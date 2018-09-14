96 Second News: New 'Blue's Clues' Host Announced; John Legend Joining 'The Voice'

**Nickelodeon has found its new "Blue Clues" host. His name is Joshua Dela Cruz, and he's a relative newcomer. He's done Broadway and had a few TV and movie gigs.

In addition to a new host, they've also changed the show's title to "Blues Clues & You". But it sounds like the format will remain the same. There's no word yet on a premiere date.

Original host Steve Burns had a hand in the selection process, and he says, quote, "I give Josh two thumbs up! He can definitely fill my shoes, and the rugby shirt."

Welcome to the #Nickelodeon family, Josh! We're so excited to bring #BluesClues to a new generation! ---- https://t.co/1ehwgJ0tvv — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) September 13, 2018

**John Legend is joining "The Voice" as a coach . . . but he won't be on the upcoming 15th season. He'll make his debut on Season 16 next spring, alongside Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, and Kelly Clarkson.

The upcoming fall season will feature Adam, Blake, Kelly, Jennifer Hudson, and Kelsea Ballerini. He's replacing Jennifer Hudson, who isn't doing Season 16. Carson Daly will again return to host both seasons.

John said, quote, "I'm thrilled to join the coaches . . . I've been a guest and mentor on the show multiple times, and I'm so excited to discover talented singers and help them make the most of their gift."

Season 15 premieres on September 24th.

**A "Significant" Character on "Modern Family" Will Die This Season

It sounds like "Modern Family" is trying to steal some thunder from "This Is Us" . . . because they're killing off a character this season. One of the producers says it'll be a "significant" character, but that doesn't necessarily mean a MAIN character.

He adds, quote, "[It> will be a moving event . . . and an event that has repercussions across several episodes . . .

"[Death> is certainly a topic that families have to deal with, and on television, it's not easy to do because that's a heavy subject. But at the same time, it would seem unusual for a family not to go through it."

Want to drink wine in the shower? A new product is making that easy...

It's about time that manufacturers started catering to those of us who don't want to have to STOP DRINKIN' just to get ready to go out.

Urban Outfitters just started selling a new product called the Sipski Shower Wine Glass Holder. It's a waterproof device that holds a wine glass . . . and it suctions on the wall of your shower.

So now you can take your glass of wine into the shower and have a safe, secure place to put it while you use shampoo. If you want one, you can pre-order it for $15, and they're set to ship in November.

**Facebook announced yesterday that independent researchers are going to start FACT-CHECKING memes, including photos and videos people post.

Obviously they can't catch every fake meme out there, but they'll focus on the ones that are going viral by using metadata and reverse image searches. And you'll be able to flag stuff if YOU think it's fake.

It's not clear if they'll be removing memes just because third-party fact checkers determine they're untrue, but probably not.

They've already been doing this with bogus articles. Some get demoted, so they're less likely to pop up in your feed. But Facebook doesn't remove them unless they're promoting violence.

**According to a new study out of Harvard, if music has ever given you goosebumps and made the hairs on your arm stand up, that's actually a sign you're THRIVING.

The researchers found that about 55% of people had THAT strong of an emotional connection to music, and they were more likely to be healthier, happier, friendlier . . . and even WEALTHIER.

They also found that women were more likely to get goosebumps from music than men . . . and for most people, it happens quickly, like during the first minute of the song.

And music isn't the only thing that gives some people goosebumps. 25% had them when someone said "I love you" for the first time . . . 23% had them when their child was born . . . and 16% had them when they saw their partner walk down the aisle at their wedding.

**You may not watch Netflix every day . . . but those 10-hour binge watching sessions really add up.

A new study found if you add up all the time you spend watching Netflix, it averages out to ONE HOUR and 11 MINUTES per DAY. That's 434 hours a year, or 18 entire days.

And it might not sound TOO unreasonable . . . except that it's approximately TWICE as much time as we spend with our family, and four times more than we spend exercising.

**The National Toy Hall of Fame announced this year's 12 finalists. And three of the toys will be inducted later this fall.

Two of them were also nominated last year but didn't make it in . . . Uno cards, and the Magic 8-Ball. And it's a pretty strong field this year, so it might be tough for them again.

The 12 nominees are: American Girl Dolls . . . chalk . . . "Chutes and Ladders" . . . the Magic 8-Ball . . . Masters of the Universe action figures . . . pinball . . . the sled . . . Tic-Tac-Toe . . . Tickle Me Elmo . . . Electric Football . . . Uno . . . and the Fisher-Price Corn Popper. (The Corn Popper is that little dome thing kids push around like a stroller, with balls inside that pop around when the wheels turn.)

The three toys that make it in will be announced on November 8th. Last year's inductees were "Clue", the Wiffle Ball, and the paper airplane.

**New in Theaters:

1. "The Predator" (R)

Boyd Holbrook from "Narcos" plays a sniper who pulls a predator's helmet from the wreckage of a crash site in Mexico and mails it back home to his autistic son. The kid is played by Jacob Tremblay from "Wonder" and "Room".

Sterling K. Brown, Olivia Munn, Keegan-Michael Key and Thomas Jane also star.

2. "A Simple Favor" (R)

Anna Kendrick stars in this thriller about a woman trying to figure out what happened to her best friend after she disappears and is presumed dead. Blake Lively plays her missing friend and "Crazy Rich Asians" star Henry Golding is Blake's husband.

**"Forbes" has a list of the 22 Highest Paid Rappers over the past year, and naturally, Jay-Z and Diddy are at the top . . . because it isn't just music and touring, they also include endorsements, investments, and other business ventures.

Here's the list, along with their estimated pre-tax earnings over the past year.

1. Jay-Z, $76.5 million

2. Diddy, $64 million

3. Kendrick Lamar, $58 million

4. Drake, $47 million

5. J. Cole, $35.5 million

6. A tie between Dr. Dre and Nas, both with $35 million.

8. Pitbull, $32 million

9. Future, $30 million

10. Kanye West, $27.5 million