96 Second News: New 'Bachelor' Announcement; Watch The Astros "Limbo Dugout Stare"

** Season 23's new 'Bachelor' was just announced on this morning on Good Morning America...

*SPOILER ALERT* The moment we've been waiting for...

Meet your new Bachelor! -- pic.twitter.com/hLzXiOqDE3 — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) September 4, 2018

**A woman hit the jackpot of more than $2 million at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City on Saturday.



The Hawthorne, New Jersey woman, who would like to remain anonymous, was playing a Wheel of Fortune Double Sapphire Gold Spin game just after 3 p.m. when she hit the jackpot.



The woman won the game on her very first spin, turning her $10 bet into $2,481,940.75

**It's one of Houston's most well-known landmarks, left abandoned for years. But now, we are learning about a new plan for Magic Island.



Known for its giant pharaoh's head along the Southwest Freeway, Magic Island has sat vacant since a 2008 fire caused by Hurricane Ike.



The legendary private dinner theater club will be reimagined. King says the new-look Magic Island will focus on first-class entertainment and dining at its finest.



"It's a new Magic Island. But it's the same Magic Island. We're keeping a lot of the old stuff so you can recognize it when you walk in, but it's not quite the same," said business manager Sue Smith. Owners say they are aiming to re-open by November 15, but have already begun taking party reservations.

**Houston Astros' Alex Bregman finished with two hits and hit a solo homer in the seventh inning, helping the team win over the Angels Sunday night at Minute Maid Park.



As Bregman entered the dugout, he did his staredown with a little more creativity.



Tony Kemp propped his legs on a bench while Jake Marisnick held him up, and Bregman did the limbo ending with his dugout stare. "Limbo to the stare," the Astros tweeted. Last week, Bregman hinted at some new dugout stares and said that they haven't perfected it yet.

Side note: WE ARE LOVING ALL OF THESE PLEASE DON'T EVER STOP. kthanksbyeeeee

**Three lanes and both shoulders on a section of I-35 will need to be removed and replaced after a truck carrying Axe body spray exploded due to a fire igniting the highly flammable aerosol cans.



An 18-wheeler was driving on I-35 through Belton, Texas, about 60 miles north of Austin, around 4 a.m. Friday when the driver saw a fire in his rearview mirror, according to KXXV-TV. The driver pulled over to the shoulder and detached the trailer from the truck.



The trailer exploded when the fire reached the trailer and its containers of aerosol deodorant, KWTX-TV reports. Spray cans were launched in both directions of I-35 like a bizarre fireworks display.



Despite the large explosion that snarled traffic on the interstate for about eight hours as the strongly-scented wreckage was cleared, no one was hurt.

**The Texans got down to the NFL roster limit of 53 players on Saturday, and they did so by cutting some of our favs.

Here are some of the the players that the Texans cut: Seven-time Pro Bowl punter Shane Lechler, starting fullback Jay Prosch, outside linebacker Davin Bellamy, wide receiver Quan Bray, offensive lineman Roderick Johnson, wide receiver Braxton Miller, offensive lineman David Quessenberry, and kicker Nick Rose, among others.

**"Crazy Rich Asians" stayed #1 at the box office for the third straight week over Labor Day . . . raking in another $28.3 million from Friday through yesterday.

That's impressive, but it's also worth noting that it didn't face much competition. Only ONE new movie debuted in the Top 10 . . . and that was the thriller "Operation Finale", which made $7.8 million and came in fourth.

Here's the Top 5 over the Labor Day weekend:

1. "Crazy Rich Asians", $28.3 million. Up to $117 million in its 3rd week.

2. "The Meg", $13.4 million. Up to $123.4 million in its 4th week.

3. "Mission: Impossible - Fallout", $9.1 million. Up to $206.4 million in its 6th week.

4. NEW: "Operation Finale", $7.8 million. Up to $9.5 million since its Wednesday opening.

5. "Searching", $7.7 million. Up to $8.1 million in its 2nd week.

**BONO shut down a U2 concert in Berlin on Saturday after only a few songs because he was losing his voice. At first, he thought he only needed a 10- or 15-minute break, but then it was clear his voice was going to need more time than that.

The next day, Bono said, quote, "I've seen a great doctor . . . [I'm> happy and relieved that anything serious has been ruled out." He said he expects to be "back to full voice" for the rest of the tour. The Berlin show has been rescheduled.

Meanwhile, the FOO FIGHTERS rescheduled two upcoming Canadian shows because DAVE GROHL lost his voice.

He joked, quote, "That's the last time I make out with Bono."

Dave is on vocal rest, and they're planning to resume the tour this weekend in Vancouver.

**The 30th season of "The Simpsons" premieres later this month. And it was THE show that made it okay for adults to watch cartoons again. So "Vanity Fair" ranked the 30 best cartoons that have come out SINCE "The Simpsons"premiered back in 1989.

They gave the top spot to "South Park", which isn't too surprising. But there are a few shows on the list you might not expect . . . or even KNOW. And there were also some major snubs, like "Family Guy". It would be on a lot of people's Top 10 lists, but didn't even make their Top 30. Here's the list:

1. "South Park". It premiered in 1997. Season 22 starts this month.

2. "BoJack Horseman" on Netflix. Season 5 hits this month.

3. "Animaniacs". Five seasons, from 1993 to 1998.

4. "Clone High". It only ran for one season on MTV. The characters were all kid versions of historical figures, like Abraham Lincoln, and Gandhi.

5. "Daria", 1997 to 2001 on MTV.

6. "Rick and Morty". It premiered on Adult Swim in 2013.

7. "Rocko's Modern Life", 1993 to 1996 on Nickelodeon.

8. "Futurama", 1999 to 2013 on Fox and Comedy Central.

9. "Big Mouth". It's another Netflix show. Season Two hits next month.

10. "SpongeBob SquarePants", airing on Nickelodeon since 1999.

**Lindsay Lohan is living her best life. Lohan couldn’t help but get in on the fun after a video of her dancing in Mykonos, Greece, went viral.

The 32-year-old actress reposted a video from an onlooker who caught her jamming out in a one-piece silver outfit, flipping her iconic red hair back and forth. Lohan captioned the video on Monday, September 3, “#DoTheLilo” alongside dancer emojis.

A video posted by Instagram user @heyitsneilwang quickly went viral on Friday, August 31, when the clip of Lohan doing the spirited routine surfaced thanks to a vacationer at her Lohan Beach House Mykonos hot spot.