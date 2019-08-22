96 Second News: New 'Dancing With The Stars' Cast Announced!

**Astros fans got to see another superstar in action Wednesday as world famous wrestler Ric Flair threw out the first pitch.

The WWE Hall of Famer couldn't wait to hit the mound as the Astros faced off against the Detroit Tigers.

Astros outfielder Josh Reddick has always been a big fan of "Nature Boy," and was thrilled to be his catcher. After the pitch, Flair was just as excited.

The wrestler joked he was ready to take the mound if the team needed any pitching help in the 7th or 8th inning.

ABC 13

**The cast of the 28th season of "Dancing with the Stars" was revealed on "Good Morning America" yesterday. Here are the 12 'stars' who are participating when the show returns on Monday, September 16th:

1. Model and actress Christie Brinkley. She's 65 now, and still looks amazing.

2. Former "Dawson's Creek" superstar James Van Der Beek

3. Former NBA star-slash-real life train-wreck Lamar Odom

4. Former NFL star-slash-real life murder suspect Ray Lewis

5. Former "Office" star Kate Flannery. She played Meredith.

6. Former "All That" star Kel Mitchell

7. Former "Bachelorette" Hannah Brown. She's the most recent one.

8. Former "American Idol" runner-up Lauren Alaina

9. Former Supremes singer Mary Wilson. She's 75 now, and looks fantastic.

10. Former Fifth Harmony singer Ally Brooke

11. "Queer Eye" star Karamo Brown

12. Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer

The pairings haven't been announced yet . . . but Peta Murgatroyd will be back, while Artem Chigvintsev and last season's champ Sharna Burgess are taking this season off.

Usually the cast leaks in the days leading up to the announcement. But this time, the rumors were WAY off. Some of the rumored contestants who are NOT doing it include: Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles . . . Hailee Steinfeld . . . Rob Gronkowski. . . Gronk's girlfriend model Camille Kostek . . . "Dance Moms" star Abby Lee Miller . . . UCLA gymnast Katelyn Ohashi . . . and Robert Irwin, the son of the Crocodile Hunter.

CNN

**Have you ever wondered how much the 'celebrities' make for "Dancing with the Stars"? Well, it's probably both MORE and LESS than you'd expect.

According to "Variety", contestants are guaranteed $125,000 for the show's rehearsal period through the first two weeks on the air. If they can make it to Week Three, they begin to earn additional cash each week.

However, the MAXIMUM they can earn is $295,000. Contestants on previous seasons could make as much as $345K, but things are tighter now that the show isn't quite the draw it used to be.

Of course, D-listers aren't doing "Dancing with the Stars" for just the cash. They're mainly doing it to remind America that, you know, they're still around.

VARIETY

**ANGELINA JOLIE had a hard time keeping it together when she dropped her son Maddox off at Yonsei University in South Korea this week. Someone posted video where she admits she's, quote, "trying not to cry."

Speaking of Maddox, sources say BRAD PITT only found out where he was going to school shortly before the news broke in the media.

They've been estranged ever since that altercation on a private plane in 2016. Supposedly, Maddox doesn't even consider himself Brad's son anymore . . . and since he's an adult, he doesn't have to see him if he doesn't want to.

US WEEKLY

**If you won the lotto tonight, what's the first thing you'd buy? Someone talked to 55 millionaires about their spending habits. Here are the top five things they splurge on . . .

1. Travel. 60% mentioned it, which was almost twice as many mentions as anything else. And a lot of them talked about how important vacations are.

2. Food. Including eating out and cooking at home. 35% mentioned it. So eating well is a priority.

3. Cars. Only 15% said they splurge on cars. Some claimed they're fairly frugal, and if they buy a luxury car, they keep it for a while. A few even said they buy used cars.

4. Wine. Only 9% said they spend a lot on drinking or collecting wine. But a few of them were VERY into it.

5. Clothes. Only 7% said they spend a lot updating their wardrobe. So apparently it's not a huge priority for most millionaires.

A few other things millionaires in the poll said they splurge on are their house . . . their boats . . . concerts . . . golf . . . sporting events . . . gadgets . . . and watches.

BUSINESS INSIDER

**Remember back when we'd all upgrade our cell phones every two years like clockwork? Those days are DONE.

A new survey found the majority of people kept their last phone for at least three years.

The top reasons why we finally upgrade our phones are: The phone isn't working as well as it used to . . . it broke . . . it was too outdated . . . or we wanted a hot new model.

And finally, 42% of us have at least one old cell phone sitting in a drawer somewhere.

PR NEWSWIRE

**We're still a few months out until it starts to feel like the holiday season...but If you want to capture the incredible feeling of Christmas, apparently it's easy: Just go for a walk in a park. No, really.

According to a study out of the University of Vermont, when people go for a walk in a park that has a lot of trees, it makes them SO much happier, that their mood gets up to the same level it does on Christmas morning.

The researchers say it shows that spending time in nature is really great for our well being. Quote, "We're seeing more and more evidence that it's central to promoting mental health."

**THE ROCK was the highest paid actor in the world over the past year, raking in an estimated $89.4 million. That's a lot of money, but it's down from last year when he made $124 million, and came in second to George Clooney. Here's this year's Top 10, according to "Forbes":

1. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, $89.4 million

2. Chris Hemsworth, $76.4 million

3. Robert Downey Jr., $66 million

4. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, $65 million

5. Jackie Chan, $58 million . . . Mostly from the Chinese box office, and his endorsements there.

6. A tie between Adam Sandler and Bradley Cooper, both with $57 million . . . Adam's money is mostly through his deal with Netflix. And 70% of Bradley's came from "A Star Is Born", which he directed, produced, co-wrote, and co-starred in.

8. Chris Evans, $43.5 million

9. Paul Rudd, $41 million

10. Will Smith, $35 million

FORBES

**Marlon Wayans’ White Chicks costar Terry Crews stirred up talks of a second installment earlier this summer when he told Andy Cohen that he and Shawn Wayans are “getting it going.”

Though Marlon shared on Instagram that no set plans are in place for a sequel to the 2004 comedy, that doesn’t mean he isn’t down for one.

“It depends on a lot of different factors, but off the top, I’m passionate about it,” he tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “I love the movie.”

Despite the demanding shooting schedule, the comedic actor would gladly reprise his White Chicks role, which had him and his younger brother Shawn dressing in whiteface and blonde wigs to impersonate two women after an FBI mix-up.

“I think it should’ve been a franchise,” Marlon says. “The audience definitely deserves a part two.”

PEOPLE