelor Season 22 (Arie)

Nick Spetsas of The Bachelorette Season 14 (Becca)

Nysha Norris of The Bachelor Season 22 (Arie)

Tia Booth of The Bachelor Season 22 (Arie)

Wells Adams and Yuki Kimura (The Bartenders)

**According to a new study, the average person spends at least four hours a week looking at random websites when they're supposed to be working.

So if you multiply that out, that comes out to almost 200 hours a year . . . or 26 entire workdays.

And based on the median American salary of $45,800, that means the average person gets paid $4,500 a year to mess around on the Internet.

The study also found there are only 11% of companies left that don't do any kind of website blocking on their employees' computers.

85% of companies block adult sites . . . 61% block online dating . . . 38% block social media . . . and 13% block retail sites like Amazon.

**Here are some of the Most-Shazamed Songs and Artists of the Year So Far.

Ed Sheeran's "Perfect" is the top song . . . so it's no surprise that he's also the top artist. He's followed by J. Balvin, Drake, Dua Lipa, and Kendrick Lamar. And here are the Top 10 songs . . .

1. "Perfect", Ed Sheeran

2. "X", Nicky Jam and J. Balvin

3. "Breathe", Jax Jones featuring Ina Wroldsen

4. "No Roots", Alice Merton

5. "Friends", Marshmello & Anne-Marie

6. "These Days", Rudimental featuring Jess Glynne, Macklemore & Dan Caplen

7. "Leave a Light On", Tom Walker

8. "Never Be the Same", Camila Cabello

9. "Feel it Still", Portugal, The Man

10. "Him & I", G-Eazy & Halsey

**If you don't know Venmo, it's an app that people can use to instantly transfer money to each other.

One of the features of Venmo is that you can see when one of your friends sends money to someone. So people are going on Venmo, and noticing that their friends are sending money to each other. Which means their friends were probably hanging out . . . and they didn't get an invite.

But it's not just friends. "Venmo anxiety" can hit whenever you're home and you see other people out having fun. It's kind of like what used to happen back when people used Facebook.

A 23-year-old woman named Caroline Keene told the "New York Post", quote, "Seeing these transactions, even among people I have no desire to be hanging out with, creates a sense of emptiness and unease."

**Jerry Seinfeld has a good idea of how to approach the next season of "Roseanne": Don't kill off the lead character . . . REPLACE HER.

He says, quote, "They brought Dan Conner back. He was dead, and they brought him back. So why can't we get another Roseanne? There's other funny women that could do that part. You need to get the comic in there. I hate to see a comic lose a job."

At the same time, though, Jerry didn't think Roseanne should have been fired in the first place. Quote, "I don't even know why they had to do that. It seemed like, you don't need to murder someone that's committing suicide.

"I thought the firing was overkill. She's already dead. I never saw someone ruin their entire career with one button push. That was fresh."

**Lindsay Lohan did an interview with the "New York Times" . . . and it's an article that really makes her look.

But after the interview, Lindsay's assistant told them to come back the next day for the pictures…so yeah…she pretty much bailed on the photo shoot that was supposed to go with it.

And when they did finally come back, they were told, quote, "We can give you exclusive photos, but she only does paid shoots. And if you want to have that discussion, you can, and maybe she'll consider it."

Since the "Times" doesn't pay photo for interview subjects, that was the end of that.

The interview itself was conducted at Lindsay's new beach club in Greece, which seems to be doing well. And Lindsay says, quote, "I'm a normal, nice person. A good person. I don't have any bad intentions. And my past has to stay in the past.