96 Second News: New Food For Houston Texans Home Games; Get Paid To Re-watch 'Friends'

**As part of the new additions and programs for 2019 Houston Texans home games, NRG Stadium now has "Touchdown Deals," which includes choice items from $2 to $5.

The Touchdown Deals can be found at sections 118, 115, 135, 138, 323, 351, 506, 510, 532 and 536. The items include:

*12-oz. water: $2

*Pregame domestic beer in Bud Light Plaza: $2.50

*12-oz. domestic draft beer: $5

*Coca-Cola Combo - Popcorn and Coke: $5

*Coca-Cola Combo - Nachos and Coke: $5

*Coca-Cola Combo - Hot Dog and Coke: $5

In addition, the Texans have new "Victory Values" in 2019 at Palais Royal, Mattress Firm, Papa John's, and Jack in the Box. Speaking of food, NRG Stadium is adding new concessions partners to its lineup, including Gringo's Tex-Mex, BB's Tex-Orleans Cafe, and Curds & Cakes. Other partner additions include Dish Society on the club level.

ABC 13

**It seems like "Friends" is just as popular now as it was when it ended 15 years ago, so this is a job opportunity that will draw a lot of interest . . .

Frontier Communications is currently accepting applications from "Friends" superfans who are willing watch the show for 25 hours and live-Tweet about the experience.

It's 25 hours because the show is celebrating its 25th anniversary. In that time, a person could watch more than 60 episodes of the show, which is about one-fourth of the 236 episodes.

The lucky fan does NOT have to watch all 25 hours at once, they have one week to complete the job. The fan will get $1,000 for their trouble, along with a year subscription to Netflix (or a Visa gift card for the value), plus "Friends" swag.

**A Houston area middle school assistant principal, who channeled his inner 'Mattress Mack' in a push to get new furniture for his school, received a back-to-school surprise.

Matthew Skiles is an assistant principal at Olle Middle School in Alief, but his colleagues are calling him "Mattress Matt."

Skiles put out the video earlier this week because he says his school is in desperate need of updated furniture.

The unique back-to-school video circulated around and caught the attention of Jim McIngvale.

On Thursday, Mattress Mack met 'Mattress Matt' and surprised him by giving the school new furniture for free, just in time for the new school year.

ABC 13

**HALSEY has been smoking for 10 years . . . and she's only 24. That means she started lighting up when she was 14 years old. But we are happy to report that she finally kicked the habit.

She Tweeted, quote, "I successfully quit nicotine a few weeks ago after smoking for TEN years. I gained a lot of weight and probably lost some friends forever because I was being a NUT (lol). But I'm so happy I did it and I feel [very> goooood. Just wanted to share."

Her Tweet got some love from KELLY CLARKSON, who said, quote, "I don't even know you and I'm proud of you! That's amazing! You're too cool, talented, and inspiring for you to shave years off your beautiful life girl."

PEOPLE

**How do you keep track of all your passwords? Say what you will about making your password for every single site the word "password" . . . but at least it's easy to remember.

A new survey asked people how they keep track of all of their passwords. And here are the top five ways . . .

1. Memory.

2. My browser saves my passwords.

3. On a Post-It or another written list near my computer.

4. In the Notes app on my phone.

5. Using password management software.

**DALE EARNHARDT JR. was involved in a nasty crash yesterday. A PLANE crash.

Dale, his wife Amy, and their 15-year-old daughter were on one of those smaller Cessna aircraft when it rolled off the end of a runway in Tennessee and caught fire.

The plane had two pilots . . . and Dale wasn't one of them. And apparently, there were no serious injuries.

Dale's sister Kelley issued a statement saying, quote, "Everyone is safe and has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation. We will have no further information at this time."

I can confirm Dale, Amy & Isla along with his two pilots were involved in a crash in Bristol TN this afternoon. Everyone is safe and has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation. We have no further information at this time. Thank you for your understanding. — Kelley Earnhardt (@EarnhardtKelley) August 15, 2019

**New in Theaters:

1. "Blinded by the Light" (PG-13)

The lyrics of Bruce Springsteen run heavily throughout this story about a Pakistani British teenager in the '80s who's struggling with racism and a sense of hopelessness . . . until he discovers Springsteen and finds the courage to be himself. The breakout star is a guy named Viveik Kalra. He sang "Born to Run" for his audition, and does a dance sequence to it in the movie. Bruce loved the script so much that he actually gave them permission to use 17 of his songs in the movie.

2. "The Angry Birds Movie 2" (PG)

Jason Sudeikis returns as angry bird hero Red, and Bill Hader is back as Leonard, the leader of the island of green pigs. In this one, they forge a reluctant truce and team up to stop Leslie Jones from hurling ice balls at them from her island fortress.

The rest of the cast includes Awkwafina and Sterling K. Brown for the pigs and Josh Gad, Danny McBride, Rachel Bloom, Tiffany Haddish, Nicki Minaj, and Peter Dinklage for the birds. And Pete Davidson as an eagle working for Leslie Jones.

3. "Good Boys" (R)

It's from the people who did "Superbad" and "Pineapple Express", so it's loaded with profanity and adult humor. "Room's" Jacob Tremblay is a six grader who uses his dad's drone to spy on some girls next door because he's nervous about his first kiss. But when the drone's destroyed, his desperation to replace it before his dad finds out sets off a wild chain of events.

4. "Where'd You Go, Bernadette" (PG-13)

Cate Blanchett is an antisocial introvert having a midlife crisis. Billy Crudup plays her husband, an unknown actress named Emma Nelson is their daughter, and Kristen Wiig is their feuding neighbor. It also includes cameos from Troian Bellisario, Laurence Fishburne, and Megan Mullally.

**Do you sleep on your back, side, or stomach? And is one position better than others?

A new poll looked into which position works best, and people who sleep on their back fall asleep the FASTEST. But side sleepers get the MOST sleep. Here's what they found out about each position . . .

1. "Back sleepers" take an average of 20 minutes and 6 seconds to fall asleep. But they only average 5 hours and 17 minutes of sleep a night.

2. "Side sleepers" take 23 minutes and 53 seconds to fall asleep. So almost four minutes longer. But they get 5 hours and 47 minutes of sleep a night . . . an extra 30 minutes.

3. "Stomach sleepers" take 22 minutes and 31 seconds to fall asleep . . . get 5 hours and 39 minutes a night.

**It's not always easy to pull your kids away from their phones and tablets.

A new survey says nearly a quarter of parents bribe their children with money. A survey from Halifax says 23% of parents with children ages 8 to 15 give them cash to turn off their screens.

The survey also finds parents use money to get their kids to go to bed, do homework and chores.